More Sports:

January 10, 2026

NFL Wild Card Round straight up, against the spread, and survivor pool picks

Look for the Eagles to prevail over the 49ers, then head next weekend to Chicago to play the Bears, who'll beat the Packers.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
010926EaglesTush Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

The Eagles' offense has been disappointing this season, but they have an ideal first round matchup against the 49ers.

For the gambling degenerates, here are my Wild Card Round NFL picks. The team logos indicate who I think will win the game, not necessarily cover the spread. At the end of the picks, I'll note a few teams that I like based on the spread.

051020RamsLogo2020

Rams (-10.5) at Panthers: The Panthers played their best game of the season against the Rams back in Week 13, when they ran it 40 times for 164 yards, and Bryce Young was efficient when they threw, completing 15 of 20 passes for 206 yards, 3 TDs, and 0 INTs. They successfully shortened the game, won the turnover battle 3-0, and outlasted the Rams in a major upset that would ultimately have NFC seeding implications.

A lot of things had to go right for the Panthers to win that day, and they did. Credit them for making big plays both on offense and defense. 

But ultimately, the Rams are simply the far more talented team, and lightning is unlikely to strike twice. 

051020BearsLogo2020

Packers (-2) at Bears: The Packers and Bears both enter the playoffs on losing streaks. The Bears dropped two straight close games to the 49ers and Lions, while the Packers enter the postseason having lost four straight, to the Broncos, Bears, Ravens, and Vikings.

The Packers have lost four major contributors for the season to injuries:

  1. EDGE Micah Parsons: Torn ACL
  2. TE Tucker Kraft: Torn ACL
  3. C Elgton Jenkins: Broken fibula
  4. iDL Devonte Wyatt: Broken ankle

Parsons is one of the best defensive players in the NFL, Kraft was having an All-Pro type of season, Jenkins is one of their two best offensive linemen, and Wyatt is a good starter. It's hard to lose that kind of firepower and make a playoff run.

The players who are still available got to rest their bodies a bit, as the Packers sat starters Week 18, and Jordan Love will return to the field in the playoffs after missing the last two games.

The Bears haven't made the playoffs since the 2020 season and they haven't won a playoff game since the 2010 season. That means that they're not battle tested, but it also means that Soldier Field is going to be rocking on Saturday if the Bears get a lead.

This matchup feels pretty simple to me. The Packers are too banged up to make any kind of playoff run, and the Bears led the NFL with a turnover differential of +22. Love will make some mistakes in front of a hostile crowd, and the Bears advance.

092420Jaguarslogo2020

Bills (-1.5) at Jaguars: We're used to seeing the Bills in the playoffs, and despite their lack of a Super Bowl appearance during the Josh Allen era, they have won at least one playoff game every year in each of the last five seasons. I assume that is why they are favored in this matchup over the Jags, who haven't even been to the playoffs since the 2022 season.

But the Bills are unimpressive to me. They have a high-powered rushing attack, and that's about it. They might have the least threatening passing game weapons of any team in the playoffs, and they struggled to stop the run for the vast majority of the season.

Meanwhile, the Jags have won eight straight, with a point differential of +153 (!) in those games, or average margin of victory of 19.1 points. This team is legit, and arguably the hottest team in the NFL entering the postseason.

051020EaglesLogo2020

49ers at Eagles (-5.5): The 49ers' offense was on fire near the end of the season, as they had a six-game winning streak during which they scored 36.7 points per game. And then they got hammered by the Seahawks Week 18 in a 13-3 game that wasn't as close as the score might indicate.

Their offense was a weird study this week. They score points, but when you drill down on some specific areas of their offense, they don't feel super impressive. For example, Christian McCaffrey was second in the NFL in yards from scrimmage, and yet he averaged just 3.8 yards per carry and had his worst broken tackle stats of his career. Also, they love working the middle of the field, which would have been a good thing in years past against the Eagles, but not anymore with the Eagles' star power at linebacker and in slot corner Cooper DeJean.

