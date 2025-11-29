More Sports:

November 29, 2025

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2026 NFL Draft

Could South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers be the next QB the Eagles develop as their backup?

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
112325LaNorrisSellers Troy Taormina/Imagn Images

Give me all your clicks.

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina (6'3, 240): Clemson at South Carolina, 12:00 p.m.

Sellers was previously thought of as a slam dunk first-round pick, because he has outstanding physical traits. He has a strong arm, great size, and is a weapon on the ground with his legs. His highlight reel is awesome: 


However, Sellers had a very disappointing season, completing just 61.8% of his passes, throwing for just 11 TDs vs. 6 INTs, and taking 37 sacks while leading South Carolina to a 4-7 record. The loudest concerns surround his accuracy and decision making.

Is he Josh Allen? Is he Cam Newton? Or is he Justin Fields? 🤷‍♂️

There are three quarterbacks almost universally rated higher than Sellers in Oregon's Dante Moore, Indiana's Fernando Mendoza, and Alabama's Ty Simpson. Some draftniks still have Sellers as a first-round pick. Some have him as a second-round guy. Some have him even lower. Quarterbacks do fall. It happens every year.

Whether Tanner McKee plays for the Eagles in 2026 or he's traded and starts elsewhere, the Eagles are going to need to start developing another young quarterback to back up Jalen Hurts. 

If Sellers lasts to the end of the second round, I can certainly see the Eagles being tempted to take him. I mean, the Eagles drafted Hurts in the second round to be a backup to Carson Wentz, so there's precedent for that kind of pick. 

Brandon Cisse (15), CB, South Carolina (6'0, 190): Clemson at South Carolina, 12:00 p.m.

Cisse showed up as the No. 25 prospect on Dane Brugler's latest top 50 list, with the following blurb: 

One of the biggest “stock-up” prospects this season, Cisse is a springy, fast athlete with the cover skills to stay attached to wide receivers, up and down the field.

The South Carolina coaches say it didn’t take long for the NC State transfer to compete for the title of “fastest player in the program."

Howie Roseman has demonstrated a clear preference for corners with speed, and Cisse certainly has that. From Cisse's own Twitter account: 

On the downside, Cisse has just 2 career INTs and 9 career PBUs. But certainly, the Eagles will be shopping for corners in the draft.

Quincy Rhodes (97), EDGE, Arkansas (6'6, 275): Missouri at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.

When you see 6'6, 275, you might think "power rusher," but Rhodes' game is more about quickness and explosiveness. Video via @NoFlagsFilm

In 2025, Rhodes had 42 tackles (15.5 for loss), 8 sacks, and 1 FF. He only has 9 sacks for his college career, so any team that drafts him — potentially in Round 1, but more likely in Round 2 — will be betting more on his size and athleticism traits than his production.

Last draft season, the Eagles were often linked to Shemar Stewart, who the Bengals selected at 17th overall. Rhodes is in that same category of traits player with (mostly) underwhelming production.

Duce Robinson (0), WR, Florida State (6'6, 222): Florida State at Florida, 4:30 p.m.

A couple of years ago the Eagles drafted a 6'6 receiver from Florida State in Johnny Wilson. FSU has another 6'6 WR prospect in Robinson, who has had a breakout season in 2025 with 53 catches for 1021 yards (19.3 YPC) and 6 TDs. Entering this week's slate of games, Robinson's 1021 receiving yards are good for 6th in the country.

Robinson has a career 19.2 yards per catch average. He is a classic big, downfield, contested catch receiver with some red zone chops. Video via @NFL_DF:

Robinson is a better receiving prospect than Wilson, in my opinion, and obviously he has the size to contribute as a blocker in the run/screen game against smaller corners. He's probably an early Day 3 guy, if he declares for the draft.

Niki Prongos (66), OT, Stanford (6'7, 315): Notre Dame at Stanford, 10:30 p.m. 

PHLY's Fran Duffy put Prongos on my radar.

He has an oddball background, in that he didn't play football until his senior year in high school (he had played baseball and basketball), and even then he only lasted three games before tearing his ACL. He enrolled at UCLA where he redshirted in 2022, and only played 3 snaps in 2023. In 2024 he cracked the starting lineup under UCLA's O-line coach, Juan Castillo (!).

In 2025, he transferred to Stanford, where he has settled in as a quality offensive tackle prospect, with a whole lot of untapped potential.

Prongos has ideal size at 6'7, 315, with impressive athleticism, and he has played three positions (LT, RT, RG) in college, despite his general inexperience. Sounds like a Day 3 Jeff Stoutland prospect to me.

Previously profiled players

August 23

  1. Dylan Edwards, RB/SWR/KR/PR, Kansas State
  2. Daniel Hishaw, RB, Kansas
  3. Dontay Corleone, iDL, Cincinnati
  4. D.J. McKinney, CB, Colorado
  5. Keldric Faulk, DL, Auburn

August 30

  1. Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas
  2. Ethan Onianwa, OT, Ohio State
  3. Darrell Jackson, DT, Florida State
  4. Nic Anderson, WR, LSU
  5. T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

September 6

  1. Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke
  2. Gennings Dunker, OL, Iowa
  3. Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon
  4. Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
  5. Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

September 13

  1. Anto Saka, EDGE, Northwestern
  2. Isaiah World, OT, Oregon
  3. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
  4. Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia
  5. Caleb Banks, iDL, Florida

September 20

  1. Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
  2. Lee Hunter, iDL, Texas Tech
  3. Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
  4. Rueben Bain, DL, Miami
  5. Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

September 27

  1. Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
  2. Harold Perkins, EDGE/LB, LSU
  3. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo
  4. Max Klare, TE, Ohio State
  5. Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

October 4

  1. Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois
  2. Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati
  3. Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
  4. Makai Lemon, WR, USC
  5. Hezekiah Masses, CB, California

October 11

  1. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
  2. Cayden Green, OT/OG, Missouri
  3. Mikail Kamara, EDGE, Indiana
  4. Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia
  5. Nyck Harbor, WR, South Carolina

October 18

  1. Dae'Quan Wright, TE, Ole Miss
  2. David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech
  3. Iapani Laloulu, C/OG, Oregon
  4. Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
  5. Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

October 25

  1. Caleb Tiernan, OT, Nebraska
  2. A’Mauri Washington, iDL, Oregon
  3. Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor
  4. Chris Bell, WR, Louisville
  5. Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

November 1

  1. Peter Woods, iDL, Clemson
  2. Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami
  3. Ian Strong, WR, Rutgers
  4. Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee
  5. Justin Joly, TE, NC State

November 8

  1. Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State
  2. Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami
  3. Xavier Chaplin, OT, Auburn
  4. Bray Hubbard, S, Alabama
  5. Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

November 15

  1. D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana
  2. Rohan Jones, TE, Arkansas
  3. Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State
  4. Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia
  5. Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

November 22

  1. Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, USC
  2. Bishop Fitzgerald, S, USC
  3. Peter Clarke, TE, Temple
  4. John Henry Daley, EDGE, Utah
  5. Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State

Jimmy Kempski

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

