Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2026 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

Davison Igbinosun (1), CB, Ohio State (6'2, 195): (1) Ohio State at Purdue, 1:00 p.m.

Igbinosun is one of the more polarizing players in college football. He is very grabby, as he was flagged for 16 (!) penalties in 2024, and he doesn't have good takeaway numbers, as he has just 2 career INTs, and 0 forced fumbles.

And yet, you can kind of see how he might become a good corner in the NFL. Though grabby, he is also one of the most physical corners in the country. He'll stick his face in the fan in run support, he's a sound tackler, and he is comfortable in press coverage at the line of scrimmage. He has outstanding length, at 6'2, with long arms.

Despite the lack of takeaways, Igbinosun did have 2 INTs in 2024, one of which was a spectacular play against Penn State, and he has 14 pass breakups since 2024. He does get his hands on footballs. The lack of forced fumbles also feels fluky because he is a good, physical tackler. The grabby play has also subsided a bit in 2025, as he only has 2 penalties so far.

It's also probably worth noting that Igbinosun has covered guys like Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison Jr., Carnell Tate, and Jeremiah Smith regularly in practice, plus a whole slew of other opposing wide receivers who are already playing in the NFL or soon will be. He will likely have over 50 starts by the time his college career is over.

If he slips into Day 3, I believe that would be excellent value. I think he goes Day 2.

Akheem Mesidor (3), EDGE, Miami (6'3, 265): Syracuse at (18) Miami, 3:30 p.m.

Mesidor has an intriguing blend of power and quickness, and he is a versatile defensive lineman who can rush from a wide-nine alignment on one play, and then as a 3-tech on the next. He has a thick build, a little like Brandon Graham. Some highlights from 2024:

The Eagles seem to want to employ a bigger edge to complement Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt, as evidenced by their signing of Za'Darius Smith, and coaxing BG out of retirement. Mesidor would be an explosive player who fits that mold.

The downside is that Mesidor is a sixth-year redshirt senior, so, you know, he's an older prospect, though I suppose that didn't stop the Eagles from drafting Ty Robinson last April.

Xavier Chaplin (65), OT, Auburn (6'7, 348): Auburn at (16) Vanderbilt, 4:00 p.m.

Some were projecting Chaplin to be a 2026 first-round pick before the season began, but he has had a disappointing season and his stock has fallen. It turns out he doesn't hear very well:

Chaplin is obviously a very large human being at 6'7, 348, and he has nimble feet. Here he is working against a good Missouri edge rush (video via @CFCBears):

I don't know if Jeff Stoutland can do anything about his hearing, but Chaplin otherwise feels like a pretty logical Stoutland pupil.

Bray Hubbard (18), S, Alabama (6'2, 213): LSU at (4) Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Hubbard leads the Crimson Tide with 3 INTs and 6 PBUs, and he is second on the team with 39 tackles. He also had 3 INTs in 2024. He has some ball-hawking ability, and he's a physical downhill safety. (Video via @dpbrugler):

He actually reminds me a little of Reed Blankenship, who was a contract extension candidate this past offseason. But, no contract extension got done, and Blankenship is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent during the 2026 offseason. If Blankenship signs elsewhere, the Eagles will need to replace him. #Analysis.

Germie Bernard (5), WR, Alabama (6'1, 204): LSU at (4) Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Bernard isn't a downfield burner, but he is a strong, fearless receiver who works the middle of the field, and who can gobble up yards after the catch.

Alabama will also use him in the Wildcat on occasion, as he has 15 carries for 94 yards and 2 TDs this season, and he is a threat to throw it. He is also considered one of the best blocking receivers in the country.

Bernard may not be a first-round pick because he lacks elite speed, but he's a Swiss Army knife type of player who is willing to do the dirty work needed to win games. I love his fit in Philly.