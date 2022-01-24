More Events:

January 24, 2022

Broad Street Run returns to the spring in 2022

The 10-mile race will take place May 1 and registration starts in early February

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Broad Street Run
Broad Street Run 2022 M. EDLOW/VISIT PHILADELPHIA

The Broad Street Run will be held on May 1, 2022. Registration for the 10-mile race in Philadelphia will open in early February, organizers say.

After two years of disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Blue Cross Broad Street Run will resume its spring schedule in 2022 with a race date set for Sunday, May 1.

Registration for Philadelphia's most popular distance run begins in early February, but an exact date has not yet been announced,  according to information posted to social media on Monday by Independence Blue Cross and the Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, the Broad Street Run's sponsor and organizer. 

In 2020, the 10-mile race south on Philadelphia's signature street first was postponed from the spring until the fall due to the pandemic and then was switched from an in-person race to an entirely virtual event. It returned in hybrid form last October, drawing about 17,000 runners in-person and another 1,500 who ran in a virtual race.

Participants in the Broad Street Run in the fall were required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 in order to enter the race. In October, all volunteers and spectators also were required to wear masks while cheering on participants in the race. Runners were required to wear masks at the start and finish of the race.

Details about COVID-19 policies that may be implemented for the 2020 Broad Street Run were not revealed Monday.

In a typical year, the Broad Street Run draws about 40,000 runners, making it one of the most popular 10-mile road races in the United States.

The course for the Broad Street Run usually begins at Broad Street and Fisher Avenue in North Philadelphia, near Einstein Medical Center, and ends in the Philadelphia Navy Yard. The race in October was modified to end on Pattison Avenue near FDR Park in South Philly due to construction at the Navy Yard along League Island Boulevard.

More information about the 2022 Blue Cross Broad Street Run, including the exact date registration opens next month, will be released in the coming weeks.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Broad Street Run Philadelphia Races Recreation Running

Videos

Featured

Philadelphia Skyline - Prevu - Bidding War

What to expect if you're buying a home in Philly this year
Purchased - Lane closure on a busy road due to maintenance signs

NJDOT Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti: "Move over for roadway workers and first responders"

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 1.0
012422DJChark

Sponsored

Bariatric weight loss surgery is a ‘life-changing’ procedure at Penn Medicine
Limited - Penn Medicine Bariatric Main Image

Government

Pennslvania lawmakers seek to modernize 'antiquated' system for name-changes
LGBTQ Equality Caucus Name Change

Opinion

Sugar detox? Cutting carbs? A doctor explains why you should keep fruit on the menu
Fruit Nutrients

Movies

Questlove-produced film premieres at Sundance, tells story of descendants of last-known slave ship in America
Questlove Descendant Film

Performances

Russian Ballet Theatre production of 'Swan Lake' comes to Reading and South Jersey
Swan Lake Russian Ballet

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved