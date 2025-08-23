Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2026 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

In case you were unaware, the new college season begins on Saturday.

Dylan Edwards (3), RB/SWR/KR/PR, Kansas State (5'9, 167): (22) Iowa State at (17) Kansas State, Saturday, 12:00 p.m.

Edwards is a speed back who also returns punts and kicks. He originally enrolled at Colorado, where he was used more as a receiver out of the backfield, catching 36 passes for 299 yards and 4 TDs as a freshman. As a sophomore after transferring to Kansas State, Edwards averaged 7.4 yards per carry and had 5 TDs as a change of pace back.

I imagine that whatever team drafts Edwards will try to convert him into a slot receiver. Fun highlight reel:

If the Eagles are still interested in employing a player like Ainias Smith and Ainias Smith continues to disappoint, then Edwards would be a faster version.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. (9), RB, Kansas (5'10, 220): Fresno State at Kansas, Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

Hishaw is built like a fire hydrant, and he is a squatty, powerful runner. (Video via Mike Renner):

He's also a badass in pass pro:

Hishaw also placed 21st in Bruce Feldman's "Freaks" list:

His power is very evident in the weight room, where he benches 405 pounds and squats 540. His explosiveness also made jaws drop this offseason when he vertical jumped 43.4 inches (up 3.3 inches from this spring).

In 2024, Hishaw had 65 carries for 376 yards (5.8 YPC) and 3 TDs. The downside with Hishaw is that he enrolled at Kansas in 2020 and he had multiple hip injuries. So, he's old and a bit damaged. He also only has 12 career receptions. Late round back who can grind out tough yards in the four-minute offense.

Dontay Corleone (2), iDL, Cincinnati (6'1, 335): Nebraska at Cincinnati, Thursday, 9:00 p.m.

After redshirting in 2021, Corleone has been a consistent performer each of the last three seasons in the middle of the Bearcats' line.

Dontay Corleone Tackles TFL Sacks FF 2022 45 6 3 2 2023 39 7 3 1 2024 26 8 3.5 0



His numbers were a bit down in 2024, though he did deal with blood clots in his lungs that caused him to miss the first game of the season and limit his participation in summer practices.

Corleone is a plus run defender who sets the resets line of scrimmage at the snap, and he's a powerful anchor who is difficult to move.

He also has some upside as a pass rusher, though like Jordan Davis if his first move doesn't work, he's typically neutralized.

The Eagles don't really have a backup nose tackle, and if they're going to have speed guys on the edges they may have to overcompensate with brick walls on the interior to stop the run.

And, of course, "Don" Corleone is a Hall of Fame prospect name. Late Day 2 guy.

D.J. McKinney (8), CB, Colorado (6'2, 190): Georgia Tech at Colorado, Friday, 8:00 p.m.

McKinney has been overlooked at times playing corner at Colorado because he shared a secondary with Travis Hunter, however, he too was a very good corner. In 2024, McKinney had 61 tackles, 8 pass breakups, a forced fumble, and 3 INTs, including a pick-six.

He has good length, he effortlessly runs with opposing wide receivers, he's quick to sniff out quick screens, and he does a good job of locating and getting hands on footballs. Highlight reel:

He's gotta cut the taunting nonsense, though.

Keldric Faulk (15), EDGE, Auburn (6'6, 285): Auburn at Baylor, Friday, 8:00 p.m.

Faulk had a breakout season for Auburn as a sophomore in 2024, with 45 tackles (11 for loss) and 7 sacks. He is an outstanding run defender, with great length at 6'6, 285, and a tough, physical play style. He is a power rusher from the edge, who can also slide inside on obvious passing downs.

The Eagles have a pair of smaller speed guys in Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt. They could use a bigger edge with some iDL versatility to give Vic Fangio opportunities for different looks along the D-line.

Faulk will likely be a first-round pick if he has a good season in 2025.