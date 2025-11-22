More Sports:

November 22, 2025

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2026 NFL Draft

By Jimmy Kempski
112125JaKobiLane Gary A. Vasquez/Imagn Images

USC WR Ja'Kobi Lane

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

Ja'Kobi Lane (8), WR, USC (6'4, 200): (15) USC at (7) Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

Lane had modest reception and yards production as a sophomore in 2024 (43 catches for 525 yards), but he had 12 TDs. In 2025, through 9 games, he has 40 catches for 585 yards and 4 TDs. He has great hands, good body control, and can win contested catches with his length:

His touchdown dances need some work, in my opinion.

It's a decent bet that the Eagles will be shopping for wide receivers this offseason.

Bishop Fitzgerald (19), S, USC (5'11, 205): (15) USC at (7) Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

Fitzgerald has 5 INTs, tied for most in the nation, and 10 INTs for his career. He's instinctive against the pass and the run. (Video via @NFL_DF):

Reed Blankenship is scheduled to be a free agent this offseason, and the Eagles might have to prioritize re-signing Jaelan Phillips and/or Nakobe Dean, not to mention a likely new deal for Jalen Carter.

Peter Clarke, TE, Temple (6'6, 265): (24) Tulane at Temple, 3:45 p.m.

Clarke is 6'6, 265, and he is a good blocker. He also has had surprisingly good production in 2025 as a receiver, with 26 catches for 434 yards (16.7 YPC) and 4 TDs, after a pair of seasons in 2023 and 2024 with very little production.

Clarke is from London. The Inquirer's Devin Jackson had a good story about him a few weeks ago.

If the Eagles want to employ a blocking tight end, then they should go get a tight end who can actually block.

John Henry Daley (90), EDGE, Utah (6'4, 255): Kansas State at (12) Utah, 4:00 p.m.

Daley ranks seventh in the country with 9.5 sacks. He has a motor that doesn't stop, and a nice repertoire of pass rush moves. Here he is creating havoc all day against UCLA (via @NFL_DF): 

If the Eagles are able to re-sign Jaelan Phillips to a new deal this offseason, then edge rusher won't be as big a need as it was previously thought to be, but the Eagles will likely still look to keep filling the pipeline with young edge defenders, especially with Day 3 guys like Daley.

Kelley Jones (1), CB, Mississippi State (6'4, 195): (6) Ole Miss at Mississippi State, Nov. 28, 12:00 p.m.

To begin, we should note that Mississippi State's next game — and likely their last of the season, as they probably won't be in a bowl game — is next Friday at noon, three hours before the Eagles' Black Friday game against the Bears. But I wanted to profile Jones, who hadn't been on my radar this season until he popped up on Mel Kiper's latest top 25 list, with the following blurb:

Jones can absolutely fly; I think he could end up in the 4.4-second range in the 40-yard dash in the lead-up to the draft, if he declares. But the third-year sophomore also brings terrific length, ball skills and feel for coverage. Jones seems comfortable with his back to the QB, is able to turn to locate the ball in the air and is disruptive at the catch point. He has allowed just 3.6 yards per pass attempt in his direction this season, which ranks in the top 20 in the nation. And Jones is also a willing tackler in run defense.

Jones gets hands on a lot of passes, as he has 2 INTs and 11 pass breakups. Spoiler: The Eagles are going to have interest in this guy.

Obviously, CB2 will be a position the Eagles will hope to find a long-term fix at this offseason.

Previously profiled players

August 23

  1. Dylan Edwards, RB/SWR/KR/PR, Kansas State
  2. Daniel Hishaw, RB, Kansas
  3. Dontay Corleone, iDL, Cincinnati
  4. D.J. McKinney, CB, Colorado
  5. Keldric Faulk, DL, Auburn

August 30

  1. Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas
  2. Ethan Onianwa, OT, Ohio State
  3. Darrell Jackson, DT, Florida State
  4. Nic Anderson, WR, LSU
  5. T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

September 6

  1. Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke
  2. Gennings Dunker, OL, Iowa
  3. Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon
  4. Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
  5. Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

September 13

  1. Anto Saka, EDGE, Northwestern
  2. Isaiah World, OT, Oregon
  3. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
  4. Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia
  5. Caleb Banks, iDL, Florida

September 20

  1. Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
  2. Lee Hunter, iDL, Texas Tech
  3. Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
  4. Rueben Bain, DL, Miami
  5. Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

September 27

  1. Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
  2. Harold Perkins, EDGE/LB, LSU
  3. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo
  4. Max Klare, TE, Ohio State
  5. Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

October 4

  1. Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois
  2. Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati
  3. Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
  4. Makai Lemon, WR, USC
  5. Hezekiah Masses, CB, California

October 11

  1. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
  2. Cayden Green, OT/OG, Missouri
  3. Mikail Kamara, EDGE, Indiana
  4. Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia
  5. Nyck Harbor, WR, South Carolina

October 18

  1. Dae'Quan Wright, TE, Ole Miss
  2. David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech
  3. Iapani Laloulu, C/OG, Oregon
  4. Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
  5. Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

October 25

  1. Caleb Tiernan, OT, Nebraska
  2. A’Mauri Washington, iDL, Oregon
  3. Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor
  4. Chris Bell, WR, Louisville
  5. Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

November 1

  1. Peter Woods, iDL, Clemson
  2. Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami
  3. Ian Strong, WR, Rutgers
  4. Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee
  5. Justin Joly, TE, NC State

November 8

  1. Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State
  2. Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami
  3. Xavier Chaplin, OT, Auburn
  4. Bray Hubbard, S, Alabama
  5. Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

November 15

  1. D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana
  2. Rohan Jones, TE, Arkansas
  3. Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State
  4. Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia
  5. Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

Jimmy Kempski
