Eagles 2027 compensatory draft pick tracker

The Philadelphia Eagles are likely going to lose a handful of good players in free agency this offseason to other teams around the NFL. However, one of the silver linings is that they will receive a maximum of four compensatory picks in the 2027 NFL Draft for the players they lose, minus the players they gain.

Here we'll track each signing (both lost and gained), and whether or not each player will count toward the compensatory pick formula. Bookmark 🔖, please.

Players lost

• EDGE Jaelan Phillips: Phillips reportedly agreed to terms with the Panthers on a four-year deal worth $120 million, or $30 million per season. He should qualify for a third-round compensatory pick.

Players gained

None yet.

Comp pick cancellation chart

We will be referencing OverTheCap's comp pick cancellation chart here:

Players lost (APY) - Projected round Players gained (APY) - Projected round Jaelan Phillips ($30 million) - 3rd round





Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader