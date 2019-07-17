More Culture:

July 17, 2019

Phillies' Bryce Harper, Flyers' Kevin Hayes review Tacconelli's Pizza

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Pizza
Harper Tacconellis Source/Barstool Sports

Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper, Flyers center Kevin Hayes and Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy eat Tacconelli's Pizza in Port Richmond.

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper was signed to a $330 million contract to hit a bunch of home runs and bring postseason baseball back to Citizens Bank Park. If he can't do that this year, he's at least going to share his thoughts on the quality of one of the city's top pizza joints.

Harper and Flyers newcomer Kevin Hayes joined Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy in Port Richmond on Monday to try out Tacconelli's Pizza, one of the oldest pizza places still standing in Philadelphia. The restaurant dates back to 1918 and is best known for its crispy, thinly-sliced brick oven pies.

RELATED: Phillies reportedly gave GM Matt Klentak and president Andy MacPhail secret three-year extensions

Portnoy and Barstool Sports CEO Erica Nardini created a pizza review app One Bite that takes them all over the map, particularly in the Northeast, to score pizzas. Portnoy brought Flyers mascot Gritty to New York City last October to review a pizza place up there. He wore a Patriots T-shirt and spent most of the review talking trash about Philadelphia.

This time around, Portnoy mixed up his stock Philly insults, claiming "scumbag" fans here threw batteries at Santa Claus. Santa got snowballs. Batteries were thrown at J.D. Drew. At least get it straight.

As for the pizza review, it's about what you would expect. Harper and Hayes had a few minor criticisms based on their personal pizza preferences, but everyone gave Tacconelli's a high grade.

The Phillies went on to get destroyed 16-2 by the Dodgers on Monday night, so either hanging out with Portnoy or eating pizza is not a good omen for Harper and the Phillies.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Pizza Philadelphia Kevin Hayes Reviews Flyers Phillies Bryce Harper

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

What they're saying: Phillies won't be buyers at trade deadline; Harper not one of MLB's top 100 players
Bryce-Harper_071319_usat

Alternative Medicine

Breakthrough PTSD treatment using party drug MDMA coming soon to Philly region
Carroll - Dr. Samy Badawy

Eagles

Eagles training camp preview: Defensive end
071419BrandonGraham

Transportation

Pennsylvania approves 6% increase on turnpike tolls for 2020
04062018_PA_Turnpike_Fort_Wash_GM

Rankings

Here are 16 different versions of salads, ranked from worst to best
Top Salad

Food & Drink

Get a super cute ice cream sandwich from Weckerly's this weekend
Weckerly's Ice Cream

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved