Predicting the 2024 Eagles: Will they return to Super Bowl contention?

The Eagles are back and with maybe the most loaded roster they've ever assembled.

Is that enough to put them back at the top of the NFC East? Or to bring them all the way back to the Super Bowl after last season's painful collapse?

Here are the PV staff's predictions for how 2024 might go...

Will the Eagles make the playoffs?

Nick Tricome (staff writer): Yeah.

Shamus Clancy (deputy editor): Yes.

Evan Macy (managing editor): Yes

Will they win the NFC East?

Nick Tricome (staff writer): There hasn't been a repeat division winner in forever. I thought that was going to change last year, but then it didn't. Still seems like we're on that cycle, and the Commanders and Giants definitely aren't going to win it, so yeah, Eagles' turn.



Shamus Clancy (deputy editor): A Week 17 late afternoon matchup between the Cowboys and the Eagles will decide the fate of the division. I'll say the Birds snag it, but Dallas still has some great top-level talent, though they do appear more dysfunctional overall than usual.

Evan Macy (managing editor): I think the Cowboys are going to be mediocre, and the Eagles will be a step better than mediocre. I think 10 wins gets the NFC East and that's what the Eagles finish with.

Will Jalen Hurts look like an MVP again?

Nick Tricome (staff writer): He had a really good camp. I'm not sure how that's going to translate, but I'm taking the glass half full route and saying he will, so long as he gets the ball out quick and spreads it around to the wealth of talent around him. I think health will be important, too, and he did note during camp that he does feel a lot healthier now compared to last season, when it became pretty obvious he playing through something nagging.

Shamus Clancy (deputy editor): Hurts was a star this summer. Improved blitz recognition after last season's debacle could have him going from very good to consistently great and a top-five guy perennially. Maybe it won't feel as easy as it did in 2022, but I'll say he's closer to that form than the player he was in 2023.

Evan Macy (managing editor): I think he'll be a top 10 quarterback but I don't think he'll be in the MVP conversation.

1000-yard seasons for Brown, Smith, and Barkley?

Nick Tricome (staff writer): All three of them, yeah. I wouldn't be shocked if Barkley cracks 1,500 and maybe even wins the rushing title now that he has a good O-line in front of him.

Shamus Clancy (deputy editor): Miles Sanders rushed for over 1200 yards in 2022 in his last season in Philly. In 2023, D'Andre Swift topped 1000 yards, too. Even with an offense that can be pass-heavy at times, Barkley's talent level compared to those two makes it feel quite likely that he'll continue that trend. Brown and Smith, health provided, are locks.

Evan Macy (managing editor): It's crazy to think all three are sort of locked in — but they are. Yes, yes and yes. (And I certainly hope so because I have two of these guys in fantasy)

How much will they miss Fletcher Cox, Jason Kelce?

Nick Tricome (staff writer): They will. I think Cox more than Kelce. We've had two years of knowing that Cam Jurgens was Kelce's successor, which I think braced everyone for it better. Who steps up on the interior D-line is still a bit of a mystery because we're still waiting to see if Jordan Davis breaks out and Jalen Carter had a good rookie year, though one that faded in the back half along with the rest of the team.

Shamus Clancy (deputy editor): It's come to light recently that Kelce was even more of an integral part of the pre-snap process than already thought during his time here. How will Hurts step up without a future Hall of Fame to figuratively and literally lean on? Cam Jurgens has the goods to be a rock-solid NFL pro for a long time, but Kelce was just in a different category. As for Cox, questions remain for this young-ish defensive tackle rotation even with its unquestioned talent level. He was still quite good in 2023 even during age-33 season. Jalen Carter needs to reach his All-Pro ceiling sooner rather than later to compensate.

Evan Macy (managing editor): I think both were in decline, and both were more valuable in the locker room than on the field. There are some voices in this locker room who can lead, like Brandon Graham, Jordan Mailata, Darius Slay — I think they'll be alright.

Who leads the Eagles in sacks?