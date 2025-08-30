Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2026 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft. Great slate of games this weekend.

Malik Muhammad (5), CB, Texas (6'0, 188): (1) Texas at (3) Ohio State, 12:00 p.m.

Kind of like his former Texas teammate Andrew Mukuba, Muhammad has excellent field awareness in zone coverage, he plays with sound technique, he understands team defense, and he's a good tackler despite his lack of bulk. A look:

Muhammed is flying under the radar a bit to start the 2025 season, probably because he only has 1 career INT. If his ball production jumps in 2025, he has a chance to be a high pick. I can absolutely see Vic Fangio being a fan of his football IQ.

Ethan Onianwa (78), OT, Ohio State (6'7, 331): (1) Texas at (3) Ohio State, 12:00 p.m.

Onianwa originally enrolled at Rice, where he started RT for two seasons before flipping to LT in 2024. He transferred to Ohio State ahead of the 2025 season, and where he'll play along OSU's line is currently unclear. He was the presumptive starter at LT after transferring, but appears to have been beaten out for that job, and may instead play RT or guard, or even come off the bench.

However it shakes out, Onianwa has obvious size and power. Here's a cut up of him mauling guys at Rice (video via Steve Letizia):

So, there's something to work with there. He's probably a Day 3 guy, with a chance to raise his stock with a good season against much better competition.

Darrell Jackson Jr. (6), NT, Florida State (6'5, 337): (8) Alabama at Florida State, 3:30 p.m.

This dude is man among college kids. (Video via Steve Letizia)

Jackson's stats aren't eye-popping (32 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 1 FF in 2024), but he has obvious size and power traits.

Jordan Davis will play on his fifth-year option in 2026, but his future with the team beyond that is dependent on how he plays in 2025. And even if Davis turns out to be a player the team wants to make a priority long-term, the Eagles could continue to just load up on interior defensive line talent.

Nic Anderson (4), WR, LSU (6'4, 208): (9) LSU at (4) Clemson, 7:30 p.m.

Anderson's college career began at Oklahoma, where he redshirted his first year before having a promising season as a redshirt freshman in 2023. He had 38 catches for 798 yards (21.0 YPC) and 10 TDs.

Anderson is a classic big, low-volume downfield target:

In 2024, Anderson suffered a torn quadriceps in the first game and missed the rest of the season. In 2025, he transferred to LSU.

Anderson would be an intriguing fit as a deep threat who can open up the intermediate areas of the field for A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Also, Jahan Dotson is scheduled to be a free agent in 2026.

T.J. Parker (3), EDGE, Clemson (6'3, 260): (9) LSU at (4) Clemson, 7:30 p.m.

As a freshman in 2023, Parker had 32 tackles (13 for loss) and 5.5 sacks. He had a monster season in 2024, collecting 57 tackles (20 for loss), with 11 sacks and 6 forced fumbles. Parker's ability to get the ball out of opposing quarterbacks' hands is going to appeal to the turnover-obsessed Eagles. This dude is a beast:

If he has another big year in 2025, Parker is unlikely to be available wherever the Eagles end up picking, but the Birds do have 12 picks in the 2026 draft if they want to move up.

Previously profiled players

