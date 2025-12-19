Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2026 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

We typically publish this series every Saturday, but the Eagles play on Saturday this week and there's a college playoff game scheduled on Friday night. So, you know, we're doing this on Friday this week.

R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma (6'2, 249): (9) Alabama at (8) Oklahoma, College Football Playoff, Friday, 8:00 p.m.

Thomas is an undersized pass rusher, and his game is all about speed. He has an explosive first step at the snap, he can bend the edge, and then he can convert speed to power when he gets offensive tackles on their heels. He has 15.5 sacks and 4 forced fumbles the last two seasons, in 22 games. He also has 6.5 sacks in the last 6 games.

The Eagles have been thin on the edge at times this season, though they are currently stacked with explosive athletes in Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith, and Jaelan Phillips. There's still room for more young edge rushers in the pipeline.

KC Concepcion (7), WR, Texas A&M (5'11, 190): (10) Miami at (7) Texas A&M, College Football Playoff, Saturday, 12:00 p.m.

Concepcion is a smaller receiver with top-end speed, and waterbug-like quickness in short areas. He is dangerous in the open field after the catch.

On the season he has 57 catches for 886 yards (15.5 YPC), and an SEC-leading 9 TDs. He is also the Aggies' primary punt returner, and he has housed two punts this season.

The Eagles desired a player like Concepcion when they drafted Ainias Smith in 2024, but obviously Concepcion is a far better prospect.

Trinidad Chambliss (6), QB, Ole Miss (6'0, 200): (11) Tulane at (6) Ole Miss, College Football Playoff, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Chambliss has a cool story. He had no scholarship offers from FBS schools coming out of high school, enrolled at Ferris State where he won a DII National Championship in 2024, before transferring to Ole Miss.

During his championship season at Ferris State, Chambliss threw for 26 TDs vs. 6 INTs, and he ran for 1019 yards with 25 rushing TDs. Obviously, he is a dual-threat quarterback.

In 2025, Chambliss led Ole Miss to an 11-1 record and a spot in the College Football Playoffs. He completed 218 of 333 passes (65.5%) for 3016 yards (9.1 YPA), 18 TDs, and 3 INTs. He also ran for 470 yards and 6 TDs.

Here are some highlights from an Ole Miss win over Oklahoma this season. He can play.

The Eagles tried to add a developmental quarterback in the 2025 draft in Kyle McCord, but McCord had a disappointing camp and preseason. They could take another shot in 2026, and I wouldn't be surprised if they liked Chambliss enough to take him in, ohhh, saaayyyy, the third round.

Braden Awls (6), S, Toledo (6'0, 196): Toledo at Louisville, Bush's Boca Raton Bowl, Tuesday, 2:00 p.m.

Awls leads the MAC with 5 INTs, a season after he had 4. He's a safety who can also play a little slot corner. He plays with good anticipation, and a lot of his picks have been difficult catches. Here's a pick-six against Pitt:

The Eagles have a bit of a Toledo pipeline. They drafted Quinyon Mitchell out of Toledo in the first round of the 2024 draft, and they signed a couple of Toledo UDFAs — Maxen Hook and Lance Dixon — after the 2025 draft.

Josh Moten (1), CB, Southern Miss (6'0, 185): Western Kentucky at Southern Miss, New Orleans Bowl, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

Moten originally enrolled at Texas A&M, transferred to Marshall, and then again to Southern Miss. He had 5 INTs with Marshall in 2024, and then 5 more INTs with Southern Miss this season. Here he is picking off OSU while covering Jeremiah Smith.

The Eagles could use more depth at corner. Day 3 guy.