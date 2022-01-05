More Culture:

January 05, 2022

97.5 The Fanatic host Mike Missanelli is debuting a cooking show, event series

The Philly sports radio broadcaster will share family dishes and bring on VIP guests for 'The Every Day Cook'

By Michael Tanenbaum
Mike Missanelli, host of the afternoon Philly sports talk show on 97.5 The Fanatic, will moonlight as a cooking show host for a new series, "The Every Day Cook."

Mike Missanelli has dominated afternoon sports talk in Philadelphia for years on 97.5 The Fanatic, but now he'll add a cooking show to his list of public engagements.

Missanelli announced on his website that he'll kick off the new series, "MikeMiss: The Every Day Cook," with a live virtual event on Jan. 18.

"Mike will showcase his passion for food and cooking as well as chronicle the journey," says a description of the show. "The show will take viewers through the dishes' inspiration, preparation and relative stages of cooking it. Each episode will feature him talking about his favorite food experiences, share family dishes and the stories behind them. There will also be a dash of sports talk."

Missanelli recently appeared on PHL 17 for a cooking segment in which he made his family's lasagna recipe. He's expected to do additional TV specials and will post all of his shows on the "Every Day Cook" YouTube channel.

"Mike wanted to create something lighthearted yet still share his real experience as an every day cook with no trained culinary experience," the show's description continued. "While his family recipes come naturally to him, he will also expand into dishes outside his comfort zone."

Pending the status of the COVID-19 pandemic, Missanelli plans to hold live audience events in the Philadelphia region and will invite VIP guests to help prepare meals and talk about their cooking experiences. (If he's shooting for the stars, he should pull all the levers he has to get DeVonta Smith on the show to make the Louisiana jambalaya that the Eagles wide receiver has described as his go-to meal).

More details about the Jan. 18 event are still forthcoming, but Missanelli has partnered with Cameo and the show will air on the new Cameo Live platform.

Talking Philadelphia sports day in and day out can make a person pretty cranky, but a casual cooking show hosted by Mike Missanelli seems like an entertaining watch and a therapeutic hobby for him. 

