Phillies' Bryce Harper, Flyers' Kevin Hayes review Tacconelli's Pizza

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper was signed to a $330 million contract to hit a bunch of home runs and bring postseason baseball back to Citizens Bank Park. If he can't do that this year, he's at least going to share his thoughts on the quality of one of the city's top pizza joints.

Harper and Flyers newcomer Kevin Hayes joined Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy in Port Richmond on Monday to try out Tacconelli's Pizza, one of the oldest pizza places still standing in Philadelphia. The restaurant dates back to 1918 and is best known for its crispy, thinly-sliced brick oven pies.