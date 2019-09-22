More Culture:

September 22, 2019

James McAvoy defends Philly slang term 'jawn' in interview with Jessica Chastain

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Slang
James McAvoy Philadelphia slang jawn LADbible/YouTube

Scottish actor James McAvoy used the Philly slang term "jawn" in an interview with Jessica Chastain and no one knew what he was talking about — including a self-reported Philadelphian.

Apparently, Scottish actor James McAvoy knows Philly slang better than some Philadelphians. In an interview, the actor was shut down by a self-reported native who claimed the term "jawn" isn't "a thing." ...Come again? 

McAvoy, who starred in M. Night Shyamalan's "Glass" and "Split," recently played a game with "It: Chapter Two" co-star Jessica Chastain called "Idiom Abroad" for LADbible. In this game, Chastain and McAvoy attempt to translate Scottish and American slang, respectively. 

The actor seemed to have quite the handle on the American slang, correctly guessing most of the terms Chastain threw his way. He was so good, in fact, he was able to recall one specific Philly slang word that threw everyone else for a loop — the ever-beloved, "jawn." 

"I've got an American one for you – 'Can you pass me that jawn?'" Chastain looks confused and says, "I've heard that's my jam?" 

He chimes in, a bit proud of this slang term, "In Philly, 'jawn' can mean many, many things. It means 'thing.'"

While it's not exactly strange Chastain, a California native, doesn't know the term, things took a very odd turn when someone behind the camera says, "I'm from Philly, and that's not a thing."

…Sorry, what?!

McAvoy quickly discounts them, in true Philly fashion, might I add, and jokingly says, "Oh, f—k off."

The game takes a slight break so McAvoy can ask the "Philadelphians of the world" to back him up on "jawn" being a thing. We've got your back, James, don't worry. It's definitely "a thing." 

Watch the whole interview below. 



Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Celebrities Slang Philadelphia Jawn

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles not making excuses for mistake-riddled loss to Lions
Nelson-Agholor-Eagles_092219_USAT

Science

USDA scientists import wasps from China to battle the spotted lanternfly invasion
Spotted lanternflies wasps china

Prevention

A Philly resident has West Nile virus – Pennsylvania's first case this year
Mosquito West Nile Virus

Eagles

Final observations: Lions 27, Eagles 24
Eagles-drop_092219_KF

Food & Drink

Chef Nick Elmi releases first cookbook, 'Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia'
Nick Elmi has new cookbook, Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia

Weekend

10 things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Sept. 20-22
Candytopia Fashion District Philadelphia

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved