Philadelphia Eagles 2026 NFL Draft board

When the Philadelphia Eagles' scouting department and GM Howie Roseman are finished putting together their draft board, it will typically include almost 200 players for the Birds to choose from on draft weekend.

Here, we'll put together our own smaller draft board (a little over 100 players), based on perceived scheme fit, team needs, personal preference, and things we've heard, listed by round. We'll continue to add to it leading up to the draft. As the draft progresses on Thursday and continues through the weekend, we'll cross off players as they come off the board, as we've done over the last few years. Bookmark, please.

We have two disclaimers:

Draft boards don't actually look like what we've laid out below. Duh. The Eagles will almost certainly draft multiple players that we missed below, as they do every year.

OK, now that we've sufficiently covered our butts, here's our 2026 Eagles draft board...

Trade up from 23 Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia Spencer Fano, OT, Utah Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama



• Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia: In pass pro, Freeling has excellent feet, and can easily mirror/match opposing pass rushers. In the run game, he can execute difficult reach blocks, he's effective on combo blocks, and he has the athleticism to track down linebackers and defensive backs in space down the field. He also has some nastiness to his game, and experience playing LT and RT. He is an elite athlete who crushed the Combine. The downside is that Freeling is inexperienced, as he has just 17 career starts. However, he improved significantly throughout the 2025 season and played his best football down the stretch. He has the highest upside of any offensive tackle prospect in this draft, in my opinion.



• Spencer Fano, OT, Utah: Fano is an athletic, technically sound offensive tackle who is a beast in the run game and who has good feet in pass pro. He also has experience playing on both sides of the line, with double digit starts both at LT and RT. The one downside is that he is light, so there will be concerns about his ability to anchor against big boy power rushers at the next level. Some see him as a guard. I think he's a tackle all day. But, I believe he could play guard until a starting opportunity opens up at tackle.



• Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama: Proctor is a mammoth offensive tackle (6'7, 352), but he is also a pretty ridiculous athlete for a man his size. Proctor has started at LT since 2023. He would be a great candidate to be an eventual Lane Johnson replacement at RT, assuming he could flip to that side of the line. He also could maybe be a replacement at guard for Landon Dickerson 🤷‍♂️, if Dickerson's body doesn't allow him to play into his 30's.

Stick and pick at 23 Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn Rueben Bain, DL, Miami Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State Olaivavega Ioane, iOL, Penn State Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon Omar Cooper, WR, Indiana



• Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn: Faulk had a breakout season for Auburn as a sophomore in 2024, with 45 tackles (11 for loss) and 7 sacks. He is a very good run defender, with great length at 6'6, 274, and a tough, physical play style. He is a power rusher from the edge, who can also slide inside on obvious passing downs. The Eagles have a pair of smaller speed guys in Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt. They could use a bigger edge with some iDL versatility to give Vic Fangio opportunities for different looks along the D-line.



• Rueben Bain, DL, Miami: Bain reminds me a little of Brandon Graham, but with higher upside. He has power and agility, he plays super hard, he's a force against the run, and he can rush the passer either from the edge or the interior. He is projected as a possible top 10 pick, but it was recently reported that he was involved in a car crash that resulted in someone's death. Bain is highly unlikely to last until the 23rd pick, but we'll just put him here in case he falls.



• Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State: Tyson is a slippery route runner, particularly for a receiver with pretty good size. He is a contested catch beast, often skying above defensive backs, with hangtime. He can also make plays after the catch, with creative moves to make defenders miss. He probably has the most impressive highlight reel of any receiver in this class. Tyson is pretty clearly a top-15 type of talent in this draft, but he has an alarming injury history which could cause him to fall.



• Olaivavega Ioane, iOL, Penn State: Ioane is a guard prospect who has experience at LG and RG, with some sparse snaps at LT, RT, and C. He plays under control with good technique, but will also bury defenders into the turf when the opportunity arises. He understands angles in the run game, and he's a brick wall in pass pro. Great player, but at a position many teams don't prioritize.



• Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon: Sadiq is the only tight end likely to be drafted in the first round. He is an outstanding athlete who lit up the NFL Combine, and whose athleticism on the field is obvious. Sadiq will have to get more comfortable running the full NFL route tree, but the upside as a receiver is there, and he's a good, physical blocker. He makes a lot of sense as a short-term TE2 / WR to join DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, Dontayvion Wicks, and Marquise Brown, especially if the Eagles trade A.J. Brown. Long-term, he would obviously be the TE1 in 2027 and beyond. But, do the Eagles value the tight end position enough to take one in Round 1?

