2024-2025 NFL playoff predictions

The NFL 2024-2025 playoffs are here, so let's fill out some brackets. How far will the Philadelphia Eagles go? Will they get back to the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons? Can they win it all? Feel free to fill out a bracket of your own via ProFootballNetwork and post a screenshot in the comments section or on social media. Winner gets a virtual pat on the back.

Jimmy Kempski

You can read more about my Wild Card Round picks here. In the Divisional Round, I have the Chargers upsetting the Chiefs, and the Eagles finally getting the best of the Bucs.

In the Conference Championship Round, I have the Eagles beating the defensively depleted Lions, and the Bills taking care of business against the Chargers.

Eagles lose in the Super Bowl, and the Bills bring home their first Lombardi Trophy. (ducks)

Evan Macy

Evan also has the Bills beating the Eagles in New Orleans.

Shamus Clancy

Oh hey, another Bills-Eagles prediction, this time with the Birds winning it all.

Nick Tricome

And last but not least, Nick has the Birds winning it all too, but over the Ravens.

Nick's note: I had the Eagles beating the Ravens in the Super Bowl going into the season and I'm staying with that.

