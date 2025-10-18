More Sports:

October 18, 2025

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2026 NFL Draft

Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey leads the group of college prospects who the Eagles might want on their draft radar for this weekend.

By Jimmy Kempski
101425DavidBailey Nathan Giese/Imagn Images

Texas Tech EDGE David Bailey leads the nation in sacks.

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

Dae'Quan Wright (8), TE, Ole Miss (6'4, 255): (5) Ole Miss at (9) Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Wright has made big plays all season for Ole Miss, with 16 receptions for 359 yards and 3 TDs. He has receptions of at least 25 yards in each of his last four games, and an SEC-leading 22.4 yards per catch, as a tight end. Big man can move: 

Wright has versatility, as Lane Kiffin lines him up all over the formation. The consensus is that Wright has some work to do as a blocker, but he has the size and athleticism to grow into a better blocker at the next level.

David Bailey (31), EDGE, Texas Tech (6'3, 250): (7) Texas Tech at Arizona State, 4:00 p.m.

Bailey originally enrolled at Stanford, where he was initially something of an EDGE/LB hybrid before mostly playing on the edge in 2024. He finished with 7 sacks and 5 forced fumbles for Stanford last season.

In 2025, Bailey transferred to Texas Tech, where he has had a monster start to his season, as he is leading the country with 8.5 sacks, to go along with 2 forced fumbles. Here are his highlights from his final season at Stanford. Speed guy:

Bailey will appeal to the Eagles, since he is primarily a pass rusher but also has experience at off-ball linebacker and should be comfortable doing a lot of the things Vic Fangio asks of his edge defenders, like dropping into coverage. He also gets the ball out, which is a major emphasis for this coaching staff.

The Eagles' need for more depth on the edge should be pretty obvious right now.

Iapani Laloulu, C/OG, Oregon (6'2, 329): (8) Oregon at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.

Laloulu has experience playing at both guard spots and at center.

Year LG RG 
2025 292 
2024 854 110 
2023 116 111 183 


He embarrassed Penn State interior defensive linemen all day a few weeks ago: 

Laloulu is shorter than is ideal, but he has obvious power and would be an asset in the run game.

The Eagles draft a lot of college centers who have also played other positions. See: Drew Kendall, Dylan McMahon, Cam Jurgens, Landon Dickerson, and Isaac Seumalo. Brett Toth is currently the first guy off the bench at LG and C, so the Eagles could certainly use an upgrade there.

Colton Hood (8), CB, Tennessee (6'0, 195): (11) Tennessee at (6) Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Colton Hood is the nephew of former Eagles CB Roderick Hood. He originally enrolled at Auburn, where his uncle went, before transferring to Colorado, and then again to Tennessee. He's had a great start to the 2025 season, with a pick-six and an SEC-leading 6 pass breakups. Here's a cutup of the Volunteers' corners against Syracuse (via @NoFlagsFilm). Hood is sticky.

Also, I like his confidence

The Eagles need a CB2 to join Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

Chris Brazzell II (17), WR, Tennessee (6'5, 200): (11) Tennessee at (6) Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Brazzell has great size at 6'5, but he's not clunky like a lot of other tall receivers. He's quick off the line of scrimmage, he runs smooth routes, and he has good ball tracking skills. And obviously, he can make plays above the rim, so to speak.

So far in 2025, Brazzell has 32 catches for 536 yards (16.8 YPC) and 7 TDs.

The Eagles have tried a bunch of extra tall receivers, most recently Johnny Wilson, but they haven't yet spent significant resources on one, and haven't really hit on any yet. 

Previously profiled players

August 23

  1. Dylan Edwards, RB/SWR/KR/PR, Kansas State
  2. Daniel Hishaw, RB, Kansas
  3. Dontay Corleone, iDL, Cincinnati
  4. D.J. McKinney, CB, Colorado
  5. Keldric Faulk, DL, Auburn

August 30

  1. Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas
  2. Ethan Onianwa, OT, Ohio State
  3. Darrell Jackson, DT, Florida State
  4. Nic Anderson, WR, LSU
  5. T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

September 6

  1. Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke
  2. Gennings Dunker, OL, Iowa
  3. Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon
  4. Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
  5. Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

September 13

  1. Anto Saka, EDGE, Northwestern
  2. Isaiah World, OT, Oregon
  3. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
  4. Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia
  5. Caleb Banks, iDL, Florida

September 20

  1. Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
  2. Lee Hunter, iDL, Texas Tech
  3. Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
  4. Rueben Bain, DL, Miami
  5. Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

September 27

  1. Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
  2. Harold Perkins, EDGE/LB, LSU
  3. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo
  4. Max Klare, TE, Ohio State
  5. Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

October 4

  1. Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois
  2. Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati
  3. Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
  4. Makai Lemon, WR, USC
  5. Hezekiah Masses, CB, California

October 11

  1. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
  2. Cayden Green, OT/OG, Missouri
  3. Mikail Kamara, EDGE, Indiana
  4. Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia
  5. Nyck Harbor, WR, South Carolina

Jimmy Kempski