• Omar Cooper, WR, Indiana: Cooper had a productive season overall in 2025, making 69 catches for 937 yards (13.6 YPC) and 13 TDs. He also had 3 carries for 74 yards and a TD. In 2024 he led the Big 10 with 21.2 yards per catch on 28 receptions. Cooper is built a little bit like a running back, and he can break tackles after the catch. He's not a burner, but he does a nice job of tracking balls in the air on go routes and on back shoulder fades. He has secure hands, and versatility to line up outside or in the slot, and he competes his ass off as a blocker.



MORE NFL DRAFT: 2026 NFL Draft non-Eagles rooting guide

Trade back from 23, or up from 54 Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State Peter Woods, iDL, Clemson Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon Emmanuel McNeil Warren, S, Toledo T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami Denzel Boston, WR, Washington Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

• Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State: Iheanachor is an offensive tackle originally from Nigeria who started playing football in 2021. He is very gifted athletically and has a chance to develop into a great pass protector. The Eagles like taking fliers on guys who haven't played much football but have athletic upside, successfully at times (Jordan Mailata), and not so much other times (Davion Taylor). • Peter Woods, iDL, Clemson: Heading into the 2025 season, Woods was thought of as a potential top 5 pick. But like Clemson in general, Woods has had a disappointing season, with 30 tackles (3.5 for loss) and just 2 sacks. Still, he's a good run stopper on the interior, and his pure athletic gifts are obvious at times. He's a "buy low" candidate that Howie Roseman seems to like. • Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon: Thieneman is a versatile safety prospect who can play centerfield or in the slot. He's a good cover safety with ball skills, he is an excellent tackler with a knack for tracking down ball carriers, and he was arguably Oregon's best special teams player on their coverage units. He also has 4.35 speed, and other impressive athletic measurables. • Emmanuel McNeil Warren, S, Toledo: McNeil-Warren is a productive safety who has the following numbers since 2023 in 35 games: 207 tackles, 5 INTs (one pick-six), 9 forced fumbles. He has good size, he can play the run, he's a big hitter, and he has some range patrolling the deep part of the field. • T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson: As a freshman in 2023, Parker had 32 tackles (13 for loss) and 5.5 sacks. He had a monster season in 2024, collecting 57 tackles (20 for loss), with 11 sacks and 6 forced fumbles. He was considered a top 10 type of prospect heading into 2025, but he had a down year (37 tackles, 5 sacks). Personally, I think it'd be nuts for him to drop into Round 2, but if he did, I can imagine the Eagles making a Cooper DeJean-like trade up.

• Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri: Young is a power rusher with a non-stop motor who plays with an edge. 42 tackles (16.5 for loss), 6.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles in 2025.

• R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma: Thomas is an undersized pass rusher, and his game is all about speed. He has an explosive first step at the snap, he can bend the edge, and then he can convert speed to power when he gets offensive tackles on their heels. He had 15.5 sacks and 4 forced fumbles the last two seasons, in 23 games.

• Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah: Lomu is a technically advanced pass protector with quick feet and good athleticism who could be available at the end of Round 1. The concern is his ability to anchor. • Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami: Mesidor has an intriguing blend of power and quickness, and he is a versatile defensive lineman who can rush from a wide-nine alignment on one play, and then as a 3-tech on the next. He has a thick build, a little like Brandon Graham. The downside, and it's a significant one, is that he's 25 years old.

• Denzel Boston, WR, Washington: Boston is a big possession receiver with sticky hands who is a savvy route runner. His college production was just OK, relative to receivers typically in the first-round discussion. 62 catches for 881 yards and 11 TDs in 2025, 63 catches for 834 yards and 9 TDs in 2024.

• Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M: Bisontis was originally a RT who moved to LG. He is athletic brawler with a mean streak. He is a clear Landon Dickerson or Tyler Steen replacement candidate.

• Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State: Johnson is a playmaker. In 2025 he had 4 INTs, two of which were pick-sixes, in addition to 9 pass breakups and a forced fumble. In 2024, he had 3 forced fumbles. He's a ballhawk, but also a skilled corner in man and off coverage, and he's a quality tackler with some special teams chops. Under-the-radar prospect who will likely go Day 2. • KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M: Concepcion is a smaller receiver with top-end speed, and waterbug-like quickness in short areas. He is dangerous in the open field after the catch. In 2025, he had 61 catches for 919 yards (15.5 YPC), and an SEC-leading 9 TDs. He was also the Aggies' primary punt returner, and he housed two punts this past season. The Eagles desired a player like Concepcion when they drafted Ainias Smith in 2024, but obviously Concepcion is a far better prospect. Drops are a concerning issue. • Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF: Lawrence had decent production (19.5 sacks the last three seasons), but he is an athletic beast with some untapped potential. Round 2 Chris Bell, WR, Louisville Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama Treydan Stukes, S, Arizona Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee Blake Miller, OT, Clemson Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

