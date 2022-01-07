Philly artist's absurd sculptures made with everyday objects hold deep significance

Multi-disciplinary artist Tristin Lowe's style can be hard to define, but he says "absurd" and "surreal" are two words that could describe most of his work.



Whether it's a rendition of Frosty the Snowman made from copper tubing and plastic jugs, a giant three-dimensional comet made of neon tubes or half of an old car hung from the ceiling of a gallery, he's always doing something unexpected.

Starting Saturday, Jan. 22, a wide array of sculptures and other art projects collected from over the course of his decades-long career will be on display at the Moore College of Art and Design's Galleries at Moore at 1916 Race St.

The exhibit titled "Black Holes and Rabbit Holes" takes influences from outer space, fairy tales and the surrealist movement.

Although many of the pieces have been shown in other exhibits over the years, Lowe is excited to endow them with a new perspective by placing them in the varied spaces available to him at the Moore. His work will be taking over the entire gallery through March 19.

One piece that will be there is titled "Frosty." The deconstructed snowman's head is made of copper tubing coated with insulation and his body is made of three empty plastic tubs.

He has a traditional pork pie hat and a cigar in his month, but the most interesting element of the sculpture is perhaps the large freezer behind the snowman which he's connected to with a thick tangle of wires and cords.

"I look at that kind of thing as a metaphor for what one tries to do with art," he said of Frosty's story, where a group of children imagine him into existence. "You're rubbing a couple sticks together and you're hoping it sparks some kind of transformation and breathes life into something."

Another highlight Lowe picked out was his piece "Comet." He's made several of them over the years, mostly out of neon-filled glass pipes, but the one that'll be featured in the Moore is particularly large at 14 feet long. There will also be a 13 foot wide felt moon in the exhibit.

Lowe has a penchant for making sculptures of disembodied legs clad in blue jeans. Some are realistic and proportional but others are super long and squiggly, extra tall or fused together in strange ways.

He also has created a lot of sculptures that resemble halved objects floating through a wall or ceiling, seemingly into an otherworldly realm.

One of the objects Lowe bisected is an old car of his, a 2001 Volkswagen Passat Wagon which he had a near-death experience with back in November 2015. The piece is titled "Transmutation: Into the Wind." Passat means "trade wind" in German.

The artist was driving back from a work trip in North Carolina where he was preparing for an exhibit. He was on Del. 113 near Dover at about 9 p.m. when a woman driving the wrong way down the highway with her lights off slammed into the passenger side of Lowe's vehicle.

Although he made it out of the car without any major injuries and was discharged from a local hospital a few hours later, the traumatizing experience shook Lowe to his core.

After the accident, Lowe felt a strong connection with the car, so much so that he actually bought it back from the insurance company so he could bring it home.

"I had this weird relationship with the car," he said. "I felt like it saved my life."

He spent hours getting the car into his studio through its 30-inch doorway piece by piece and then crawling around the vehicle and cutting it up, becoming intimately familiar with every remaining facet of the old Volkswagen.

By Jan. 2016, he had reassembled the back half of the vehicle and installed it on the ceiling of Temple University's art gallery where it stayed for about two weeks. Come Jan. 22, the vehicle that may have saved Lowe will hang from the ceiling of the Moore as well for anyone who wants to come and see it.

The gallery will hold an opening reception for the exhibit from 5 p.m. to 7 on Friday, Jan. 21.

Jan. 21 to March 19

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Closed on Sundays

The Galleries at Moore

1916 Race St. 19103

Philadelphia, PA 19106