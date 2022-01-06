Iannelli's Brick Oven Bakery to start shipping tomato pies nationwide this weekend

Transplants from Philly no longer have to return to their hometown to get a taste of the famous tomato pies, thanks to beloved Italian Market institution Iannelli's.

The longtime family-run bakery, which is located at 1155 E. Passyunk Ave., will begin shipping its well known brick oven pizzas nationwide this weekend.

Third-generation owner Vincent Iannelli – who inherited the bakery and many recipes from his grandparents – already has four different kinds of "gravy," or tomato sauce, for sale on the businesses website.

One of the family's oldest specialties is the crab gravy, which includes blue claws caught off the Jersey shore by Iannelli himself.

He plans to add 25 pre-made pies to the site on Saturday, which will likely sell out quickly. Ianelli will only make 150 a month, keeping with the bakery's spirit of only being open for walk-in customers 15 days a year.

“It’s all about quality and not quantity," Ianelli said. "I make everything myself."

The 18-by-24-inch pizzas that feed five to six will cost $60 plus shipping. They'll be sent out on Mondays and Tuesdays and can't be scheduled to arrive on Sundays or Mondays.

The perishable products are shipped with a freezer pack in an insulated cooler. Those ordering in the Midwest or on the West Coast must buy the pie with expedited shipping so it arrives fresh.

Cooking instructions will be included, but it's as simple as defrosting the pie and throwing it into a 350-degree oven for about 10 minutes.

Ianelli said he plans to expand the online offerings further by selling do-it-yourself pizza packages, featuring seasoned pans from the bakery and at-home cookie-making kits.

High-end frozen pizzas from esteemed local shops became a big trend in the early months of the pandemic, when people had no choice but to get their favorite pies shipped. It originated in part with prolific daily pizza reviewer Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports who switched to frozen pies so he could keep pumping out content through the shutdown.

Portnoy has highlighted numerous standout Philly area pizzerias like Angelo's Pizza on S. 9th St., as well as Papa's and DeLorenzo's Tomato Pies, both located in Robbinsville.