Eagles 2026 draft prospect visit tracker

Over the next couple of months, we'll be tracking the Eagles' 30 allotted pre-draft private visits to the JeffPlex, as they are pretty good indicators of who the team might select.

As reports of visits trickle in, we'll add analysis of each player, perhaps each weekend. Bookmark 🔖, please. The most recent prospects to visit at the top:



Omar Cooper, WR, Indiana (6'0, 199)

Cooper made one of the plays of the college football season when he helped preserve Indiana's undefeated season with this spectacular catch that gave the Hoosiers a late lead over Penn State:

Cooper has also had a productive season overall, making 69 catches for 937 yards (13.6 YPC) and 13 TDs. He also has 3 carries for 74 yards and a TD. In 2024 he led the Big 10 with 21.2 yards per catch on 28 receptions. Some highlights:

Cooper is built a little bit like a running back, and he can break tackles after the catch. He's not a burner, but he does a nice job of tracking balls in the air on go routes and on back shoulder fades. He has secure hands, and versatility to line up outside or in the slot. His game reminds me a little of A.J. Brown's game, though Cooper isn't nearly as big.

Projected round: 2

Report: Ryan Fowler