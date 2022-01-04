Replicas of Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel paintings coming to Fashion District Philadelphia

Philadelphia residents who have never seen Michelangelo's paintings on the Vatican's Sistine Chapel ceiling in Rome soon can view reproductions of the iconic frescos at Fashion District Philadelphia.

"Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition" will run from Jan. 21 to Feb. 20 at the Center City shopping mall, providing families with an up-close view of some of the most well-known artwork ever created.

The exhibit will include more than 30 re-creations of Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel paintings, including pieces such as "The Creation of Adam" and "The Last Judgment."

From 1508-1512, Michelangelo painted the Sistine Chapel ceiling with depictions of scenes from the Old and New Testaments of the Bible. The Renaissance painter returned in 1536 to complete a five-year redesign of the chapel's altar wall.

The frescos have been replicated using a special printing technique that copies the original paintings and produces licensed, high-definition photos. The life-size replicas will stretch from floor-to-ceiling, offering guests a different vantage point of the paintings.

Guests can further immerse themselves into the exhibit by adding an audio guide to the experience. As attendees stand in front of a reproduction, their phones will activate and tell the story behind that particular piece of the ceiling.

Tickets for "Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition" are on sale now. Guests are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets in advance, as onsite tickets will be dependent upon availability and capacity. All tickets are non-refundable.

The exhibit will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Timed-entry tickets are available every 30 minutes. The exhibit takes roughly 60-90 minutes to complete with an audio guide, but only 30-50 minutes to visit without the narrative component.

Ticket prices vary per day. People ages 13 and up can enter for as little as $19. Tickets for children ages 4-12 start at $13.30. VIP tickets start at $23.80 for adults and $16.70 for children.

Tickets for seniors ages 65 and older, students and military members start at $14.30. A valid identification must be provided to receive the discount.

Family bundles for at least four people start at $12.90 per person. Group bundles are available for at least 15 people, starting at $13.30 per person.

All attendees, regardless of their vaccination statuses, will need to wear a face mask at the exhibit.

Jan. 21 to Feb. 20

Hours of operation and ticket prices vary

Fashion District

Philadelphia901 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19107