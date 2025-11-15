Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2026 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

D'Angelo Ponds (5), CB, Indiana (5'9, 173): Wisconsin at Indiana, 12:00 p.m.

Ponds is a small corner, at 5'9, 173, but he's feisty and very fast with a track background. The Eagles love fast corners, so Ponds will fit right in. Data below via Mockdraftable.com:

Player 40 time Percentile Quinyon Mitchell 4.33 95th Adoree' Jackson 4.42 78th Kelee Ringo 4.36 92nd Jakorian Bennett 4.30 98th Mac McWilliams 4.41 83rd Michael Carter 4.36 92th *Cooper DeJean didn't participate at the Combine *Cooper DeJean didn't participate at the Combine

But he is also extremely competitive, and tough. Here's a cool video (via @BuffedInPrime) of Ponds taking on Penn State offensive linemen who outweigh him by 150 pounds.

And yeah, he can cover (via @NoFlagsFilm):

In under three seasons at James Madison and Indiana, Ponds has 6 INTs and 27 pass breakups. Instant Jimmy fave.

Rohan Jones (88), TE, Arkansas (6'3, 242): Arkansas at LSU, 12:45 p.m.

Jones transferred from Montana State, where in 2024 he had 30 catches for 470 yards (15.7 YPC) and 9 TDs. Jones only has 13 catches for Arkansas this season, but he has 411 yards, for an insane yards-per-catch average of 31.6, with 4 TDs.

He makes plays down the field, and he gets yards after the catch.

Max Iheanachor (58), OT, Arizona State (6'6, 330): West Virginia at Arizona State, 1:00 p.m.

Iheanachor is an offensive tackle originally from Nigeria who started playing football in 2021. He is very gifted athletically, and has a chance to develop into a great pass protector. Here he is working against a likely first-round pick in David Bailey (via @CFCBears):

The Eagles like taking fliers on guys who haven't played much football but have athletic upside, successfully at times (Jordan Mailata), and not so much other times (Davion Taylor). Obvious Jeff Stoutland project.