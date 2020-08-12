More Culture:

August 12, 2020

Former Zahav, Abe Fisher chef opening sandwich restaurant Huda in Rittenhouse

By Allie Miller
Chef Yehuda Sichel is opening the sandwich spot Huda in the former space of Hai Street Kitchen in Rittenhouse at 32 S. 18th St..

A Philadelphia chef who worked for years at the city's celebrated restaurants Zahav and Abe Fisher is setting out to open his own place in the city.

Chef Yehuda Sichel, 34, is starting a new restaurant named "Huda" serving a variety of unique sandwiches inspired by different cuisines. The restaurant will be at 32 S. 18th St. in Rittenhouse.

Plans to open Huda have been delayed by the pandemic and when it does open in about a month, it will have only takeout and delivery options due to COVID-19.

Outdoor dining is permitted in Philadelphia, which has been recording cases of coronavirus for exactly five months as of Monday. Indoor dining remains prohibited.

Huda's menu will include sandwiches like grilled swordfish with Napa slaw and kimchi tartar sauce; hamachi lox with nori cream cheese and pickled cucumbers; and maitake mushrooms with tomato, mozzarella, avocado, and chipotle jam, the Inquirer reported. 

Sichel sandwiches will be served on fresh sourdough bread and milk buns both made in-house. Such bread options recently were featured by the chef on Huda's new Instagram account.

Sichel will be bringing to Huda his years of experience as a head chef at Abe Fisher, a restaurant started by Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook through their enterprise CookNSolo. 

At Abe Fisher, Chef Sichel cooked dishes inspired by the Jewish diaspora such as potato latkes with gravlax and tomato caesar and "re-imagined" chopped liver with caramelized onions and schmaltz.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, Abe Fisher is hosting a Deli Pop-Up and take-home whitefish, lox, and brisket platters will be available for purchase.

