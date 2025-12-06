Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2026 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

Nadame Tucker (11), EDGE, Western Michigan (6'3, 250): Miami (OH) at Western Michigan, 12:00 p.m.

Tucker was an unknown player before the season began, having played at Houston for three seasons, and only having 10 tackles in limited playing time. He transferred to Western Michigan in 2025, and has had a monster season, racking up 49 tackles (18 for loss), 12 sacks, and 4 forced fumbles in 12 games. Those 12 sacks are tied for second in the nation.

Tucker is a classic speed rusher. Here's a quick highlight reel, via @CFCBears:

I would guess he'll compete at the Senior Bowl. Probably a Day 3 guy with a chance to rise.

Terrance Carter, Jr., TE, Texas Tech (6'2, 245): BYU at Texas Tech, 12:00 p.m.

Carter played three seasons at Louisiana before transferring to Texas Tech in 2025. He has had a good season, making 43 catches for 530 yards and 5 TDs. He has some receiving chops and run after catch ability. Via @0_for theseason:

The Eagles' needs at tight end are obvious.

On a side note, the 2025 tight end class was thought to be absolutely loaded, especially at the top of the draft with Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland being surefire first round talents. Surprisingly the Eagles didn't draft any, nor did they add any undrafted free agent tight ends. This draft doesn't have the star power at the top of the draft like 2025 did, but it is shaping up to be a deep tight end class.

Yhonzae Pierre (42), EDGE, Alabama (6'3, 248): (4) Georgia at (10) Alabama, 4:00 p.m.

Pierre has emerged this season as a playmaker in Alabama's defense, as he has 39 tackles (10.5 for loss), 6 sacks, and 3 forced fumbles.

He primarily wins with speed, and counters that with speed-to-power rushes. He is also physical against the run, and can drop into coverage.

Personally, I think another year in college could put him in the first round of the 2027 draft, but if he were to declare for 2026, the Eagles would be a good fit for him on Day 2.

Caleb Downs (2), S, Ohio State (6'0, 205): (2) Indiana at (1) Ohio State, 8:00 p.m.

There are some who believe Downs is one of the best prospects in the 2026 draft. For example, The Athletic's Dane Brugler has him ranked third, ESPN's Mel Kiper has him ninth, etc.

Downs is an ultra instinctive safety who sees plays before they happen and is always around the football. He is also a stellar tackler in the open field, a downhill missile against the run, and he has some ball skills (2 INTs each year of college). His enthusiasm for football is also very obvious when watching him play, as he is physical, he has a non-stop motor, and he's highly vocal on the field.

He even returns punts, which is saying something having played for a couple of programs in Alabama and Ohio State that have their share of elite athletes. He housed a punt for Bama in 2023 and one for OSU in 2024. Highlights:

Safeties always fall. Most thought Kyle Hamilton was a top 5 prospect in the 2022 draft. He went 14th. In 2018, most had Derwin James as a top 10 prospect. He went 17th.

So, you know, should the Eagles' offense continue to suck the rest of the season and the Eagles somehow fall out of the playoffs, Downs could be in play.

Of course, the Eagles haven't drafted a safety in the first round, ever, but they did break a major trend in the 2025 draft when they selected a linebacker in the first round for the first time since 1979. Also, they might have a need there with Reed Blankenship scheduled to be a free agent in 2026 and Sydney Brown proving that he shouldn't be an NFL starter.

Omar Cooper, Jr. (3), WR, Indiana (6'0, 204): (2) Indiana at (1) Ohio State, 8:00 p.m.

Cooper made one of the plays of the college football season when he helped preserve Indiana's undefeated season with this spectacular catch that gave the Hoosiers a late lead over Penn State:

Cooper has also had a productive season overall, making 58 catches for 804 yards (13.9 YPC) and 11 TDs. He also has 3 carries for 74 yards and a TD. A season ago he led the Big 10 with 21.2 yards per catch on 28 receptions. Here are highlights from that season:

Cooper is built a little bit like a running back, and he can break tackles after the catch. He's not a burner, but he does a nice job of tracking balls in the air on go routes and on back shoulder fades. He has secure hands, and versatility to line up outside or in the slot.

The Eagles are going to have a clear need at receiver this offseason.