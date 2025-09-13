Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2026 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

Anto Saka (4), EDGE, Northwestern (6'4, 255): (4) Oregon at Northwestern, 12:00 p.m.

Saka doesn't yet have great stats (9 sacks in two seasons at Northwestern and none so far in 2025), but the following highlight reel shows his athletic traits. Speed and power:

This guy is already one of my favorite prospects in the 2026 draft. He's likely to crush the Combine, so if he has any sort of impressive production at all in 2025 he has a chance to be a first-round pick.

Isaiah World (76), OT, Oregon (6'8, 318): (4) Oregon at Northwestern, 12:00 p.m.

One of the players tasked with blocking Saka is World, a transfer from Nevada.

World has great length at 6'8, and he also possesses quick feet, and has some moments as a finisher. A highlight reel, via Devin Jackson of the Inquirer (World is the LT):

World played RT and LT at Nevada, which makes him a swing tackle prospect short-term, and an eventual replacement for Lane Johnson long-term.

Kenyon Sadiq (18), TE, Oregon (6'3, 245): (4) Oregon at Northwestern, 12:00 p.m.

Sadiq an outstanding athlete who came in at No. 11 on Bruce Feldman's "Freaks" list this summer.

A junior from Idaho, Sadiq is a matchup nightmare for defenses. Last year, he took a big step forward, catching 24 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns; both TDs were in the Big Ten title game. The 6-3 Sadiq came to Oregon two years ago at 220 pounds but is now 255. He’s much leaner this season thanks to healthier eating, which he said has enabled him to go from 12-13 percent body fat to about 10. He vertical jumped 41.5 inches this summer, power cleaned 365 pounds and bench pressed 435.

Sadiq's athleticism on the field is obvious, as shown on this TD against Penn State last season.

Sadiq will have to get more comfortable running the full NFL route tree, but the upside as a receiver is there, and as the Inquirer's Devin Jackson shows below, he's going to keep improving as a run blocker.

After agreeing to a pay cut this offseason, Dallas Goedert is in a contract year, and Grant Calcaterra is in the final year of his rookie contract.

Sadiq is looking more and more like a first-round lock.

Daylen Everette (6), CB, Georgia (6'1, 190): (6) Georgia at (15) Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Oh hey, our first Georgia prospect of the season. (There will be more.)

Everette was a five-star recruit who played sparingly as a freshman on Georgia's National Championship team. He got his first taste of being a starter in 2023, and started full-time in 2024. He enters 2025 as Georgia's CB1. He has good length, and is thought of as a cerebral corner.

In 2024, starting full-time, Everette had 58 tackles, 3 INTs, 2 forced fumbles, and a sack. All three picks, his sack, and one of his forced fumbles last season came in two games against Texas (video via Aaron Leicht):

The knock against Everette is his quickness and change of direction in man coverage, not unlike another former Bulldog in Kelee Ringo. However, Everette is a more savvy player than Ringo, and thus has a better chance of working around his deficiencies.

Caleb Banks, NT, Florida (6'6, 330): Florida at (3) LSU, 7:30 p.m.

When you see 6'6, 330-pound NT, you think space eating run stuffer, but Banks isn't really that. He is more of a penetrating D-lineman who plays with good effort and has some legit juice as a pass rusher juice. In 2024, he had 21 tackles (7 for loss), 4.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles, which aren't crazy stats, but look at how many pressures this guy gets:

The downside is that he'll be a fifth-year senior this year and he is a bit of a late bloomer, not having done much in his first three collegiate seasons from 2021-2023. Banks is getting first-round love, but I think he's more of a Day 2 guy, because of his age and his need to get better in the run game.

