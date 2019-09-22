What to stream on Netflix in October: 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,' 'Big Mouth'

Netflix has released its coming-and-going list of movies and shows for the month of October and the streaming giant is ready to amp up your Halloween and "Breaking Bad" obsession.

The platform began its Halloween content this month and will extend its spooky fest into October (naturally) with original films "Eli" and "Daybreak." Netflix will also welcome the addition of "Scream 2" on Oct. 1, so you can binge watch the "Scream" trilogy on All Hallow's Eve like it was meant to be done.



The long-awaited "Breaking Bad" film, "El Camino," which follows Jesse Pinkman after the series finale, will hit the platform on Oct. 11. Fans of the adult comedic cartoon, "Big Mouth" can expect season 3 to premiere on Oct. 4. Jenny Slate's comedy special, "Stage Fright," will premiere on Oct. 22.

Kids who grew up in the '90s will be happy to see the addition of films like "Charlie's Angles," "The Flintstones," "Men in Black" and "Good Burger." Other movies people can expect to see for the month of October include Danny Boyle's "Trainspotting" and the neo-noir film, "Sin City."

But it's definitely not a perfect system as seen by the loss of "Gremlins" and "Casper" on Oct. 1, which doesn't seem very fair with Halloween right around the corner. There's also the unfortunate loss of cult favorite "Empire Records," which will be a difficult one to deal with. The fat man walks alone, Netflix.

Here's everything coming to Netflix in October.

October 1

Carmen Sandiego: Season 2

Nikki Glaser: Bangin’

93 days

A.M.I.

Along Came a Spider

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Blow

Bring It On, Ghost: Season 1

Charlie’s Angels

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Cheese in the Trap: Season 1

Chicago Typewriter: Season 1

Crash

Exit Wounds

Good Burger

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Honey 2

House of the Witch

Lagos Real Fake Life

Men in Black II

Moms at War

No Reservations

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

One Direction: This Is Us

Payday

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

Scream 2

Senna

Signal: Season 1

Sin City

Sinister Circle

Supergirl

Superman Returns

Surf’s Up

The Bucket List

The Flintstones

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

The Island

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Rugrats Movie

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Tomorrow with You: Season 1

Trainspotting

Troy

Tunnel: Season 1

Unaccompanied Minors

Walking Out

October 2

Living Undocumented

Ready to Mingle (Solteras)

Rotten: Season 2

October 3

Seis Manos

October 4

Big Mouth: Season 3

Creeped Out: Season 2

In the Tall Grass

Peaky Blinders: Season 5

Raising Dion

Super Monsters: Season 3

Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween

October 5

Legend Quest: Masters of Myth

October 7

Match! Tennis Juniors

The Water Diviner

October 8

Deon Cole: Cole Hearted

The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween

October 9

After

Rhythm + Flow

October 10

Schitt’s Creek: Season 5

Ultramarine Magmell

October 11

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

The Forest of Love

Fractured

Haunted: Season 2

Insatiable: Season 2

La influencia

Plan Coeur: Season 2

The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 2

October 12

Banlieusards

October 15

Dark Crimes

October 16

Ghosts of Sugar Land

Sinister 2

October 17

The Karate Kid

THE UNLISTED

October 18

The Yard (Avlu)

Baby: Season 2

Eli

Interior Design Masters

The House of Flowers: Season 2

The Laundromat

Living with Yourself

MeatEater: Season 8

Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali

Seventeen

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2

Tell Me Who I Am

Toon: Seasons 1-2

Unnatural Selection

Upstarts

October 19

Men in Black

October 21

Echo in the Canyon

Free Fire

October 22

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright

October 23

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

Dancing with the Birds

Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy

October 24

Daybreak

Revenge of Pontianak

October 25

A Tale of Love and Darkness

Assimilate

Brigada Costa del Sol

Brotherhood

Dolemite Is My Name

Greenhouse Academy: Season 3

The Kominsky Method: Season 2

Monzon

Nailed It! France (C’est du gâteau!)

Nailed It! Spain (Niquelao!)

Prank Encounters

Rattlesnake

It Takes a Lunatic

October 28

A 3 Minute Hug

Little Miss Sumo

Shine On with Reese: Season 1

October 29

Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy

October 30

Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine

October 31

Kengan Ashura: Part ll

Nowhere Man

Raging Bull

Here is what is leaving Netflix in October.

October 1

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

All the President's Men

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cabaret (1972)

Casper

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Cloverfield

Deliverance

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Empire Records

Evolution

Forks Over Knives

Frances Ha

Free State of Jones

Get Carter

Gremlins

Hoosiers

Impractical Jokers Season 1

In Bruges

Julie & Julia

Lakeview Terrace

Midsomer Murder Series 1-19

Obsessed

Pineapple Express

Platoon

Quiz Show

She's Out of My League

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Nightmare

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”

October 5

Despicable Me 3

October 7

David Blaine: What Is Magic?

Scream 4

October 9

Little Witch Academia

Little Witch Academia: The Enchanted Parade

Sword Art Online II Season 1

October 15

El Internado Season 1-7

October 20

Bridget Jones's Baby

October 25

The Carrie Diaries Season 1-2

October 29

The Fall Series 1

The Imitation Game

