2026 NFL Draft: Day 3 live updates, Eagles analysis, and open thread

The first two days of the 2026 NFL Draft are in the books. The Philadelphia Eagles have a new wide receiver in USC's Makai Lemon, a successor to Dallas Goedert in Vanderbilt TE Eli Stowers, and a developmental OT in Miami's Markel Bell. They also added a veteran edge rusher in Jonathan Greenard.

On Day 3, the Birds are currently scheduled to make one pick in each of the fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds.

Here's a place for you to discuss the first round as it unravels. If you haven't already bookmarked our 2026 Eagles draft board, it's not too late, as we'll be updating that throughout the entire draft. Here are some other helpful links if you're playing catch-up on draft season:

• The Eagles' 2027 draft picks

• A ranking of the Eagles' draft needs



• Eagles draft board



• 15 players who make sense for the Eagles on Day 3

Feel free to discuss in the comment section below.

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