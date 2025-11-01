Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2026 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

Peter Woods (11), iDL, Clemson (6'3, 310): Duke at Clemson, 12:00 p.m.

Woods landed at No. 5 in Bruce Feldman's "Freaks" list:

The 6-3 20-year-old is quite the physical Freak, ranking in the top five on the team in muscle mass when he arrived as a true freshman in 2023. His latest body composition scans prior to camp showed that 240 of his 310 pounds are lean muscle mass. He’s a rare combination of power and speed for a 300-plus pounder. This offseason, Woods bench pressed 490 pounds and did 34 reps of 225. He squatted 700 pounds and power cleaned 385, ran a 4.86 40-yard dash and vertical jumped 33 inches. Don’t be surprised if Woods ends up as a top-5 NFL Draft pick when he leaves Clemson. He’s special.

Like Clemson in general, Woods has had a disappointing season, with 21 tackles (1.5 for loss) and just 1 sack. But he is also very clearly one of the best players in college football.

He's a great run stopper on the interior, and his pure athletic gifts are obvious:

His play reminds me a little of Jalen Carter. Also like Carter in his final college season, some people had Woods as the No. 1 prospect in the nation before the season began.

It's a touch unrealistic that the Eagles will be in any position to draft Woods wherever they're picking, but maybe he'll fall a bit because he has not had a productive season? He'd be a trade-up candidate if so. Just figured I'd put him on the radar.

Francis Mauigoa (61), OT, Miami (6'6, 335): Miami at SMU, 12:00 p.m.

Mauigoa was a projected top-10 type of prospect heading into the season, so we didn't bother profiling him sooner, but his stock seems to have fallen some this season. He is an absolute mauler who moves defensive linemen against their will.

In pass pro, you're not going to move him. He can anchor all day. However, I don't love his feet against speedier edge rushers.

I think he has a chance to be an elite guard in the pros.

Ian Strong (9), WR, Rutgers (6'3, 211): Rutgers at Illinois, 12:00 p.m.

Strong is a big possession receiver and chain mover with good hands and body control who is good at settling into soft areas in zone coverage and making contested catches.

Strong has had a productive season on a bad Rutgers team, making 37 receptions for 543 yards and 2 TDs in 6 games. I like his upside in the pros as a potent red zone target. He gives me some "poor man's Drake London" vibes. Day 3 guy.

Joshua Josephs (19), EDGE, Tennessee (6'3, 240): (18) Oklahoma at (14) Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

Josephs is a lean edge rusher at just 240 pounds, but he is a feisty run defender who can set the edge, and he can get the ball out. In 8 games, Josephs has 29 tackles, 4 sacks, and 3 forced fumbles. He also had 3 forced fumbles in 2024.

He wins more reps than his sack numbers would suggest.

I think he's a Day 2 guy.

Justin Joly (7), TE, NC State (6'3, 251): (8) Georgia Tech at NC State, 7:30 p.m.

Joly has had consistent production over a four-year career at UConn and NC State:

•2022 (UConn): 18-250-2

•2023 (UConn): 56-578-2

•2024 (NC State): 43-661-4

•2025 (NC State): 36-365-5

He's a tough matchup for opposing safeties because of his high point ability, and because he does not go down willingly after the catch:

He also did this against Pitt last weekend:

He "put the team on his back!"

So, you know, he might not play this weekend, but whatever, the Eagles need tight ends and I only have so many weeks to get the ones I think make sense.