More Sports:

January 11, 2025

2024-2025 NFL playoff predictions

Our brackets, and predictions for how far the Eagles will go, for the NFL Playoffs.

By Jimmy Kempski
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Bills-Eagles would be fun.

Bills-Eagles would be fun.

The NFL 2024-2025 playoffs are here, so let's fill out some brackets. How far will the Philadelphia Eagles go? Will they get back to the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons? Can they win it all? Feel free to fill out a bracket of your own via ProFootballNetwork and post a screenshot in the comments section or on social media. Winner gets a virtual pat on the back.

Jimmy Kempski

011125PlayoffsJimmy

You can read more about my Wild Card Round picks here. In the Divisional Round, I have the Chargers upsetting the Chiefs, and the Eagles finally getting the best of the Bucs.

In the Conference Championship Round, I have the Eagles beating the defensively depleted Lions, and the Bills taking care of business against the Chargers.

Eagles lose in the Super Bowl, and the Bills bring home their first Lombardi Trophy. (ducks)

Evan Macy

011125playoffsEvan

Evan also has the Bills beating the Eagles in New Orleans.

Shamus Clancy

011125Shamusplayoffs

Oh hey, another Bills-Eagles prediction, this time with the Birds winning it all. 

Nick Tricome

011125playoffsNick

And last but not least, Nick has the Birds winning it all too, but over the Ravens.

Nick's note: I had the Eagles beating the Ravens in the Super Bowl going into the season and I'm staying with that.

MORE: Staff picks for Eagles-Packers in the Wild Card Round

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

