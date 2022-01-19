The Cauldron, a magic-themed bar featuring cocktail-making, is coming to Philly this spring

Fans of "Harry Potter" who have always wanted to experience a wizardry pub like the ones depicted in the books and films will soon get that magical opportunity in Philadelphia.

The Cauldron, a magic-themed bar inspired by some of the most popular fantasy tales, will open at 1305 Locust St. in Midtown Village this May. The London-based operation already has several other locations, including in New York City, and Edinburgh, Scotland.

The main attraction of the pub is its nearly two-hour immersive potion-making experience. Customers begin with "Spell Casting 101," where they are given a technology filled wand upon entry and get to cast a spell to pour their own welcome drink.

Guests then sit down at a work station where they use their wands to concoct two molecular cocktails, each of which will consist of their own unique properties and effects. The table features a cast-iron cauldron and directions on how to make the drinks.



Mocktails, as well as gluten-free and vegan beverages, will also be available. A potions master will be nearby to help guide guests through the experience, but one can only hope he or she is nicer than Severus Snape.

Digital tickets and reservations for The Cauldron are now available online. The family-friendly experience will open May 20 and operate through at least July 29.

All tickets include a welcome cocktail or mocktail, the two brewed potions and the interactive experience portion. Additional drinks can be purchased ahead of time online for a discounted rate or in-person at full price.

Tickets for adults ages 21 and up range from $39.99 to $49.99 depending upon peak hours. The cheapest rate is available Wednesday-Friday before 4 p.m., while the most expensive tickets are available on Saturday. Adults may need to provide photo ID.

Students ages 21 and up can enter for $34.99 Sunday-Thursday. These discounted tickets are only redeemable with a valid student ID.

Children ages 7 and up can enter for $39.99 anytime before 4 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and before 3 p.m. Friday. The children's tickets also come with a food option. Group packages and private events are available too.

All tickets are nonrefundable. Tickets can be moved to an available date and time with at least 48 hours notice or given to someone else. Upgrade fees will apply if guests wish to reschedule to a differently-priced date and time.

The Cauldron is also offering robes and a limited number of custom-made wands, which will hang in the bar on a commemorative plaque and display one's wizard name.

Attendees will need to show proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, per Philadelphia's latest guidelines regarding indoor dining.

The arrival of The Cauldron this spring will come on the heels of the world premiere of "Harry Potter: The Exhibition" at the Franklin Institute in February. The exhibit will include costumes, characters, settings and beasts seen in the films and books.

The cast from the "Harry Potter" film franchise recently reunited to celebrate the film series' 20th anniversary. The reunion is available to stream on HBO Max.

Open May 20 through July 29

Hours and ticket prices vary

1305 Locust St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

