Huda, Pat's King of Steaks chefs to host virtual cooking class benefiting hunger relief

Two chefs from popular Philadelphia restaurants are teaming up next Tuesday to host an online cooking experience that will raise money to address food insecurity in the region.

The Jewish Family and Children's Service of Greater Philadelphia will hold a virtual fundraiser called "Nourishing Community" with chefs Yehuda Sichel of Huda and Frank Olivieri of Pat's King of Steaks on Feb. 1 at 6 p.m.

Sichel and Olivieri will get into the kitchen and make the former's matzo ball soup and brisket during the 60-minute cooking class on Zoom. Both men will also share stories about their experiences working in Philly's restaurant industry and sharing food with others.

Sichel opened Huda in Rittenhouse Square in 2020 after working as a chef for years at CookNSolo's Abe Fisher in Center City and Zahav in Old City. The sandwich shop is known for its homemade milk buns.

Olivieri owns Pat's King of Steaks in South Philly, where he started working when he was 11 years old. It was Olivieri's great uncle who opened the iconic cheesesteak shop in 1930. Olivieri also started the Spread the Whiz Foundation which offers nutritional education to adults and children.

Participants are required to make a donation from the event's "Mitzvah Menu" in order to partake in the experience. Donation values range from $50-$3,600, but guests are free to donate however much they wish. The event is free for JFCS clients.

All proceeds will benefit the nonprofit organization's food insecurity program that helps families in need across the Philadelphia area.

“Food insecurity across the region remains at an all-time high,” said Pia Eisenberg, the JFCS of Greater Philadelphia's senior vice president for community engagement. “We are grateful to Yehuda and Frank for their commitment to helping us raise much-needed dollars in this engaging way for our food relief efforts in support of the most vulnerable in our region.”

The Jewish Family and Children's Service of Greater Philadelphia

Feb. 1 from 6-7 p.m.

Donation required

Virtual via Zoom

