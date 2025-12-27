More Sports:

December 27, 2025

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2026 NFL Draft

By Jimmy Kempski
Penn State OG Olaivavega Ioane

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

Olaivavega Ioane (71), iOL, Penn State (6'4, 323): Penn State at Clemson, Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, 12:00 p.m.

Ioane is a guard prospect who has experience at LG and RG, with some sparce snaps at LT, RT, and C. He plays under control with good technique, but will also bury defenders into the turf when the opportunity arises. He understands angles in the run game, and he's a brick wall in pass pro. Great player.

The Eagles have an interesting situation at guard. Landon Dickerson is a good player when healthy, but he has a history of serious injuries dating back to high school and college, and his body has taken a pounding the last two seasons. He doesn't strike me as a guy likely to play deep into his 30's. Meanwhile, RG Tyler Steen has been fine in his first season as a starter, but he is only under contract through 2026, and he's probably not above being replaced but a better player.

Blake Miller (78), OT, Clemson (6'6, 315): Penn State at Clemson, Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, 12:00 p.m.

Miller has been Clemson's starting RT since his freshman season, and he has also filled in at LT at times when Clemson has had injuries along their line. He's experienced and versatile, with ideal length and decent athleticism. Video via Devin Jackson

Fred Johnson is scheduled to be a free agent in 2026. Miller could be a backup swing tackle early in his career, with some upside to start at RT down the road whenever Lane Johnson retires. Round 3/4 guy.

Chris Johnson (1), CB, San Diego State (6'0, 195): (25) North Texas at San Diego State, 5:45 p.m.

Johnson is a playmaker. In 2025 he had 4 INTs, two of which were pick-sixes, in addition to 9 pass breakups and a forced fumble. In 2024, he had 3 forced fumbles. He's a ballhawk, but also a skilled corner in man and off coverage, and he's a quality tackler with some special teams chops. Video via @dreherscouting

He's gonna go Day 2, with an outside chance to sneak into Round 1 if he crushes it at the Senior Bowl like Quinyon Mitchell did.

Damon Wilson II (8), EDGE, Missouri (6'4, 250): (19) Virginia at Missouri, TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri has a pair of edge rushers who will play in the pros in Zion Young and Damon Wilson.

In 2025, Wilson had a breakout season, with 9 sacks and an INT. Prior to the 2025 season, Wilson had transferred from Georgia, who is now suing him. He originally enrolled at Georgia as a top 20 high school prospect nationally. Like a lot of five-star recruits, Wilson is a freak athlete gifted with natural ability (video via @Jacobinfante24): 

I think he goes late Round 1 or early Round 2.

Tanner Koziol (9), TE, Houston (6'7, 250): LSU at (21) Houston, Kinder's Texas Bowl, 9:15 p.m.

Koziol caught 94 passes for 839 yards and 8 TDs at Ball State in 2024 before transferring to Houston. At Houston in 2025, he had 65 catches for 651 yards and 5 TDs. He is a tall 6'7 target with a huge catch radius. He makes contested catches and can easily high-point balls in the red zone over opposing corners, safeties, and linebackers. A quick highlight reel from 2024 at Ball State: 

The Eagles have a pretty obvious need at tight end depth. Day 3 guy.

Previously profiled players

August 23

  1. Dylan Edwards, RB/SWR/KR/PR, Kansas State
  2. Daniel Hishaw, RB, Kansas
  3. Dontay Corleone, iDL, Cincinnati
  4. D.J. McKinney, CB, Colorado
  5. Keldric Faulk, DL, Auburn

August 30

  1. Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas
  2. Ethan Onianwa, OT, Ohio State
  3. Darrell Jackson, DT, Florida State
  4. Nic Anderson, WR, LSU
  5. T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

September 6

  1. Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke
  2. Gennings Dunker, OL, Iowa
  3. Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon
  4. Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
  5. Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

September 13

  1. Anto Saka, EDGE, Northwestern
  2. Isaiah World, OT, Oregon
  3. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
  4. Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia
  5. Caleb Banks, iDL, Florida

September 20

  1. Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
  2. Lee Hunter, iDL, Texas Tech
  3. Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
  4. Rueben Bain, DL, Miami
  5. Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

September 27

  1. Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
  2. Harold Perkins, EDGE/LB, LSU
  3. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo
  4. Max Klare, TE, Ohio State
  5. Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

October 4

  1. Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois
  2. Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati
  3. Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
  4. Makai Lemon, WR, USC
  5. Hezekiah Masses, CB, California

October 11

  1. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
  2. Cayden Green, OT/OG, Missouri
  3. Mikail Kamara, EDGE, Indiana
  4. Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia
  5. Nyck Harbor, WR, South Carolina

October 18

  1. Dae'Quan Wright, TE, Ole Miss
  2. David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech
  3. Iapani Laloulu, C/OG, Oregon
  4. Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
  5. Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

October 25

  1. Caleb Tiernan, OT, Nebraska
  2. A’Mauri Washington, iDL, Oregon
  3. Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor
  4. Chris Bell, WR, Louisville
  5. Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

November 1

  1. Peter Woods, iDL, Clemson
  2. Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami
  3. Ian Strong, WR, Rutgers
  4. Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee
  5. Justin Joly, TE, NC State

November 8

  1. Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State
  2. Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami
  3. Xavier Chaplin, OT, Auburn
  4. Bray Hubbard, S, Alabama
  5. Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

November 15

  1. D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana
  2. Rohan Jones, TE, Arkansas
  3. Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State
  4. Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia
  5. Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

November 22

  1. Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, USC
  2. Bishop Fitzgerald, S, USC
  3. Peter Clarke, TE, Temple
  4. John Henry Daley, EDGE, Utah
  5. Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State

November 29

  1. LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina
  2. Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina
  3. Quincy Rhodes, EDGE, Arkansas
  4. Duce Robinson, WR, Florida State
  5. Niki Prongos, OT, Stanford

December 6

  1. Nadame Tucker, EDGE, Western Michigan
  2. Terrance Carter, Jr., TE, Texas Tech
  3. Yhonzae Pierre, EDGE, Alabama
  4. Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
  5. Omar Cooper, WR, Indiana

December 13

  1. Landon Robinson, iDL, Navy
  2. Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
  3. Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State
  4. Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State
  5. Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

December 19

  1. R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma
  2. KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M
  3. Trinidad Chambliss (6), QB, Ole Miss
  4. Braden Awls, S, Toledo
  5. Josh Moten, CB, Southern Miss

