March 09, 2026

Eagles 2027 compensatory draft pick tracker

The Eagles are in line to gain some draft picks in 2027 as they continue to lose free agents to other teams.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
It's Howie season.

The Philadelphia Eagles are likely going to lose a handful of good players in free agency this offseason to other teams around the NFL. However, one of the silver linings is that they will receive a maximum of four compensatory picks in the 2027 NFL Draft for the players they lose, minus the players they gain.

Here we'll track each signing (both lost and gained), and whether or not each player will count toward the compensatory pick formula. Bookmark 🔖, please. 

Players lost

EDGE Jaelan Phillips: Phillips reportedly agreed to terms with the Panthers on a four-year deal worth $120 million, or $30 million per season. He should qualify for a third-round compensatory pick.

Players gained

None yet.

Comp pick cancellation chart

We will be referencing OverTheCap's comp pick cancellation chart here:

Players lost (APY) - Projected round Players gained (APY) - Projected round 
Jaelan Phillips ($30 million) - 3rd round

