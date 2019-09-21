More Health:

September 21, 2019

More people use marijuana to treat illness than to get high, study says

A survey of more than 165,000 people found nearly half of regular marijuana users are treating a medical condition

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Alternative Medicine Adult Health
Marijuana use study illnesses Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Roughly 46% of regular marijuana users do so because of a medical condition, compared to 22% who use marijuana for recreational purposes.

Nearly twice as many people in the United States use marijuana to treat illnesses as those who use marijuana to get high, according to a new study.

Roughly 46% of regular marijuana users do so because of a medical condition, according to a study published Friday in the JAMA Open Network, compared to 22% who use marijuana for recreational purposes. The study surveyed more than 165,000 men and women across the country between 2016 and 2017.

"Adults with medical conditions, especially those with respiratory conditions, cancer, and depression, were more likely to use marijuana," the study's authors noted in its conclusions. "At present, marijuana use prevalence decreases with age, even among people with medical conditions. Because public perceptions of marijuana are becoming more favorable and medical conditions increase with age, older adults might also become frequent consumers of marijuana."

Hongying Dai, an associate professor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and lead researcher on the study, told U.S. News & World Report that there's still a relative vacuum of data and information about marijuana's usefulness.

"Patients who are taking marijuana for a medical condition should be informed of evidence of efficacy and adverse effects for that condition," Dai said.

Roughly one in four 18- to 24-year-olds use medical marijuana, according to the study, compared to just 2% of people who are at least 65 years old. The most popular way to use marijuana, across all demographics, is smoking, accounting for 77.5% of regular users.

Earlier this year, Pennsylvania added anxiety disorders to a growing list of treatable symptoms in its medical marijuana program. The program currently has 23 approved conditions.

Just this week, the National Institutes of Health launched a number of grant-funded studies intended to determine whether cannabidiol, one of the active ingredients in marijuana, effectively relieves pain.

One of the studies will be conducted by Temple University researchers, and will evaluate how the effects of four different components of cannabis could protect against pain development.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Alternative Medicine Adult Health Philadelphia Medical Marijuana Marijuana Smoking Pennsylvania

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Lions: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 3
Eagles-Lions_091919_usat

Science

USDA scientists import wasps from China to battle the spotted lanternfly invasion
Spotted lanternflies wasps china

Prevention

A Philly resident has West Nile virus – Pennsylvania's first case this year
Mosquito West Nile Virus

Eagles

Recalculating the Eagles' areas of concern after two weeks
092019FletcherCox

Food & Drink

Chef Nick Elmi releases first cookbook, 'Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia'
Nick Elmi has new cookbook, Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia

Weekend

10 things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Sept. 20-22
Candytopia Fashion District Philadelphia

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved