January 24, 2022

Huda, Pat's King of Steaks chefs to host virtual cooking class benefiting hunger relief

Yehuda Sichel and Frank Olivieri will make matzo ball soup and brisket while sharing stories about working in Philly's restaurant industry

By Pat Ralph
Yehuda Sichel and Frank Olivieri will team up in the kitchen on Feb. 1 to make the former's matzo ball soup and brisket for the JFCS of Greater Philadelphia's 'Nourishing Community' cooking event.

Two chefs from popular Philadelphia restaurants are teaming up next Tuesday to host an online cooking experience that will raise money to address food insecurity in the region.

The Jewish Family and Children's Service of Greater Philadelphia will hold a virtual fundraiser called "Nourishing Community" with chefs Yehuda Sichel of Huda and Frank Olivieri of Pat's King of Steaks on Feb. 1 at 6 p.m.

Sichel and Olivieri will get into the kitchen and make the former's matzo ball soup and brisket during the 60-minute cooking class on Zoom. Both men will also share stories about their experiences working in Philly's restaurant industry and sharing food with others.

Sichel opened Huda in Rittenhouse Square in 2020 after working as a chef for years at CookNSolo's Abe Fisher in Center City and Zahav in Old City. The sandwich shop is known for its homemade milk buns.

Olivieri owns Pat's King of Steaks in South Philly, where he started working when he was 11 years old. It was Olivieri's great uncle who opened the iconic cheesesteak shop in 1930. Olivieri also started the Spread the Whiz Foundation which offers nutritional education to adults and children.

Participants are required to make a donation from the event's "Mitzvah Menu" in order to partake in the experience. Donation values range from $50-$3,600, but guests are free to donate however much they wish. The event is free for JFCS clients.

All proceeds will benefit the nonprofit organization's food insecurity program that helps families in need across the Philadelphia area.

“Food insecurity across the region remains at an all-time high,” said Pia Eisenberg, the JFCS of Greater Philadelphia's senior vice president for community engagement. “We are grateful to Yehuda and Frank for their commitment to helping us raise much-needed dollars in this engaging way for our food relief efforts in support of the most vulnerable in our region.”

"Nourishing Community"

The Jewish Family and Children's Service of Greater Philadelphia
Feb. 1 from 6-7 p.m.
Donation required
Virtual via Zoom