• Chris Bell, WR, Louisville: Bell had a breakout season for Louisville, as he had 72 catches for 917 yards and six TDs in 11 games. He was the best player on the field when Louisville knocked off a Miami team that made it to the National Championship Game. Unfortunately, Bell suffered a torn ACL in November, ending his season. If he hadn't, he might have been a first-round pick. The Eagles have a history of taking injured players in the second round, successfully with guys like Cooper DeJean and Landon Dickerson, less so with Sidney Jones. The ACL tear was reportedly "clean," so Bell will have a chance to be ready for the start of the 2026 season. • Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State: Dennis-Sutton was a five-star recruit (28th nationally by 247 Sports, 7th by Rivals.com) who is an exceptional run defender, but overshadowed as a pass rusher by former teammate Abdul Carter. He did have 17 sacks and 5 forced fumbles over his final two seasons at Penn State, and he had a surprisingly great Combine workout.

• D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana: Ponds might be my favorite player in this class. He is a small corner, at 5'9, 180, but he's feisty and very fast with a track background. He is also extremely competitive, and tough. In the run game he can fearlessly take on an offensive lineman who outweighs him by 150 pounds on one play, and then on the next play make a spectacular INT. Awesome player, but does not currently fit an Eagles need. • Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama: Bernard isn't a downfield burner, but he is a strong, fearless receiver who works the middle of the field, and who can gobble up yards after the catch. Alabama also used him in the Wildcat on occasion, as he had 5 career rushing TDs. Bernard is also considered one of the best blocking receivers in the country. Bernard may not be a first-round pick because he lacks elite speed, but he's a Swiss Army knife type of player who is willing to do the dirty work needed to win games. He reminds me of tough Shanahan/McVay receivers like Jauan Jennings and Cooper Kupp, and I love his fit in Philly in what we think Sean Mannion's offense might look like. • Treydan Stukes, S, Arizona: Stukes is a long and lean (6'1, 190) safety prospect who ran a 4.33 40 at the Combine. Stukes is an older prospect, as he played six seasons at Arizona. He did have a productive 2025 season, making 52 tackles, with 4 INTs. • Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M: Howell spent his first three seasons at Bowling Green, where he had 9.5 sacks in 2023. He transferred to Texas A&M, where the starting edge rushers were 2025 first-round pick Shemar Stewart and second-round pick Nic Scourton. Howell was too good to keep off the field, so he played something of a hybrid LB/EDGE role in 2024. That season, he had 40 tackles (8.5 for loss), an INT, and 7 pass breakups. In 2025, with Stewart and Scourton off to the NFL, Howell had 11.5 sacks. Howell is undersized and he isn't an elite athlete, but he has an impressive repertoire of pass rush moves and can win one-on-one matchups. He's just a good football player. • Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee: Colton Hood is the nephew of former Eagles CB Roderick Hood. He originally enrolled at Auburn, where his uncle went, before transferring to Colorado, and then again to Tennessee. Sticky and confident, but only 3 career INTs.

• Blake Miller, OT, Clemson: Miller is being projected as a first-round pick. I had him as a Round 3/4 guy during the season, but a strong Combine performance bumps him up. He is tough and durable, with 54 career starts at Clemson, but with a limited ceiling.

• Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt: Stowers was a high school quarterback who moved to tight end in college. He originally enrolled at Texas A&M, transferred to New Mexico, and then to Vanderbilt. 49-638-5 in 2024, 62-769-4 in 2025. Vanderbilt lined up Stowers all over the place, trying to create mismatches against slower linebackers and smaller defensive backs. Once he has the ball in his hands, Stowers has exhibited some serious YAC ability, and he broke records at the Combine. The downside is that he is probably more of a big receiver at this point. He will have to become a better blocker to become a more well-rounded tight end in the NFL, but his athletic traits and receiving ability make him a likely Day 2 guy, at worst.

MORE NFL DRAFT: Eagles 2026 draft prospect visit tracker

Round 3 Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State Caleb Banks, NT, Florida Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State De’Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss Keionte Scott, CB/S, Miami Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State Max Klare, TE, Ohio State Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor Keylan Rutledge, OG, Georgia Tech Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern Gennings Dunker, OT/OG, Iowa Bud Clark, S, TCU Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina Markel Bell, OT, Miami Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois Logan Jones, C, Iowa Jude Bowry, OL, Boston College

• Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State: Hurst is a big receiver who was productive (71-1004-6) on an atrocious 1-11 Georgia State team. He entered the transfer portal during the 2025 offseason but decided to stay at Georgia State. Had he landed at a Power 5 school, he'd almost certainly be a much bigger name heading into the 2026 draft. He's a big target who breaks tackles and gets yards after the catch. • Caleb Banks, NT, Florida: When you see 6'6, 327-pound NT, you think space eating run stuffer, but Banks isn't really that. He is more of a penetrating D-lineman who plays with good effort and has some legit juice as a pass rusher who had a boatload of pressures in 2024. In 2025, Banks only played in three games because of a nagging foot injury. Really intriguing prospect and probably a first- or second-round talent, but buyer beware on a 327-pounder with a foot issue.

• Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee: Brazzell has good height at 6'4, but he's not clunky like a lot of other tall receivers. He's quick off the line of scrimmage, he has NFL deep speed (4.37), he runs smooth routes, he has good ball tracking skills, and obviously, he can make plays above the rim, so to speak. In 2025, Brazzell had 62 catches for 1017 yards (16.4 YPC) and 9 TDs. • Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State: Thompson ran the fastest 40 time (4.26) at the 2026 Combine, and that speed shows up on the field. Thompson had 57 catches for 1054 yards (18.5 YPC) and 6 TDs in 2025. Only 5'9, 170.

• De’Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss: Stribling has good size at 6'2, 207, and he ran a 4.36 40 at the Combine. He played two seasons at Washington State, two at Oklahoma State, and a fifth season at Ole Miss. 52-882-6 in 2024, 55-881-6 in 2025.

• Keionte Scott, CB/S, Miami: Scott played in the slot for Miami, and he's a fun player to watch. He's fast (4.33 40), physical, and instinctive. The Eagles don't really need a slot corner, but I wonder if they might view Scott as a safety prospect.

• Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia: Branch is a small, shifty waterbug-like receiver. In 2025 he had 81 catches for 811 yards and 6 TDs. He also has some return ability, as he had punt and kick return touchdowns in 2023 at USC, and he led the nation that season with a 20.8-yard punt return average. The Eagles showed an interest in this type of player with their selection of Ainias Smith in the 2024 draft. But, you know, Branch is good. He could pretty quickly be their slot receiver and primary returner. • Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State: Lance is the brother of Trey Lance, and he went to the same school as his older brother, but plays wide receiver. He's tall and fast, and is a weapon both in the red zone and as a big play target deep down the field. He is certain to attract comparisons to Christian Watson, another tall and fast receiver from NDSU. In 2025, Lance had 51 catches for 1,079 yards (a lofty 21.2 YPC), and 8 TDs. In 2024, he had 75 catches for 1,071 yards (14.3 YPC) and 17 TDs. • Max Klare, TE, Ohio State: Klare is a good receiving tight end who had 51 catches for 685 yards and four TDs for Purdue in 2024 before transferring to Ohio State. In 2025, he had 42 catches for 448 yards and just 2 TDs in 2025 in a loaded OSU offense. Klare needs work as a blocker, but he has great hands and he runs good routes. He reminds me in some ways of Zach Ertz, even down to the 86 jersey. • Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor: Trigg is a playmaker who had 50 catches for 694 receiving yards (13.9 YPC), and six TDs. He finished third in the nation among tight ends in receiving yards. He has good athleticism and outstanding hands. Trigg is 6'4, 240, so he is a smaller tight end, but he has a large catch radius because of his massive wingspan. He also fights for every yard after the catch and is a surprisingly good route runner. Trigg has a similar skill set as first-round prospect Kenyon Sadiq, but isn't as good a blocker. • Keylan Rutledge, OG, Georgia Tech: Rutledge is an athletic guard who has also worked out for teams at center. The Eagles are always interested in players who can play all three interior spots.

• Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon: Pregnon has massive hands, a wide wingspan, and experience at both LG and RG. However, he'll turn 25 during the season.

• Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana: Sarratt originally enrolled at Saint Francis (PA), where he played in 2022. He transferred to James Madison in 2023, where he had 82 catches for 1191 yards (14.5 YPC) and 8 TDs. In 2024, he transferred again to Indiana, where he had 53 catches for 957 yards (18.1 YPC) and 8 TDs. In 2025, he had 65 catches for 830 yards and 15 TDs. He has consistently been more productive than his much more heralded teammate, Omar Cooper. Sarratt is not a burner, so his big play ability could be a little limited at the pro level, and there will be concerns about his ability to separate from man coverage. But, he is a physical possession receiver who runs good routes, fights for yards after the catch, has some contested catch ability, and takes pride in blocking. • Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan: Moore was productive as a senior (10 sacks), he is a good run defender, and he plays hard. To me, he projects as a solid early-down edge, but who might not have a high ceiling as a pass rusher. • Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State: Igbinosun was one of the more polarizing players in college football. He is grabby, as he was flagged for 16 (!) penalties in 2024, and he doesn't have good takeaway numbers, as he had just 4 career INTs, and 0 forced fumbles. And yet, you can kind of see how he might become a good corner in the NFL. Though grabby, he was also one of the most physical corners in the country. He'll stick his face in the fan in run support, he's a sound tackler, and he is comfortable in press coverage at the line of scrimmage. He has outstanding length, at 6'2, with long arms. • Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia: Everette was a five-star recruit who played sparingly as a freshman on Georgia's National Championship team. He got his first taste of being a starter in 2023, and started full-time in 2024. In 2025 he was Georgia's CB1. He has good length, and is thought of as a cerebral corner. At the Combine, he ran a surprisingly fast 4.38. • Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina: Cisse got some first-round buzz for a while, which never made sense to me since he had just 2 career INTs and 9 career PBUs. Cisse has decent speed (4.41), he's sticky in coverage, and he hasn't turned 21 yet, so he does make sense to some degree as a guy who can be the CB3 in 2027 and beyond.

• Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern: Tiernan has great size at 6'8, 323, and he is powerful, as you would expect, but he also has good athleticism. Tiernan has some versatility, having played both at RT and LT at Northwestern. He'll also be battle tested heading into the pros, as he faced a lot of players in 2025 who will be earning NFL paychecks. • Gennings Dunker, OT/OG, Iowa: Dunker has experience at RG and RT, but has mostly played at RT at Iowa. There will be mixed opinions of where he should play in the NFL. I think he'll end up being a guard, but he also has a chance of making it as a tackle. For the Eagles' purposes, he makes sense as a guy who could potentially succeed Lane Johnson or Landon Dickerson, wherever he ends up playing. • Bud Clark, S, TCU: Clark played six years of college football at TCU, so he is an older prospect, which obviously isn't ideal. However, in his final four seasons of college ball, he had 15 INTs, including 2 pick-sixes. And they weren't lucky INTs on overthrows or tipped passes. He consistently made great plays on the football. The downside is that he's light, at 188 pounds.

• Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina: Kilgore is a big safety at 6'1, 210 with nearly 33" arms who ran a 4.40 40 at the Combine. He certainly looks the part of an NFL safety. Kilgore is also capable of making plays, as he had 7 INTs his last two seasons.

• Markel Bell, OT, Miami: Bell is a mammoth offensive tackle at 6'9, 346, with massive 36 3/8" arms. He's not a guy opposing edge rushers are going to be able to run through, but Bell will probably always struggle with speed guys at his height and weight.

• Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois: Jacas was an increasingly productive edge defender for Illinois, with 4 sacks each of his freshman and sophomore years, 8 as a junior, and 11 as a senior. He also had 3 forced fumbles each of the last two seasons. He has speed, power, instincts, and versatility.

• Logan Jones, C, Iowa: The Eagles have had a habit of drafting centers when they already had a good starting center in place, and then figuring it out from there. They selected Isaac Seumalo, Landon Dickerson, and Cam Jurgens while Jason Kelce was on the team, and they all played guard with the Eagles, at least initially in Jurgens' case. Jones ran a 4.90 at the Combine.

• Jude Bowry, OL, Boston College: Bowry is a good athlete with experience playing LT and RT (a lot more at LT), but he is short with short arms, so he's probably going to move inside in the pros. Round 4 Will Kacmarek, TE, Ohio State Justin Joly, TE, NC State Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU Darrell Jackson Jr., iDL, Florida State Kaleb Proctor, iDL, SE Louisiana Lee Hunter, iDL, Texas Tech Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech Brian Parker, OL, Duke Travis Burke, OT, Memphis Mikail Kamara, EDGE, Indiana Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas Nick Singleton, RB, Penn State

• Will Kacmarek, TE, Ohio State: Kacmarek was the Buckeyes' TE2, and he was an unsung hero in their offense as one of the best blocking tight ends in the country. And although he didn't get many targets in an absolutely loaded Buckeye offense, Kacmarek was a reliable receiver when the ball came his way. • Justin Joly, TE, NC State: Joly has had consistent production over a four-year career at UConn and NC State. He's a tough matchup for opposing safeties because of his high-point ability, and because he does not go down willingly after the catch. • Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia: Delp has some speed and run-after-catch ability, he has the versatility to line up all over the formation, and he has good athleticism. However, he hasn't been super productive any season of his college career. His career high in receptions was 25. Career high in yards was 284. Career high in TDs was 4. I've seen Delp getting second-round projections, and I just don't see that. • Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas: Kind of like his former Texas teammate Andrew Mukuba, Muhammad has excellent field awareness in zone coverage, he plays with sound technique, he understands team defense, and he's a good tackler despite his lack of bulk. Only 3 career INTs.

• Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU: Prior to the 2025 season, Nussmeier was being projected as a first-round pick, but he had a disappointing season, throwing for just 12 TD passes in nine games. He played through a rare (and painful) oblique injury that took a long time to diagnose. Nussmeier is a savvy quarterback who gets through his progressions quickly. He also has a quick, accurate delivery, and can make throws on the move. On the downside, Nussmeier doesn't possess impressive size or speed, so he could have a limited ceiling. • Darrell Jackson Jr., iDL, Florida State: Jackson's stats aren't eye-popping, but he has obvious size and power traits, with a 99th percentile wingspan and 97th percentile hands. He is a strong run defender and can push the pocket on pass plays, but does not possess a diverse pass rush repertoire.

