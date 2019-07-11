More Health:

July 11, 2019

Pennsylvania adds anxiety disorders, Tourette syndrome to medical marijuana program

Cannabis is now approved to treat 23 different conditions

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Alternative Medicine Marijuana
Medical marijuana anxiety Pennsylvania Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Pennsylvania is adding anxiety disorders and Tourette syndrome to the list of approved serious medical conditions in the state's medical marijuana program.

Anxiety disorders and Tourette syndrome will be added to the list of approved serious medical conditions in Pennsylvania's medical marijuana program starting July 20, the state's Department of Health announced Thursday.

The conditions will join 21 other approved conditions in the medical marijuana program at the recommendation of the Medical Marijuana Advisory Board, Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said in a statement Thursday.

"I do not take this decision lightly," Levine said, "and do have recommendations for physicians, dispensary pharmacists and patients in terms of the use of medical marijuana to treat these conditions."

Levine said the program will not consider medical marijuana "first line" treatment for the newly added conditions, but medical marijuana can be prescribed along with traditional therapy treatments. Medical marijuana with low THC and high CBD content are effective for treating anxiety disorders, Levine said.

The treatment is not recommended for children and adolescents with anxiety disorders, Levine said, because their brains are still developing. It's also not recommended for pregnant women, because of the still-unknown impacts on fetuses.

According to the Department of Health, Pennsylvania has registered nearly 165,000 patients in the medical marijuana program since it was signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf in April 2016.

Pennsylvania's House held a hearing about legalizing recreational cannabis last month, after Lt. Gov. John Fetterman concluded his tour of the state in which he asked people in all 67 counties what they thought about legalizing marijuana for recreational use. Fetterman said he believes roughly two-thirds of people who he talked to supported legalizing recreational marijuana.

After opposing legalization of recreational marijuana for years, Wolf softened his stance last December when he said it's time for the state to take a "serious look" at legalization.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Alternative Medicine Marijuana Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Pennsylvania Department of Health Philadelphia

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

This is Carter Hart's team now, even if the Flyers goalie doesn't want to admit it
071019_Carter-Hart_usat

Protests

Immigration rights demonstrators arrested during sit-in at Joe Biden's Philadelphia headquarters
Joe Biden protest headquarters

Film

'The Lion King' remake asks, 'Can You Feel The Slog Tonight?'
Mufasa and Simba

Sixers

NBA Free Agency: What unsigned players are left who could help Sixers?
Kyle-Korver_071019_usat

Health News

Viral ice cream-licking challenge videos pose public health threat
ice cream challenge

Pets

PSPCA offering $25 off all kitten and cat adoptions through Monday
Carroll - Cat

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved