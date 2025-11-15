Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2026 NFL Draft

November 15, 2025
During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.
Ponds is a small corner, at 5'9, 173, but he's feisty and very fast with a track background. The Eagles love fast corners, so Ponds will fit right in. Data below via Mockdraftable.com:
|Player
|40 time
|Percentile
|Quinyon Mitchell
|4.33
|95th
|Adoree' Jackson
|4.42
|78th
|Kelee Ringo
|4.36
|92nd
|Jakorian Bennett
|4.30
|98th
|Mac McWilliams
|4.41
|83rd
|Michael Carter
|4.36
|92th
But he is also extremely competitive, and tough. Here's a cool video (via @BuffedInPrime) of Ponds taking on Penn State offensive linemen who outweigh him by 150 pounds.
And yeah, he can cover (via @NoFlagsFilm):
In under three seasons at James Madison and Indiana, Ponds has 6 INTs and 27 pass breakups. Instant Jimmy fave.
Jones transferred from Montana State, where in 2024 he had 30 catches for 470 yards (15.7 YPC) and 9 TDs. Jones only has 13 catches for Arkansas this season, but he has 411 yards, for an insane yards-per-catch average of 31.6, with 4 TDs.
He makes plays down the field, and he gets yards after the catch.
Iheanachor is an offensive tackle originally from Nigeria who started playing football in 2021. He is very gifted athletically, and has a chance to develop into a great pass protector. Here he is working against a likely first-round pick in David Bailey (via @CFCBears):
The Eagles like taking fliers on guys who haven't played much football but have athletic upside, successfully at times (Jordan Mailata), and not so much other times (Davion Taylor). Obvious Jeff Stoutland project.
Branch is a small, shifty waterbug-like receiver who transferred from USC. In 2025 he has 53 catches for 542 yards and 3 TDs. (Via @DP_NFL):
He also has some return ability, as he had punt and kick return touchdowns in 2023 at USC, and he led the nation that season with a 20.8-yard punt return average. The Eagles showed an interest in this type of player with their selection of Ainias Smith in the 2024 draft.
Young is a good pass rusher with 28 tackles (11 for loss), 5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 2 batted passes this season. He's a power rusher with a non-stop motor. (Via @TheDraftRoomNFL):
But really, I love this guy's attitude, lol.
He can take over in the Brandon Graham role, both as a player and as a talker.
