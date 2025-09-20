Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2026 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

Spencer Fano (55), OT, Utah (6'6, 308): (17) Texas Tech at (16) Utah, 12:00 p.m.

Fano is an athletic, technically sound offensive tackle who is a beast in the run game and who can mirror and match in pass pro. Here he is tossing dudes around all day against UCLA (video via @NoFlagsFilm):

He also has experience playing on both sides of the line, with double digit starts both at LT and RT. The one downside is that he is light, so there will be concerns about his ability to anchor against big boy power rushers at the next level.

Fano has top half of the first round potential, so to have a shot at him the Eagles' season would either have to go sideways or they'd have to trade up, which they certainly have the ammo to do.

Lane Johnson is 35 years old, but still playing at an elite level. Fano could be the swing tackle until Johnson is ready to retire, but who knows when that will be since he's still so good. But, this is a player the Eagles will like, in my opinion, so we're just putting him on the radar.

Lee Hunter (2), iDL, Texas Tech (6'4, 330): (17) Texas Tech at (16) Utah: 12:00 p.m.

Hunter was a four-star recruit who originally enrolled at Auburn, but transferred to UCF, where he was a highly productive run stopper. Here's where he ranked among defensive linemen, in 2023 and 2024 combined, per PFF:

• 107 Tackles (2nd)

• 58 Run Stops (1st)

• 28 TFL’s/No Gain (1st)

His space-eating ability is obvious, but he also has some quickness for a 330-pound DT:

Day 3 rotational guy.

Avieon Terrell (8), CB, Clemson (5'11, 180): Syracuse at Clemson, 12:00 p.m.

Terrell is the little brother of Atlanta Falcons All-Pro CB A.J. Terrell. He had a productive 2024 season, with 58 tackles, 2 INTs, 12 PBUs, and 3 forced fumbles.

Terrell is athletic, twitchy, and opportunistic. You can see in the following video that he does a great job of raking at the football and trying to create turnovers:

He's a savvy zone defender, he can effortlessly run with receivers in man, and he's a willing tackler. The concern is that he is quite undersized, which stands out in the above video.

The Eagles still need a CB2.

Rueben Bain (44), DL, Miami (6'3, 275): Florida at (4) Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Bain reminds me a lot of Brandon Graham, but with higher upside. He has power and agility, he plays super hard, he's a force against the run, and he can rush the passer either from the edge or the interior.

Assuming his character off the field checks out, Bain is a first round lock, and the type of versatile inside-outside defensive lineman the Eagles don't currently have from a long-term perspective.

Elijah Sarratt (13), WR, Indiana (6'2, 213): (9) Illinois at (19) Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Sarratt originally enrolled at Saint Francis (PA), where he played in 2022. He transferred to James Madison in 2023, where he had 82 catches for 1191 yards (14.5 YPC) and 8 TDs. In 2024, he transferred again to Indiana, where he had 53 catches for 957 yards (18.1 YPC) and 8 TDs.

He is not a burner, so his big play ability could be a little limited at the pro level, but he is a physical possession receiver who runs good routes, fights for yards after the catch, has some contested catch ability, and takes pride in blocking.

I like him in the dirty work role the Eagles had in mind for Johnny Wilson.

