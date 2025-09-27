More Sports:

September 27, 2025

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2026 NFL Draft

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Dani Dennis-Sutton (33)

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

Mansoor Delane (4), CB, LSU (6'0, 190): (4) LSU at (13) Ole Miss, 3:30 p.m.

Delane is a transfer from Virginia Tech who had 4 INTs and 7 PBUs in 2024. He is off to a fantastic start in 2025. A look at his some of his play against Clemson earlier this season, via @NoFlagsFilm

In addition to being a sticky corner, Delane is a tough, physical tackler despite his smaller size, and he has even filled in at safety during his career at VT. His primary position is at outside corner, which is what the Eagles need, but he is also the type of versatile defender that Vic Fangio values. He's just a good football player.

Harold Perkins (7), LB/EDGE, LSU (6'1, 222): (4) LSU at (13) Ole Miss, 3:30 p.m.

Perkins is a linebacker / edge defender tweener in the same mold as Zack Baun and Jihaad Campbell. He had had a monster season as a freshman in 2022, when he had 72 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, and an INT. In 2023, he had 75 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, and an INT. In 2024, he suffered an ACL tear and only played in four games.

Perkins is a versatile defender who can drop into coverage and rush the passer from all sorts of alignments. Fun player. He's wearing No. 7 in 2025, but he's No. 4 below:

The Eagles don't really need another off-ball linebacker / edge defender hybrid, but they do seem to have developed "a type," and Perkins fits that mold.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (7), S, Toledo (6'2, 202): Akron at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

McNeil-Warren is a productive safety who has the following numbers since 2023 in 25 games: 144 tackles, 4 INTs (one pick-six), 6 forced fumbles. He has good size, he can play the run, and he has some range patrolling the deep part of the field. A cutup, from Devin Jackson

The Eagles currently only have three safeties on their 53-man roster, and Reed Blankenship is scheduled to be a free agent in 2026.

Also, the Eagles struck gold with another Toledo DB in Quinyon Mitchell.

Max Klare (86), TE, Ohio State (6'5, 243): (1) Ohio State at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

Klare is a good receiving tight end who had 51 catches for 685 yards and 4 TDs for Purdue last season before transferring to Ohio State. He needs work as a blocker, but he has great hands and he runs good routes. He reminds me in some ways of Zach Ertz, even down to the 86 jersey. A look:

The Eagles don't have any tight ends that are under contract in 2026, so their need there is pretty obvious. Day 2 guy, in my opinion.

Dani Dennis-Sutton (33), EDGE, Penn State (6'5, 265): (6) Oregon at (3) Penn State, 7:30 p.m.

Dennis-Sutton was a five-star recruit (28th nationally by 247 Sports, 7th by Rivals.com) who is an exceptional run defender, but not an uber-athletic pass rusher like former teammate Abdul Carter. 

In 2024, he had 42 tackles (13 for loss), 8.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 3 batted passes. His 2025 season if off to a good start, with 9 tackles (5 for loss), 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 2 batted passes.

He has upside as a power rusher at the next level. Highlights:

Vic Fangio tends to like edge defenders who play the run well so that he can play lighter fronts. With Brandon Graham gone, the Eagles can use another early down run stopper on the edge, with some room to grow as a pass rusher.

Previously profiled players

August 23

  1. Dylan Edwards, RB/SWR/KR/PR, Kansas State
  2. Daniel Hishaw, RB, Kansas
  3. Dontay Corleone, iDL, Cincinnati
  4. D.J. McKinney, CB, Colorado
  5. Keldric Faulk, DL, Auburn

August 30

  1. Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas
  2. Ethan Onianwa, OT, Ohio State
  3. Darrell Jackson, DT, Florida State
  4. Nic Anderson, WR, LSU
  5. T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

September 6

  1. Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke
  2. Gennings Dunker, OL, Iowa
  3. Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon
  4. Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
  5. Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

September 13

  1. Anto Saka, EDGE, Northwestern
  2. Isaiah World, OT, Oregon
  3. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
  4. Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia
  5. Caleb Banks, iDL, Florida

September 20

  1. Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
  2. Lee Hunter, iDL, Texas Tech
  3. Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
  4. Rueben Bain, DL, Miami
  5. Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

Jimmy Kempski