• Kaleb Proctor, iDL, SE Louisiana: Proctor had 9 sacks in 2025, and 39 hurries, per PFF. It might be easy to dismiss those numbers because he played lower-level competition, but he absolutely looked the part in a game against LSU. He is small, but with very good athleticism. Proctor is probably a redshirt guy, but he has very intriguing traits to develop. • Lee Hunter, iDL, Texas Tech: Hunter was a highly productive run stopper at UCF and Texas Tech, and has some quickness to maybe develop into a decent pass rusher at the next level. NT prospect. • Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech: Height played six college seasons, at four (!) different schools (Auburn, USC, Georgia Tech, and Texas Tech). Even in an NIL world where transferring is becoming common, that's pretty nuts. He had his best season at Texas Tech in 2025, collecting 38 tackles, 10 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles. Height is not going to be a three-down player, at least early in his career. He's a very small speed guy who will have a chance to contribute as a situational edge rusher. • Brian Parker, OL, Duke: Parker played LT and RT (mostly RT) at Duke, but he was a center in high school and projects to the interior at the pro level. The Eagles love them some versatile Day 3 offensive linemen.

• Travis Burke, OT, Memphis: Burke played one season at Memphis, and he was their starting RT, after stops at a pair of smaller schools (FIU and Gardner-Webb). The knock on him is that he'll likely struggle with the NFL's speedier edge rushers.

• Mikail Kamara, EDGE, Indiana: Kamara spent his first two collegiate seasons at James Madison before transferring to Indiana for the 2024 season. He had 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, and three recoveries in 2024. With confidence brimming in 2025, Kamara set a goal of 20 sacks for the 2025 season. He only had two, so, you know, only 18 short of his goal. Still, he was a disruptive player on a suffocating Indiana defense. He also had one of the biggest plays in the National Championship Game, when he blocked a punt that was recovered for an Indiana TD. Kamara doesn't have great length at 6'1, but he has some speed to get around the edge, and possesses impressively quick inside counters for a 262-pound edge who is built like a fire hydrant. He also finishes when he gets to the quarterback. • Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas: Green is a monster 6'6, 235-pound quarterback, with a strong arm and the ability to make plays with his legs. But, he needs a lot of refinement, notably with his accuracy and his slow delivery. Green makes sense as a quarterback with intriguing traits who can develop behind the scenes.

• Nick Singleton, RB, Penn State: Singleton had an up-and-down college career. 6.8 yards per carry as a freshman, 4.4 as a sophomore, 6.4 as a junior, and 4.5 as a senior. He's a bigger back at around 220 pounds with good vision and straight line speed, but without much wiggle.

Round 5 Harold Perkins, LB/EDGE, LSU Anez Cooper, OG, Miami Tanner Koziol, TE, Houston Riley Nowakowski, TE/FB, Indiana Robert Spears-Jennings, S, Oklahoma Bishop Fitzgerald, S, USC Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma Ja’Kobi Lane, WR, USC Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State Nadame Tucker, EDGE, Western Michigan Hezekiah Masses, CB, California Nate Boerkircher, TE, Texas A&M Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati

• Harold Perkins, LB/EDGE, LSU: Perkins is a linebacker / edge defender tweener in the same mold as Zack Baun and Jihaad Campbell. He had had a monster season as a freshman in 2022, when he had 72 tackles, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and an INT. In 2023, he had 75 tackles, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and an INT. In 2024, he suffered an ACL tear and only played in four games. In 2025, he had four sacks and three INTs. Perkins is a versatile defender who can drop into coverage and rush the passer from all sorts of alignments. The Eagles don't really need another off-ball linebacker / edge defender hybrid, but they do seem to have developed "a type," and Perkins fits that mold. • Anez Cooper, OG, Miami: Cooper was Canes' starting RG, and he is a massive human at 6'6, 342. He also has decent athleticism for a man his size, and if he gets a chance to bury a defender in the run game, he's got some nasty in him.

• Tanner Koziol, TE, Houston: Koziol caught 94 passes for 839 yards and 8 TDs at Ball State in 2024 before transferring to Houston. At Houston in 2025, he had 74 catches for 727 yards and 6 TDs. He is a tall 6'7" target with a huge catch radius. He makes contested catches and can easily high-point balls in the red zone over opposing corners, safeties, and linebackers. • Riley Nowakowski, TE/FB, Indiana: One of the unsung players on Indiana's National Championship roster was Nowakowski, an undersized tight end/fullback who has a whole bunch of of highlight reel blocks. The Eagles have a role for a fullback/blocking TE in their offense, and Nowakowski also chipped in 32 catches for 387 yards and 2 TDs in the Hoosiers' stacked offense.

