Nick Sirianni is ready for Friday Night Football

Queue up all-time great post-rock band Explosions in the Sky on Spotify because it's "Friday Night Lights" time for the Eagles this week in Brazil. In the NFL's first ever Week 1 Friday game, the Birds will face the Green Bay Packers in São Paulo at Corinthians Arena with people across the globe turning in.

Much has been made about this trip to South America, from the Eagles losing a home game for the event to the toll travel can take on a team for a Week 1 matchup and beyond, but head coach Nick Sirianni is still about the throwback nature of Friday Night Football despite the buzz around the NFL going global for the game.

"We are up here in the team meeting today and the words that came out of my mouth, 'Hey, we have got to be ready Friday night.' Wow, what an unbelievable thing to say we have a game Friday night, that gives me goosebumps to think about that," Sirianni said before Eagles practice on Tuesday, the team's final one at the NovaCare before they departed for Brazil.

"Friday Night Football is what we all first — those were the like my favorite players growing up, because my dad was a coach, were the high school players that played on Friday night — John Briggs, it was my brother Jay Sirianni, Mike Sirianni, Pete Connelly. Those were my favorite players growing up," Sirianni continued. "‘Friday Night Football.’ I was able to say that to these guys."

It's unsurprising to hear Sirianni speak that way. He's always quick to mention that his father was a coach and that coaching blood runs through him. Jamestown, New York might not be quite West Texas when it comes to high school football lore, but the ties that Friday evening watching two teams go to battle resonates throughout the country for high school ball and will now do that globally for the pros with the Eagles and Packers.

The Eagles are no strangers when it comes to playing football on irregular days. In the 21st century, the infamous snow-delayed "Joe Webb Game" in 2010 against the Vikings, played on a Tuesday, stings for fans of a certain age. Then, more recently, a Tuesday evening matchup with Washington during Sirianni's first season in Philly. In Week 15, on yet another cold Tuesday evening, the Eagles prevailed. The Birds overcame a 10-point first quarter deficit for a 27-17 win.

For non-Sunday games, here are the Eagles' all-time records by days, per StatMuse:

Day Record Monday 42-32 Tuesday 3-3 Wednesday 3-2 Thursday 19-7 Friday 0-0 Saturday 17-25