On the other side of the ball, the injury-depleted 49ers can't rush the passer, they're coming off one of the worst tackling performances of the entire season (league-wide), their small corners are theoretically bad matchups for the Eagles' receivers, and the Eagles are rested while the 49ers were on the wrong end of a physical beatdown a last Saturday against the Seahawks.

The Eagles' offense has been extremely disappointing this season, but they got an ideal first round matchup. Close game, Eagles win, unsatisfyingly.

121219Patriotslogo2

Chargers at Patri*ts (-3.5): I like the Chargers' defense quite a bit, but the Patriots have scored at least 26 points in each of their last eight games, and at least 23 points in each of their last 14 games. They scored 30 or more points in eight of their games. They're consistent, and occasionally explosive.

The Chargers have major injury issues on their offensive line, and they can't protect Justin Herbert, so at least his stans will have another excuse when he's one-and-done in the playoffs again.

092420Texanslogo2020

Texans (-3) at Steelers: In my opinion, the Texans and Eagles have the two best defenses in the playoffs, with the Seahawks a close third. 

However, the Steelers' style of play could match up well against Houston. Aaron Rodgers gets the ball out quickly, which should help offset the Texans' awesome pass rush duo of Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter to some degree. And on the back end, Derek Stingley (oblique) and Kamari Lassiter (ankle/knee) are both on the injury report.

I like the Texans to win, but I think it'll be a close game that could go either way. Against the spread, I'll take the Steelers and the 3 points.

Survivor pick ☠️

Let's reset with a new playoff survivor pool, because why not?

The Rams are the no-brainer play in the Wild Card Round over the Panthers.

• Wild Card Round: Rams

• Picks against the spread: Bears (+2), Jaguars (+1.5), 49ers (+6), Steelers (+3).

• Eagles picks: 10-7

• 2025 season, straight up: 174-95-1 (0.646)
• 2025 season, ATS: 50-56-2 (0.472) 
• 2024 season, straight up: 205-80 (0.719)
• 2024 season, ATS: 62-44-3 (0.583)
• 2023 season, straight up: 178-109 (0.620)
• 2023 season, ATS: 50-48-6 (0.510) 
• 2022 season, straight up: 176-107-2 (0.621)
• 2022 season, ATS: 50-50 (0.500) 
• 2021 season, straight up: 179-105-1 (0.630)
• 2021 season, ATS: 46-40-1 (0.534)
• 2020 season, straight up: 169-81-1 (0.675)
• 2020 season, ATS: 45-37-3 (0.547)
• 2019 season, straight up: 160-107-1 (0.601)
• 2019 season, ATS: 42-35-3 (0.544)
• 2018 season, straight up: 173-94-2 (0.647)
• 2018 season, ATS: 41-36-2 (0.532)
• 2017 season, straight up: 181-86 (0.678)
• 2017 season, ATS: 36-32-2 (0.529)
• 2016 season, straight up: 171-94-2 (0.644)
• 2016 season, ATS:  41-34 (0.547)
• 2015 season, straight up: 163-93 (0.637)
• 2015 season, ATS: 46-30-2 (0.605)

• Last 11 seasons, ATS: 499-432-24 (0.535)

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia NFL picks

Videos

Featured

Aerial Philly

How we can make affordable homeownership a reality
Purchased - Doctor Holding Prostate Cancer Sign

One man’s insights on prostate cancer.

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Pa. man charged with stealing human remains at Mount Moriah Cemetery

Mount Moriah Cemetery

Dry January

Philly’s first Dry January bar crawl is taking over Fishtown and Northern Liberties

Northern Liberties and Fishtown Dry January Bar Crawl

Health News

The Philly region's blood supply dropped sharply at the holidays; here's how to donate

Blood Shortage Red Cross

Entertainment

World Cup tickets are in high demand, but Verizon has a giveaway

World Cup tickets Croatia

Travel

PA Farm Show returns as one of the state’s biggest winter events

PA Farm Show 2025

Eagles

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2026 NFL Draft

123125WillKacmarek

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved