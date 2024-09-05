The Eagles have dropped their 2024 hype video

The Eagles' official 2024 hype video is here, as the team's social media accounts dropped it on Thursday morning.

Featuring the likes of Jason and Kylie Kelce, Fletcher Cox, Big Dom, Shane Gillis and, obviously, the team's current players, the video's theme can simply be summed up as "Yo!"

The video plays heavily on the team's upcoming Week 1 matchup with the Packers in Brazil in comparison to hype videos in previous years that were more so built around the entire season rather than one specific game. That's fine, but it's definitely not of the "I'm going to run through a brick wall!" variety.

I'll be honest. Talking to some Eagles fans in my life, there's a sense that Friday's opener is a bit anticlimactic given the day of the week it's on and the fact that it's an international game, a home game taken away from Philly for this global event. I understand that sentiment. There's a different juice when you're gearing up for the first Sunday of the year, especially if it's in South Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field.

"Hey, I just got done work and the Eagles are playing on Peacock," does not conjure up the same vibes as waking up on Sunday morning, watching the pregame shows, getting the buffalo chicken dip in the oven and waiting for a 1 PM kickoff.

That, however, is ultimately the price fans pay when their team is good, a huge TV ratings draw and has championship expectations.

