2024 Broad Street Run returns to May race date and finish line location inside Navy Yard

The Broad Street Run will revert to its traditional date on the first Sunday of May in 2024, but the first runners will begin the race 30 minutes earlier than usual in order to avoid a conflict with a Phillies-Giants game at Citizens Bank Park that day. And for the first time in five years, the finish line for the 10-mile course will be at the Navy Yard.

This year's race takes place May 5, and the first group of runners will leave the starting line at 7:30 a.m. The Broad Street Run's course follows Philadelphia's main thoroughfare south for 10 miles from its starting point in North Philly. As many 40,000 runners are expected to participate.

The race will end inside the Navy Yard for the first time since 2019. In 2020, the Broad Street Run was held virtually because of the pandemic, then the 2021 through 2023 races ended near Lincoln Financial Field or FDR Park because of construction at the Navy Yard. The race starts at Broad Street and Fisher Avenue in North Philadelphia, near Einstein Medical Center.

Because of the demand among runners to participate, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, which organizes the event, conducts a lottery to award entries. Runners have from 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1, through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, to register for the lottery, and they will be notified the week of Feb. 19 whether they have secured race bibs.

"We are delighted that the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run is back to its normal date and race course," Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said. "This race always generates excitement and enthusiasm not only for the runners, but for their families and friends who come out to cheer them on."

The 2023 Broad Street Run, held on April 30, drew 36,000 runners after event restrictions had limited registrations in previous years. There were 27,000 participants in 2022 and 17,000 runners in 2021.

NBC10 will broadcast the 2024 Broad Street Run live beginning at 7:30 a.m. and will stream the event on all digital platforms. Telemundo62 will broadcast live coverage of the race in Spanish from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. and will simulcast the race on Telemundo Noreste online, as well.



The 2024 Broad Street Run is again sponsored by Independence Blue Cross.

