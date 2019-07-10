More Health:

July 10, 2019

Trump signs executive order to overhaul nation's kidney program

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Kidneys
Kidney Trump Order Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Pool/Sipa USA

President Donald Trump holds up an executive order to overhaul the nation's organ transplants and kidney dialysis systems after signing it at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, DC on July 10, 2019.

An executive order signed Wednesday by President Donald Trump will aim to overhaul the way kidney disease is treated in the United States, expanding the number of transplants and providing financial relief for donors.

While the U.S. faces a major shortage of organs, initiatives proposed in the executive order would boost the supply of donated kidneys — partially through better financial protection — and seek to expand the number of viable organs collected from the deceased, according to the Associated Press.

Current policy tends to focus on the use of large dialysis centers for ongoing treatment, providing financial incentives to patients who pursue this path over transplant and longer-term measures to increase life their expectancy.

Administration officials cited a study that suggests better use of resources could help groups that collect deceased donations increase the number of available kidneys by 17,000 every year.

About 30 million adults in the U.S. have chronic kidney disease, while 94,000 people on the national organ waiting list needed a new kidney last year. There were 21,167 kidney transplants in 2018, according to the AP report.

Initial steps of the new program will incentive doctors to take preventive action for kidney patients, provide bonuses to kidney specialists who take early action to prepare patients for transplant and alter Medicare so that dialysis providers can earn as much to set patients up with at-home care.

Other policies still being worked out include determining a way to help donors avoid financial hardship through lost wages during the recovery period following an operation.

By 2025, the goal is to raise the percentage of kidney patients who receive early transplant or dialysis from 14% to about 80%.

Changes brought about by the new program will reportedly be implemented through Medicare's innovation center, which was created by the Affordable Care Act to improve health care quality and create savings.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Kidneys United States Donald Trump Health Care

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

NBA Free Agency: What unsigned players are left who could help Sixers?
Kyle-Korver_071019_usat

Business

Hahnemann closing maternity ward on Friday — even as Philly judge orders the facility remain open
Hahnemann University Hospital emergency department

Food & Drink

Musi in South Philly makes Eater's nationwide best new restaurants list
Musi BYOB South Philly

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Despite all-in approach to season, Phillies must resist urge to be impulse buyers at deadline
1001_Matt_Klentak_USAT

Illness

Sun allergies are a side effect of summer for some folks
sun allergies

Performances

Ghostly Circus at cemetery includes fire, circus arts, aerial performances
Carroll - The Ghostly Circus

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved