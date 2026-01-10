2025-2026 NFL playoff predictions

The NFL 2025-2026 playoffs are here, so let's fill out some brackets. How far will the Philadelphia Eagles go? Will they get back to the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons? Can they win it all? Feel free to fill out a bracket of your own via ProFootballNetwork.

Jimmy Kempski





You can read more about my Wild Card Round picks here.

In the Divisional Round, the Seahawks earned the 1 seed only to have to face the Rams in their first playoff game. I see that ending in a loss. The Eagles played one of their worst games of the season against the Bears Week 13, but I like their chances of avenging that loss in Chicago in the Divisional Round.

In the NFC Conference Championship Game, the Rams finally get the best of the Eagles, after two close losses in Philly Week 3 this season and in last year's Divisional Round.

The AFC feels wide open to me. I like the Texans' defense more than the Broncos', and have Houston pulling off the upset in the Divisional Round. I also really like this Jaguars team, which closed the season with an impressive eight-game winning streak during which they had a point differential of +153. They're simply a better, more complete team than the Bills.

In the AFC Championship Game, I like the Jags over Texans in a surprising matchup between two AFC South teams.

And you know what? In a season in which there are truly no great teams, give me the Jaguars to win it all. (And yes, I realize I'll look dumb if/when the Bills beat them by two touchdowns in the Wild Card Round.)

Evan Macy





Like me, Evan sees the Rams beating the Eagles in the NFCCG.

Nick Tricome





Nick is the only one of us who doesn't have the Rams representing the NFC in the Super Bowl. I kind of like his odds on that, honestly.

Geoff Mosher

And last but not least, Geoff has the Eagles getting bounced by the Rams in a tough Divisional Round draw.

