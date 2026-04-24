15 players who make sense for the Eagles on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles have made three selections in the 2026 NFL draft, landing USC WR Makai Lemon in Round 1, Vanderbilt TE Eli Stowers in Round 2, and Miami OT Markel Bell in Round 3. Here are 15 players who make sense for the Birds on Day 3, where they hold three picks.

• Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State: Dennis-Sutton was a five-star recruit (28th nationally by 247 Sports, 7th by Rivals.com) who is an exceptional run defender, but overshadowed as a pass rusher by former teammate Abdul Carter. He did have 17 sacks and 5 forced fumbles over his final two seasons at Penn State, and he had a surprisingly great Combine workout.

• Keionte Scott, CB/S, Miami: Scott played in the slot for Miami, and he's a fun player to watch. He's fast (4.33 40), physical, and instinctive. The Eagles don't really need a slot corner, but I wonder if they might view Scott as a safety prospect.

• Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina: Kilgore is a big safety at 6'1, 210 with nearly 33" arms who ran a 4.40 40 at the Combine. He certainly looks the part of an NFL safety. Kilgore is also capable of making plays, as he had 7 INTs his last two seasons.

• Jude Bowry, OL, Boston College: Bowry is a good athlete with experience playing LT and RT (a lot more at LT), but he is short with short arms, so he's probably going to move inside in the pros.

• Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU: Prior to the 2025 season, Nussmeier was being projected as a first-round pick, but he had a disappointing season, throwing for just 12 TD passes in nine games. He played through a rare (and painful) oblique injury that took a long time to diagnose. Nussmeier is a savvy quarterback who gets through his progressions quickly. He also has a quick, accurate delivery, and can make throws on the move. On the downside, Nussmeier doesn't possess impressive size or speed, so he could have a limited ceiling.

• Darrell Jackson Jr., iDL, Florida State: Jackson's stats aren't eye-popping, but he has obvious size and power traits, with a 99th percentile wingspan and 97th percentile hands. He is a strong run defender and can push the pocket on pass plays, but does not possess a diverse pass rush repertoire.

• Kaleb Proctor, iDL, SE Louisiana: Proctor had 9 sacks in 2025, and 39 hurries, per PFF. It might be easy to dismiss those numbers because he played lower-level competition, but he absolutely looked the part in a game against LSU. He is small, but with very good athleticism. Proctor is probably a redshirt guy, but he has very intriguing traits to develop.

• Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas: Kind of like his former Texas teammate Andrew Mukuba, Muhammad has excellent field awareness in zone coverage, he plays with sound technique, he understands team defense, and he's a good tackler despite his lack of bulk. Only 3 career INTs.

• Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State: Wheatley is considered a smart player and a good leader on and off the field, but he ran a 4.62 and he's 24 years old.

• Brian Parker, OL, Duke: Parker played LT and RT (mostly RT) at Duke, but he was a center in high school and projects to the interior at the pro level. The Eagles love them some versatile Day 3 offensive linemen.

• Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas: Green is a monster 6'6, 235-pound quarterback, with a strong arm and the ability to make plays with his legs. But, he needs a lot of refinement, notably with his accuracy and his slow delivery. Green makes sense as a quarterback with intriguing traits who can develop behind the scenes.

• Nick Singleton, RB, Penn State: Singleton had an up-and-down college career – 6.8 yards per carry as a freshman, 4.4 as a sophomore, 6.4 as a junior, and 4.5 as a senior. He's a bigger back at around 220 pounds with good vision and straight line speed, but without much wiggle.

• Harold Perkins, LB/EDGE, LSU: Perkins is a linebacker / edge defender tweener in the same mold as Zack Baun and Jihaad Campbell. He had had a monster season as a freshman in 2022, when he had 72 tackles, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and an INT. In 2023, he had 75 tackles, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and an INT. In 2024, he suffered an ACL tear and only played in four games. In 2025, he had four sacks and three INTs. Perkins is a versatile defender who can drop into coverage and rush the passer from all sorts of alignments. The Eagles don't really need another off-ball linebacker / edge defender hybrid, but they do seem to have developed "a type," and Perkins fits that mold.

• Robert Spears-Jennings, S, Oklahoma: Spears-Jennings was considered a late-round prospect, but his stock is up after running a blistering 4.32 40 at 6'2, 205 pounds. Spears-Jennings has some blitzing ability, and he has a knack for punching the ball out, as he had 4 forced fumbles in 2024. The knocks on Spears-Jennings are that he struggles in man coverage and lacks awareness as a deep safety. So, you know, those are significant issues.

• Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State: Payton is a one-year starter, and against lower level competition. But, he's 6'3, 232, and he runs a 4.56. Developmental guy. If you're the Eagles, maybe you figure out how to redshirt him, or maybe he just makes the team over Andy Dalton if he shows anything special in camp?

• Landon Robinson, iDL, Navy: Navy upset then-18th-ranked Army in 2024, with one of the biggest plays of the game being made by Robinson, the nose tackle, on a long run on a fake punt, lol. In 2025, Robinson has 64 tackles and 6.5 sacks while mostly playing NT. Robinson will be an undersized iDL in the pros, at 5'11, 293. He certainly won't play nose tackle at under 300 pounds. But he could find a role with someone in the NFL somewhere on the interior of the D-line.

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