November 15, 2025

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2026 NFL Draft

A speedy corner, playmaking tight end and trash-talking pass rusher – the kind of guys the Eagles like – are on display in this weekend's college football action.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Indiana CB D'Angelo Ponds is small, but awesome.

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

D'Angelo Ponds (5), CB, Indiana (5'9, 173): Wisconsin at Indiana, 12:00 p.m.

Ponds is a small corner, at 5'9, 173, but he's feisty and very fast with a track background. The Eagles love fast corners, so Ponds will fit right in. Data below via Mockdraftable.com:

 Player40 time Percentile 
 Quinyon Mitchell4.33 95th 
Adoree' Jackson 4.42 78th 
Kelee Ringo 4.36 92nd 
Jakorian Bennett 4.30 98th 
Mac McWilliams 4.41 83rd 
Michael Carter 4.36 92th 
*Cooper DeJean didn't participate at the Combine

But he is also extremely competitive, and tough. Here's a cool video (via @BuffedInPrime) of Ponds taking on Penn State offensive linemen who outweigh him by 150 pounds.

And yeah, he can cover (via @NoFlagsFilm): 

In under three seasons at James Madison and Indiana, Ponds has 6 INTs and 27 pass breakups. Instant Jimmy fave.

Rohan Jones (88), TE, Arkansas (6'3, 242): Arkansas at LSU, 12:45 p.m.

Jones transferred from Montana State, where in 2024 he had 30 catches for 470 yards (15.7 YPC) and 9 TDs. Jones only has 13 catches for Arkansas this season, but he has 411 yards, for an insane yards-per-catch average of 31.6, with 4 TDs. 

He makes plays down the field, and he gets yards after the catch.

Max Iheanachor (58), OT, Arizona State (6'6, 330): West Virginia at Arizona State, 1:00 p.m.

Iheanachor is an offensive tackle originally from Nigeria who started playing football in 2021. He is very gifted athletically, and has a chance to develop into a great pass protector. Here he is working against a likely first-round pick in David Bailey (via @CFCBears): 

The Eagles like taking fliers on guys who haven't played much football but have athletic upside, successfully at times (Jordan Mailata), and not so much other times (Davion Taylor). Obvious Jeff Stoutland project.

Zachariah Branch (1), WR, Georgia (5'10, 180): Texas at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

Branch is a small, shifty waterbug-like receiver who transferred from USC. In 2025 he has 53 catches for 542 yards and 3 TDs. (Via @DP_NFL):

He also has some return ability, as he had punt and kick return touchdowns in 2023 at USC, and he led the nation that season with a 20.8-yard punt return average. The Eagles showed an interest in this type of player with their selection of Ainias Smith in the 2024 draft.

Zion Young (9), EDGE, Missouri (6'5, 262): Mississippi State at Missouri, 7:45 p.m.

Young is a good pass rusher with 28 tackles (11 for loss), 5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 2 batted passes this season. He's a power rusher with a non-stop motor. (Via @TheDraftRoomNFL):

But really, I love this guy's attitude, lol.

He can take over in the Brandon Graham role, both as a player and as a talker.

Previously profiled players

August 23

  1. Dylan Edwards, RB/SWR/KR/PR, Kansas State
  2. Daniel Hishaw, RB, Kansas
  3. Dontay Corleone, iDL, Cincinnati
  4. D.J. McKinney, CB, Colorado
  5. Keldric Faulk, DL, Auburn

August 30

  1. Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas
  2. Ethan Onianwa, OT, Ohio State
  3. Darrell Jackson, DT, Florida State
  4. Nic Anderson, WR, LSU
  5. T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

September 6

  1. Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke
  2. Gennings Dunker, OL, Iowa
  3. Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon
  4. Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
  5. Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

September 13

  1. Anto Saka, EDGE, Northwestern
  2. Isaiah World, OT, Oregon
  3. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
  4. Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia
  5. Caleb Banks, iDL, Florida

September 20

  1. Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
  2. Lee Hunter, iDL, Texas Tech
  3. Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
  4. Rueben Bain, DL, Miami
  5. Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

September 27

  1. Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
  2. Harold Perkins, EDGE/LB, LSU
  3. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo
  4. Max Klare, TE, Ohio State
  5. Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

October 4

  1. Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois
  2. Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati
  3. Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
  4. Makai Lemon, WR, USC
  5. Hezekiah Masses, CB, California

October 11

  1. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
  2. Cayden Green, OT/OG, Missouri
  3. Mikail Kamara, EDGE, Indiana
  4. Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia
  5. Nyck Harbor, WR, South Carolina

October 18

  1. Dae'Quan Wright, TE, Ole Miss
  2. David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech
  3. Iapani Laloulu, C/OG, Oregon
  4. Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
  5. Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

October 25

  1. Caleb Tiernan, OT, Nebraska
  2. A’Mauri Washington, iDL, Oregon
  3. Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor
  4. Chris Bell, WR, Louisville
  5. Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

November 1

  1. Peter Woods, iDL, Clemson
  2. Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami
  3. Ian Strong, WR, Rutgers
  4. Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee
  5. Justin Joly, TE, NC State

November 8

  1. Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State
  2. Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami
  3. Xavier Chaplin, OT, Auburn
  4. Bray Hubbard, S, Alabama
  5. Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

