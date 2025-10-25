Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2026 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

Caleb Tiernan (72), OT, Northwestern (6'7, 325): Northwestern at Nebraska, 12:00 p.m.

Tiernan obviously has great size at 6'7, 325, and he is powerful, as you would expect, but he also has good athleticism.

Tiernan has some versatility, having played both at RT and LT at Northwestern. He'll also be battle tested heading into the pros, as he has faced a bunch of players this season who will be in the NFL.

He makes sense as a swing tackle who can eventually take over for Lane Johnson on the edge. He's also probably just a good enough pure football player to play at guard short-term.

Michael Trigg (1), TE, Baylor (6'4, 240): Baylor at (21) Cincinnati, 4:00 p.m.

Trigg is a playmaker who has 495 receiving yards, which leads the country among tight ends. He has good athleticism and outstanding hands, as shown in the following two-play sequence, which was actually two consecutive plays against Kansas State. (Video via @dpbrugler):

He also fights for every yard after the catch and is a surprisingly good route runner. 2024 highlights:

Trigg's blocking needs some work, but he is willing, at least. He should be a Day 2 target.

A’Mauri Washington (52), iDL, Oregon (6'3, 330): Wisconsin at (6) Oregon, 7:00 p.m.

Washington came in at No. 4 on Bruce Feldman's "Freaks" list.

The 6-3, 338-pound Washington is of the caliber of elite D-linemen head coach Dan Lanning saw while in the SEC. His numbers made me do a triple-take when the staff sent them over. To be that massive and clock 20.89 mph and vertical jump 36 inches is mind-blowing. Washington squatted 755 pounds, bench pressed 475 and power cleaned 385. He’s coming off a season in which he had 10 tackles and 1.5 TFLs, but he figures to make a much bigger impact now that defensive tackles Derrick Harmon and Jamaree Caldwell are in the NFL. “He’s always been extremely explosive, and his conditioning has gotten better and better each year,” Lanning said. “He’s always had an elite get-off and can get knocked back on the line of scrimmage, but his technique has really come along to match it now.”

Washington is a little raw and he had zero starts before this season so there's some development ahead, but his blend of power and quickness is obvious. Quick cutup from Dane Brugler:

The Eagles built along the interior of their defensive line, and it might not be the worst idea to continue doing that.

Chris Bell (0), WR Louisville (6'2, 220): Boston College at (19) Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Bell is having a breakout season for Louisville, as he has 44 catches for 638 yards (14.5 YPC) and 6 TDs in 6 games. Over his last three games, Bell has 31 catches for 441 yards and 5 TDs. He was the best player on the field when Louisville knocked off then No. 2-ranked Miami:

(Note the clown Miami fan at the 1:50 mark, lol.)

At 6'2, 220, Bell has similar dimensions as A.J. Brown, and he plays like him too. Like Brown, Bell is a YAC beast, and he might even be faster.

If Bell continues to play anywhere near the level he has over the last month or so, he's going to be a first-round pick.

Cashius Howell (9), EDGE, Texas A&M (6'2, 248): (3) Texas A&M at (20) LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Howell spent his first three seasons at Bowling Green, where he had 9.5 sacks in 2023. He trasferred to Texas A&M, where the starting edge rushers were 2025 first-round pick Shemar Stewart and second-round pick Nic Scourton. Howell was too good to keep off the field, so he played something of a hybrid LB/EDGE role in 2024. That season, he had 40 tackles (8.5 for loss), an INT, and 7 pass breakups.

In 2025, with Stewart and Scourton off to the NFL, Howell is getting more pass rush opportunities, and he is capitalizing on them, with 8.5 sacks so far. Howell is undersized and he isn't an elite athlete, but he has an impressive repertoire of pass rush moves and can win one-on-one matchups.

With his versatile college experience, Howell should be a good fit in Vic Fangio's defense. Probably a Day 2 guy.