• Robert Spears-Jennings, S, Oklahoma: Spears-Jennings was considered a late-round prospect, but his stock is up after running a blistering 4.32 40 at 6'2, 205 pounds. Spears-Jennings has some blitzing ability, and he has a knack for punching the ball out, as he had 4 forced fumbles in 2024. The knocks on Spears-Jennings are that he struggles in man coverage and lacks awareness as a deep safety. So, you know, those are significant issues.

• Bishop Fitzgerald, S, USC: Fitzgerald had 5 INTs in 2025, and 10 INTs for his career. He's instinctive against the pass and the run.

• Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma: Burks ran 4.30 40, and he is a hell of an athlete otherwise. Unfortunately, Burks didn't have great production in college. His most productive season was with Purdue in 2023, when he had 47 catches for 629 yards and 7 TDs. But Round 5 is typically right around where the Eagles like to take small, fast, unproductive receivers. (See: Quez Watkins, John Hightower, Shelton Gibson, Ainias Smith, etc.)

• Ja’Kobi Lane, WR, USC: Lane had modest reception and yards production as a sophomore in 2024 (43 catches for 525 yards), but he had 12 TDs. In 2025, his production (49-745-4) was just OK. But he has tools -- good hands, good body control, and can win contested catches with his length. • Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State: Payton is a one-year starter, and against lower level competition. But, he's 6'3, 232, and he runs a 4.56. Developmental guy. If you're the Eagles, maybe you figure out how to redshirt him, or maybe he just makes the team over Andy Dalton if he shows anything special in camp?

• Nadame Tucker, EDGE, Western Michigan: Tucker was an unknown player before the season began, having played at Houston for three seasons, and only having 10 tackles in limited playing time. He transferred to Western Michigan in 2025, and had a monster season, racking up 55 tackles (21 for loss), an FBS-leading 14.5 sacks, and 4 forced fumbles in 13 games. • Hezekiah Masses, CB, California: Masses transferred from FIU in 2025, and he had an incredible start to his senior season at Cal, with 4 INTs (plus an additional pick-six that was called back due to a penalty), and 7 pass breakups in his first 5 games. He cooled off a bit as the season progressed, finishing with 5 INTs and 13 PBUs. But clearly he gets his hands on a lot of passes. • Nate Boerkircher, TE, Texas A&M: The Eagles have traditionally leaned heavily toward drafting tight ends with receiving ability, but they signaled this offseason that they their preferences may have to change. Boerkircher is a blocking tight end with next to no college production as a receiver, averaging fewer than 100 receiving yards per season. • Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati: After transferring from Ohio State to Cincinnati in 2024, Royer had 50 receptions for 521 yards and 3 TDs. In 2025, he had 29 receptions for 416 yards and 4 TDs. He has good hands and is a smooth athlete who can get vertical down the seam and gobble up yards after the catch. Needs work as a blocker. Round 6 Landon Robinson, iDL, Navy Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee Uar Bernard, ??, Nigeria Dallen Bentley, TE, Utah George Gumbs Jr., EDGE, Florida Isaiah World, OT, Oregon Dae'Quan Wright, TE, Ole Miss Bauer Sharp, TE, LSU

• Landon Robinson, iDL, Navy: Navy upset then-18th-ranked Army in 2024, with one of the biggest plays of the game being made by Robinson, the nose tackle, on a long run on a fake punt, lol. In 2025, Robinson has 64 tackles and 6.5 sacks while mostly playing NT. Robinson will be an undersized iDL in the pros, at 5'11, 293. He certainly won't play nose tackle at under 300 pounds. But he could find a role with someone in the NFL somewhere on the interior of the D-line. • Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee: Josephs is a lean edge rusher at just 243 pounds, but he is a feisty run defender who can set the edge, and he can get the ball out. In 2025, Josephs had 33 tackles, 4 sacks, and 3 forced fumbles. He also had 3 forced fumbles in 2024. He wins more reps than his sack numbers would suggest, and he makes big plays on the occasions he gets home. • Uar Bernard, ??, Nigeria: Bernard, from a small village in Nigeria, recently worked out at the HBCU showcase. Here's what The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reported about him: "Bernard measured in earlier this week at the NFL’s HBCU showcase at 6-4 1/2, 306 pounds with 11-inch hands and almost 36-inch arms. Other people who have spent their lifetimes in football say Bernard looks like a Marvel creation. Bernard’s body fat: 6 percent. He vertical-jumped 39 inches and broad-jumped 10-10, which was 14 inches more than any other defensive tackle did at this year’s combine. His 40-yard dash: 4.63." The Eagles took a flier on a freak athlete from Australia who had never played American football, and that worked out. As for what position Bernard will play, he worked out with defensive tackles. But, if he truly has 11" hands and 36" arms, offensive tackle wouldn't be out the question either, even if he's under 6'5. • Dallen Bentley, TE, Utah: Bentley had a breakout season in 2025 (48-620-6) after virtually no production his first two seasons at Utah. Interesting prospect in the sense that he had good production his only season as a full-time player.

