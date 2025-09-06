Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2026 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

Chandler Rivers (0), CB, Duke (5'10, 180): (11) Illinois at Duke, 12:00 p.m.

Rivers is an undersized-but-feisty corner with ball skills (3 INTs, 9 PBUs, 2 FFs in 2024), inside-outside versatility, and he is a good tackler in run support. Fun player:

The Eagles need more help at corner beyond Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

Gennings Dunker (67), OT/OG, Iowa (6'5, 315): Iowa at (16) Iowa State, 12:00 p.m.

Dunker has experience at RG and RT, but has mostly played at RT at Iowa. He has an insane diet:

That can't be true, can it? Anyway, this guy is a dirt dog.

I think he's a guard in the NFL. Late Day 2, or Day 3.

It's kind of weird to think that the Eagles might have to replace Tyler Steen soon when he has just finally won the starting RG job, but the final year of his rookie deal is in 2026. The Eagles do have to consider the possibility of losing him, or Landon Dickerson's body running out of room for incisions.

Matayo Uiagalelei (10), EDGE, Oregon (6'5, 272): Oklahoma State at (6) Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

Uiagalelei had a breakout year in 2024, collecting 38 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and an INT. Here are 7 of those 10 sacks:

He also had 2 sacks in Oregon's first game this year against Montana State. The Eagles have a pair of smaller speed guys on the edge in Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt. Uiagalelei wins with power, and can also move inside on obvious passing downs. He would give the the Eagles a little more variety in their pass rush.

Jordyn Tyson (0), WR, Arizona State (6'2, 200): (12) Arizona State at Mississippi State, 7:30 p.m.

Tyson had a breakout season in 2024 when he had 754 catches for 1101 yards and 10 TDs. He's a very good route runner -- look at how much separation he consistently gets in the highlight reel below.

He also has some run after catch ability, and inside-outside versatility. Potential first-round pick.

Jahan Dotson is in the final year of his contract, and A.J. Brown will be 29 next year.

Eli Stowers (9), TE, Vanderbilt (6'4, 235): Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Stowers was a high school quarterback who moved to tight end in college. He originally enrolled at Texas A&M, transferred to New Mexico, and then to Vanderbilt. In 2024, he had 49 catches for 638 yards (13.0 YPC) and 5 TDs. He had a big game in Vanderbilt's upset of Alabama last season, catching all 6 of his targets for 113 yards.

Vanderbilt lines up Stowers all over the place, trying to create mismatches against slower linebackers and smaller defensive backs. Once he has the ball in his hands, Stowers has exhibited some YAC ability:

Stowers is probably more of a big receiver at this point. He will have to put on some muscle and become a better blocker to become a more well-rounded tight end in the NFL, but his athletic traits and receiving ability make him a likely Day 2 guy, at worst.

The Eagles could use bigger targets, with Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra both in contract years, and Johnny Wilson's future uncertain as he recovers from a season-ending injury.

