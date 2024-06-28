More News:

June 28, 2024

Wawa Welcome America: These are the road closures related to the Fourth of July festivities

Street restrictions begin Saturday and continue through Friday, July 5. Here's what you need to know.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Wawa Welcome America road closures 2024 Ed Newton/Wawa Welcome America

Events have already begun for the 2024 Wawa Welcome America but this weekend the festivities in Philadelphia ramp up, along with the road closures, which begin Saturday, June 29, and continue to roll out through Thursday, July 5.

Philly's 2024 Wawa Welcome America festival, celebrating the Fourth of July, ramps up this weekend.

Before the fireworks show, Ne-Yo and Kesha headline this year's concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, and earlier on July 4 there's a parade and the Salute to Freedom Ceremony outside Independence Hall. Festivities also include the Philadelphia Zoo's 150th anniversary, a long list of city museums offering free admissions and a performance by the U.S. Army Field Band & Soldier's Chorus featuring LeAnn Rimes at Independence Mall.

All the fun comes a long list of traffic disruptions.

Street closures begin Saturday, June 29, with the Avenue of the Arts Block Party on South Broad Street in Center City and more occur every day until Friday, July 5. For the main event  — the concert and fireworks on the Ben Franklin Parkway on July 4 — construction of the stage at the foot of the art museum steps begins Wednesday and some roads in that area will be blocked early Thursday morning.

Below is the city's list of all road closures for Saturday, June 29, through Thursday, July 5. Officials said some street restrictions could begin earlier on the evening of July 4, depending on crowd size.  

Closed Saturday, June 29, for Avenue of the Arts Block Party

From 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

• South Broad Street between Walnut and South streets with access to Symphony House 
• Spruce Street between Watts and Broad street 
• Locust Street between 15th and Broad street

Closed Sunday, June 30, for Gospel on Independence

• From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Market Street between Fifth and Sixth streets

Closed Wednesday, July 3, for Salute to the Service

• From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Market Street between Fifth and Sixth street
• From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.: 6th Street between Chestnut and Walnut streets

Closed Thursday, July 4, for Celebration of Freedom Ceremony

• From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Sixth Street between Chestnut and Walnut streets

Closed Thursday, July 4, for Salute to Independence Parade

From 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Second Street between Arch and Chestnut streets 
• Chestnut/Market Street viaduct from Chestnut and Front streets to Second and Market streets 
• Market Street between Third and Front streets 

From 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

• Front Street from Dock to Market streets
• Chestnut Street between Second and Front streets

From 10:30 a.m. to parade closure

• Third Street between Arch and Chestnut streets 
• Fourth Street between Arch and Chestnut streets 
• Fifth Street between Arch and Chestnut streets
• Sixth Street between Arch and Chestnut streets
• Seventh Street between Arch and Chestnut streets
• Eighth Street between Arch and Chestnut streets
• Ninth Street between Arch and Chestnut streets
• 10th Street between Arch and Chestnut streets
• 11th Street between Arch and Chestnut streets
• 12th Street between Arch and Chestnut streets 
• JFK Blvd. between Market and 15th streets
• North Broad Street between JFK Boulevard and Vine street
• South Penn Square from South Broad to East Market street
• East Market Street from Front Street to City Hall 
• 12th Street between Vine and Market streets
• 13th Street between Vine and Market streets
• Arch Street between 12th and Broad streets

Closed for Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks

From 5 a.m. Thursday, July 4, to 2:00 a.m. Friday, July 5

• 1900 block of Race Street
• 1800-1900 blocks of Vine Street
• I-676 exit/entrance ramps at 22nd Street
• I-76 eastbound off-ramp at Spring Garden Street
• Spring Garden Tunnel
• Park Towne Place between 22nd and 24th streets
• 20th Street between Arch Street and Pennsylvania Avenue
• 19th Street between Callowhill and Cherry streets

From 5 a.m. Thursday, July 4, to 4 a.m. Friday, July 5

• All lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 18th Street to Eakins Oval
• Eakins Oval, all lanes
• Kelly Drive, both directions between Eakins Oval and Fairmount Avenue — inbound lanes of Kelly Drive close at Fountain Green Drive beginning at 5:00 p.m.
• Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive behind Philadelphia Museum of Art 
• 2000-2100 blocks of Winter Street
• MLK Drive from Falls Bridge to Eakins Oval
• Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and 31st Street
• 23rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Eakins Oval

From 5 a.m. Thursday, July 4, to 8 a.m. Friday, July 5 

• 22nd Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue
• 21st Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

From 1 p.m. Thursday, July 4, to 1 p.m. Friday, July 5

• All roads from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street, 18th Street to 22nd Street (local access maintained for residents)
• All roads from Arch Street to Fairmount Avenue, 22nd Street to Corinthian Street (local access maintained for residents)
• (If conditions warrant for public safety) 16th and 17th Streets, between Arch Street and Spring Garden Street 
• (If conditions warrant for public safety) 1600-1700 Benjamin Franklin Parkway 

From 8 p.m. Thursday, July 4, to 1 a.m. Friday, July 5

• Kelly Drive from Fairmount Avenue to Fountain Green Drive
• Lemon Hill Drive
• Sedgley Drive
• Waterworks Drive
• Poplar Drive
