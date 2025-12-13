Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2026 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

The Army-Navy game is usually the only FBS college football action this weekend, and we do have a prospect below playing in that game. This year, there's a bowl game at night after the Army-Navy game, and we have a guy from that game, too. Otherwise, we have three other players at the FCS level, or guys who suffered significant injuries this season.

Also, quick note: I usually like to diversify positional groups in this weekly series, but there are three wide receivers below. The Eagles feel likely to me to add a receiver in the draft this year, but I wouldn't read anything into there being three of them this week. There just happen to be a few wide receivers I wanted to profile, and this is the last chance I'll have to get to them.

Landon Robinson (96), iDL, Navy (6'0, 287): Army at Navy, 3:00 p.m.

Navy upset then-18th-ranked Army last year, with one of the biggest plays of the game being made by Robinson, the nose tackle, on a fake punt, lol. Watch this big man run!

There's a reason Navy chose to run their fake punt with their nose tackle. It's because he's a great athlete who has made Bruce Feldman's "Freaks" list each of the last three summers. The 2025 writeup:

A three-time Freaks List guy, the 6-foot Robinson, who arrived at the Academy at 240 pounds, is up to 286. He’s a stud. Robinson made First-Team All-AAC in 2024 after posting 61 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, seven QB hurries and two forced fumbles. His best game came on the biggest stage when he led Navy to a huge win against arch-rival No. 19 Army, making a career-high 13 tackles that included a forced fumble. He also took a fake punt 29 yards on a fourth-and-5 in the fourth quarter. In his career, he’s had three rushing attempts for a total of 87 yards — a cool 29-yard per carry average with the runs of 24, 34 and 29 yards. This offseason, he bench pressed 465 pounds (up from 450), squatted 665 (up 15 pounds) and power cleaned 350. He vertical jumps 33 inches and hit 20.13 mph on the GPS.

In 2025, Robinson has 54 tackles and 6.5 sacks. A quick cutup of his game against Army last year:

Robinson will be an undersized iDL in the pros. He certainly won't play nose tackle at under 290 pounds. But he should find a role with someone in the NFL somewhere on the interior of the D-line.

Denzel Boston (12), WR, Washington (6'4, 210): Boise State at Washington, Bucked Up LA Bowl, 8 p.m.

Boston is a big possession receiver with sticky hands who is a savvy route runner. His college production was just OK, relative to receivers typically in the first-round discussion. 56 catches for 755 yards and 10 TDs in 2025, 63 catches for 834 yards and 9 TDs in 2024. Some 2024 highlights:

Boston strikes me as a receiver who has a chance to make an immediate impact, and also have a long NFL career, though he may not have elite upside because of a lack of top-end speed. Poor man's Drake London. I don't love the value in Round 1, but he'd make sense in Round 2.

Bryce Lance (5), WR, North Dakota State (6'3, 209)

Lance is the brother of Trey Lance, and he went to the same school as his older brother, but plays wide receiver. He's tall and fast, and is a weapon both in the red zone and as a big play target deep down the field. A taste, via @NFL_DF:

He is certain to attract comparisons to Christian Watson, another tall and fast receiver from NDSU.

NDSU's season is over, after they got bounced by Illinois State in the first round of the FCS playoffs. Lance had 51 catches for 1,079 yards (a lofty 21.2 YPC), and 8 TDs. In 2024, he had 75 catches for 1,071 yards (14.3 YPC) and 17 TDs.

Lance has some developing to do and may not be ready to make significant contributions as a rookie, but he has a high ceiling, and a chance to go Day 2.

Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State (6'3, 195)

Hurst is another bigger receiver who was productive (71-1004-6) on a bad 1-11 Georgia State team. He entered the transfer portal during the 2025 offseason but decided to stay at Georgia State. Had he landed at a Power 5 school, he'd almost certainly be a much bigger name heading into the 2026 draft. He's a big target who breaks tackles and gets yards after the catch.

I think he's a Day 3 value guy who can improve his stock and maybe get some Day 2 consideration with a good week at the Senior Bowl.

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee (6'0, 193)

McCoy was awesome in 2024, and seemed like he had a chance to be a first-round pick in the 2026 draft. However, he tore an ACL in January, and did not play in 2025. That makes his draft projection a little more difficult, not knowing what teams will find when they do their medical evaluations.

He'll still likely go in the first round anyway. In 2024, he had 44 tackles, 4 INTs, and 9 pass breakups. Outstanding ball skills. A look:

If McCoy is healthy with no long-term concerns and he still falls to the back end of the first round, some team is going to get a steal.