• George Gumbs Jr., EDGE, Florida: Athletic, undersized edge defender who plays the run well, but had poor pash rush production in college.

• Isaiah World, OT, Oregon: World possesses quick feet, and has some moments as a finisher. He has played RT and LT in college, which makes him a swing tackle prospect. • Dae'Quan Wright, TE, Ole Miss: Wright made big plays all season for Ole Miss, with 39 receptions for 635 yards and 5 TDs. He had receptions of at least 25 yards in each of his first five games of the 2025 season, and finished with 16.3 yards per catch, as a tight end. Wright has versatility, as Lane Kiffin lined him up all over the formation. The consensus is that Wright has some work to do as a blocker.

• Bauer Sharp, TE, LSU: Sharp played collegiately at Southeastern Louisiana, Oklahoma, and LSU. 42-324-2 at Oklahoma in 2024, 24-252-2 at LSU in 2025. He's more known for his blocking ability.

Round 7 Lorenzo Styles, S, Ohio State Micah Morris, OG, Georgia Ethan Onianwa, OT, Ohio State Wesley Williams, EDGE, Duke Andre Fuller, CB, Toledo

• Lorenzo Styles, S, Ohio State: Styles is the brother of likely top 5 pick Sonny Styles. Like his brother, Styles turned heads at the Combine with a 4.27 40. That alone should get him drafted, and the Eagles prioritize fast DBs. • Micah Morris, OG, Georgia: Morris is unpolished, but he is big and athletically gifted. Morris would've been an easy sell as a "Jeff Stoutland redshirt project," but obviously Stoutland is no longer with the team. That said, I don't think the Eagles will stop taking swings on offensive linemen with appealing traits who they can develop over time. • Ethan Onianwa, OT, Ohio State: Onianwa originally enrolled at Rice, where he started RT for two seasons before flipping to LT in 2024. He transferred to Ohio State ahead of the 2025 season, and could not win a starting job. Still, at 6'6, 333, Onianwa has obvious size and power, and and there's something to work with there as a redshirt guy.

• Wesley Williams, EDGE, Duke: Probably just a rotational guy as an early down run stuffer, but he plays hard. Decent sack production in 2024 (7.5 sacks), but only 2 sacks in 2025.

• Andre Fuller, CB, Toledo: Fuller had just 1 career INT, but the Eagles have a Toledo pipeline, and Fuller is considered a draftable player.



UDFA Luke Altmyer, QB, Illinois Rohan Jones, TE, Arkansas Chamon Metayer, TE, Arizona State Josh Moten, CB, Southern Miss Brent Austin, CB, California Ethan Sanchez, K, Houston

• Luke Altmyer, QB, Illinois: Altmyer doesn't have ideal physical traits, but he was a three-year starter at Illinois. He gets the ball out quickly; and is considered a smart quarterback and good leader. Practice squad guy who maybe grows into a QB3 role.

• Rohan Jones, TE, Arkansas: Jones transferred from Montana State, where in 2024 he had 30 catches for 470 yards (15.7 YPC) and 9 TDs. Jones only had 19 catches for Arkansas in 2025, but he had 519 yards, for an insane yards-per-catch average of 27.3, with 5 TDs.

• Chamon Metayer, TE, Arizona State: Metayer had decent receiving numbers, with 70 catches, 681 yards, and 9 TDs over the last two seasons. But perhaps just as importantly from the Eagles' perspective, Metayer's blocking skills were consistently praised by Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham throughout the season. Under the radar prospect who could make a roster. • Josh Moten, CB, Southern Miss: Moten originally enrolled at Texas A&M, transferred to Marshall, and then again to Southern Miss. He had 5 INTs with Marshall in 2024, and then 5 more INTs with Southern Miss this season. However, he ran a 4.71 40, lol. There had to have been some sort of weird circumstances for that to have happened, because he couldn't have survived/thrived even in college being that slow at corner.

• Brent Austin, CB, California: 23 PBUs the last two seasons at USF and Cal, ran a 4.45 40.

• Ethan Sanchez, K, Houston: Jake Elliott will be the Eagles' kicker in 2026, but the team did have a virtual meeting with Sanchez, and it would make sense to bring in another kicker as a UDFA to push Elliott during training camp.

