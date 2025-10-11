Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2026 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

Carnell Tate (17), WR, Ohio State (6'3, 195): Ohio State at Illinois, 12:00 p.m.

An Ohio State receiver has been selected in the first round in each of the last four NFL drafts:

Year Player Team Pick 2022 Garrett Wilson Jets 10 2022 Chris Olave Saints 11 2023 Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seahawks 20 2024 Marvin Harrison Jr. Cardinals 4 2025 Emeka Egbuka Buccaneers 19



There's a decent chance that Tate will keep that streak alive in 2026. He is a smooth route runner with good hands and a wide catch radius. His play style reminds me a little of DeVonta Smith. Highlights:

Tate's production in 2025 is right there with teammate Jeremiah Smith, who some believe is the best player in college football.

OSU WR Rec Yards YPC TD Jeremiah Smith 35 463 13.2 6 Carnell Tate 24 435 18.1 4



The Eagles are going to have to start thinking about drafting a wide receiver with a high pick, regardless of how A.J. Brown's relationship with Jalen Hurts develops. Tate feels like a late first-rounder to me.

Cayden Green (70), OT/OG, Missouri (6'5, 324): (8) Alabama at (14) Missouri, 12:00 p.m.

Green played LG in 2023 with Oklahoma and in 2024 with Missouri. He moved to LT just before the start of the 2025 season. So, you know, he has guard-tackle versatility. He'll probably be a guard in the NFL. He is a mauler (video via @NoFlagsFilm):

The Eagles need short-term depth at guard, and a possibly a starter long-term with Tyler Steen only under contract through 2026.

Mikail Kamara (6), EDGE, Indiana (6'1, 262): (7) Indiana at (3) Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

Kamara spent his first two collegiate seasons at James Madison before transferring to Indiana for the 2024 season. He had 10 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 3 recoveries last season. In 2025, Kamara set a goal of 20 sacks for the 2025 season. He has one so far. Only 19 to go!

Kamara doesn't have great length at 6'1, but he has some speed to get around the edge, and possesses impressively quick inside counters for a 265-pound edge who is built like a fire hydrant. He also finishes when he gets to the quarterback. A quick highlight reel (via @NoFlagsFilm):

There should be some concerns about Kamara's ability to hold up against the run at his size, much like there was with Bryce Huff, but he could be an effective pass rusher out of the box, which is more important. The Eagles have shown that they're fine with players with his body type, given their acquisition of Huff in free agency and their selection of Antwuan Powell-Ryland in the draft.



Oscar Delp (4), TE, Georgia (6'5, 245)

Delp has some speed and run-after-catch ability, and he has the versatility to line up all over the formation. His highlight reel shows some pretty obvious athleticism:

On the downside, Delp hasn't been super productive so far in 2025, with just 4 catches for 87 yards.

The Eagles will need tight ends next offseason, as they have none under contract in 2026.

Nyck Harbor (8), WR, South Carolina (6'5, 235): South Carolina at (11) LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Harbor was the No. 1 player on Bruce Feldman's "Freaks" list in 2023 and 2024. This year he was third.

Harbor was the first back-to-back No. 1 player I’ve ever had in 20-plus years of the Freaks List. The junior evolved into more of a weapon in the offense in 2024, catching 26 passes for 376 yards and three touchdowns. He has a rare combination of size and sprinter speed. Harbor is bigger than many college defensive ends but is faster than almost every receiver in college football. He topped out at 23.6 mph on the GPS. In 2024, the 6-5, 245-pound Harbor ran a 10.11 100-meter and 20.20 in the 200-meter for the track team, earning second-team All-America honors going up against guys half a foot shorter and 60-70 pounds lighter. This offseason, Harbor’s body fat measured 5 percent.

In three games Harbor has 11 catches for 220 yards (20.0 yards per catch), and a TD. And, yeah, he's fast:

In an offense in which targets are always going to be dominated by A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith for as long as they're here, a low-volume speed guy who can make big plays down the field is always going to make sense for this Eagles roster.

Also, they love athletic freaks like this guy.

