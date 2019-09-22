What to stream on Netflix in October: 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,' 'Big Mouth'

September 22, 2019
Netflix has released its coming-and-going list of movies and shows for the month of October and the streaming giant is ready to amp up your Halloween and "Breaking Bad" obsession.
The platform began its Halloween content this month and will extend its spooky fest into October (naturally) with original films "Eli" and "Daybreak." Netflix will also welcome the addition of "Scream 2" on Oct. 1, so you can binge watch the "Scream" trilogy on All Hallow's Eve like it was meant to be done.
The long-awaited "Breaking Bad" film, "El Camino," which follows Jesse Pinkman after the series finale, will hit the platform on Oct. 11. Fans of the adult comedic cartoon, "Big Mouth" can expect season 3 to premiere on Oct. 4. Jenny Slate's comedy special, "Stage Fright," will premiere on Oct. 22.
Kids who grew up in the '90s will be happy to see the addition of films like "Charlie's Angles," "The Flintstones," "Men in Black" and "Good Burger." Other movies people can expect to see for the month of October include Danny Boyle's "Trainspotting" and the neo-noir film, "Sin City."
But it's definitely not a perfect system as seen by the loss of "Gremlins" and "Casper" on Oct. 1, which doesn't seem very fair with Halloween right around the corner. There's also the unfortunate loss of cult favorite "Empire Records," which will be a difficult one to deal with. The fat man walks alone, Netflix.
Carmen Sandiego: Season 2
Nikki Glaser: Bangin’
93 days
A.M.I.
Along Came a Spider
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Blow
Bring It On, Ghost: Season 1
Charlie’s Angels
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
Cheese in the Trap: Season 1
Chicago Typewriter: Season 1
Crash
Exit Wounds
Good Burger
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Honey 2
House of the Witch
Lagos Real Fake Life
Men in Black II
Moms at War
No Reservations
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
One Direction: This Is Us
Payday
Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
Scream 2
Senna
Signal: Season 1
Sin City
Sinister Circle
Supergirl
Superman Returns
Surf’s Up
The Bucket List
The Flintstones
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
The Island
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Rugrats Movie
The Time Traveler’s Wife
Tomorrow with You: Season 1
Trainspotting
Troy
Tunnel: Season 1
Unaccompanied Minors
Walking Out
Living Undocumented
Ready to Mingle (Solteras)
Rotten: Season 2
Seis Manos
Big Mouth: Season 3
Creeped Out: Season 2
In the Tall Grass
Peaky Blinders: Season 5
Raising Dion
Super Monsters: Season 3
Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween
Legend Quest: Masters of Myth
Match! Tennis Juniors
The Water Diviner
Deon Cole: Cole Hearted
The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween
After
Rhythm + Flow
Schitt’s Creek: Season 5
Ultramarine Magmell
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
The Forest of Love
Fractured
Haunted: Season 2
Insatiable: Season 2
La influencia
Plan Coeur: Season 2
The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch
YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 2
Banlieusards
Dark Crimes
Ghosts of Sugar Land
Sinister 2
The Karate Kid
THE UNLISTED
The Yard (Avlu)
Baby: Season 2
Eli
Interior Design Masters
The House of Flowers: Season 2
The Laundromat
Living with Yourself
MeatEater: Season 8
Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali
Seventeen
Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2
Tell Me Who I Am
Toon: Seasons 1-2
Unnatural Selection
Upstarts
Men in Black
Echo in the Canyon
Free Fire
Jenny Slate: Stage Fright
Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner
Dancing with the Birds
Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy
Daybreak
Revenge of Pontianak
A Tale of Love and Darkness
Assimilate
Brigada Costa del Sol
Brotherhood
Dolemite Is My Name
Greenhouse Academy: Season 3
The Kominsky Method: Season 2
Monzon
Nailed It! France (C’est du gâteau!)
Nailed It! Spain (Niquelao!)
Prank Encounters
Rattlesnake
It Takes a Lunatic
A 3 Minute Hug
Little Miss Sumo
Shine On with Reese: Season 1
Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy
Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine
Kengan Ashura: Part ll
Nowhere Man
Raging Bull
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
All the President's Men
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Cabaret (1972)
Casper
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Cloverfield
Deliverance
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
Empire Records
Evolution
Forks Over Knives
Frances Ha
Free State of Jones
Get Carter
Gremlins
Hoosiers
Impractical Jokers Season 1
In Bruges
Julie & Julia
Lakeview Terrace
Midsomer Murder Series 1-19
Obsessed
Pineapple Express
Platoon
Quiz Show
She's Out of My League
The Dukes of Hazzard
The Nightmare
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”
Despicable Me 3
David Blaine: What Is Magic?
Scream 4
Little Witch Academia
Little Witch Academia: The Enchanted Parade
Sword Art Online II Season 1
El Internado Season 1-7
Bridget Jones's Baby
The Carrie Diaries Season 1-2
The Fall Series 1
The Imitation Game
