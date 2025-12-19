More Sports:

December 19, 2025

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2026 NFL Draft

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
121925TrinidadChambliss Ayrton Breckenridge/Imagn Images

Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

We typically publish this series every Saturday, but the Eagles play on Saturday this week and there's a college playoff game scheduled on Friday night. So, you know, we're doing this on Friday this week.

R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma (6'2, 249): (9) Alabama at (8) Oklahoma, College Football Playoff, Friday, 8:00 p.m.

Thomas is an undersized pass rusher, and his game is all about speed. He has an explosive first step at the snap, he can bend the edge, and then he can convert speed to power when he gets offensive tackles on their heels. He has 15.5 sacks and 4 forced fumbles the last two seasons, in 22 games. He also has 6.5 sacks in the last 6 games.

The Eagles have been thin on the edge at times this season, though they are currently stacked with explosive athletes in Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith, and Jaelan Phillips. There's still room for more young edge rushers in the pipeline.

KC Concepcion (7), WR, Texas A&M (5'11, 190): (10) Miami at (7) Texas A&M, College Football Playoff, Saturday, 12:00 p.m.

Concepcion is a smaller receiver with top-end speed, and waterbug-like quickness in short areas. He is dangerous in the open field after the catch.

On the season he has 57 catches for 886 yards (15.5 YPC), and an SEC-leading 9 TDs. He is also the Aggies' primary punt returner, and he has housed two punts this season.

The Eagles desired a player like Concepcion when they drafted Ainias Smith in 2024, but obviously Concepcion is a far better prospect.

Trinidad Chambliss (6), QB, Ole Miss (6'0, 200): (11) Tulane at (6) Ole Miss, College Football Playoff, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Chambliss has a cool story. He had no scholarship offers from FBS schools coming out of high school, enrolled at Ferris State where he won a DII National Championship in 2024, before transferring to Ole Miss. 

During his championship season at Ferris State, Chambliss threw for 26 TDs vs. 6 INTs, and he ran for 1019 yards with 25 rushing TDs. Obviously, he is a dual-threat quarterback.

In 2025, Chambliss led Ole Miss to an 11-1 record and a spot in the College Football Playoffs. He completed 218 of 333 passes (65.5%) for 3016 yards (9.1 YPA), 18 TDs, and 3 INTs. He also ran for 470 yards and 6 TDs.

Here are some highlights from an Ole Miss win over Oklahoma this season. He can play.

The Eagles tried to add a developmental quarterback in the 2025 draft in Kyle McCord, but McCord had a disappointing camp and preseason. They could take another shot in 2026, and I wouldn't be surprised if they liked Chambliss enough to take him in, ohhh, saaayyyy, the third round.

Braden Awls (6), S, Toledo (6'0, 196): Toledo at Louisville, Bush's Boca Raton Bowl, Tuesday, 2:00 p.m.

Awls leads the MAC with 5 INTs, a season after he had 4. He's a safety who can also play a little slot corner. He plays with good anticipation, and a lot of his picks have been difficult catches. Here's a pick-six against Pitt: 

The Eagles have a bit of a Toledo pipeline. They drafted Quinyon Mitchell out of Toledo in the first round of the 2024 draft, and they signed a couple of Toledo UDFAs — Maxen Hook and Lance Dixon — after the 2025 draft.

Josh Moten (1), CB, Southern Miss (6'0, 185): Western Kentucky at Southern Miss, New Orleans Bowl, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

Moten originally enrolled at Texas A&M, transferred to Marshall, and then again to Southern Miss. He had 5 INTs with Marshall in 2024, and then 5 more INTs with Southern Miss this season. Here he is picking off OSU while covering Jeremiah Smith.

The Eagles could use more depth at corner. Day 3 guy.

Previously profiled players

August 23

  1. Dylan Edwards, RB/SWR/KR/PR, Kansas State
  2. Daniel Hishaw, RB, Kansas
  3. Dontay Corleone, iDL, Cincinnati
  4. D.J. McKinney, CB, Colorado
  5. Keldric Faulk, DL, Auburn

August 30

  1. Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas
  2. Ethan Onianwa, OT, Ohio State
  3. Darrell Jackson, DT, Florida State
  4. Nic Anderson, WR, LSU
  5. T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

September 6

  1. Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke
  2. Gennings Dunker, OL, Iowa
  3. Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon
  4. Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
  5. Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

September 13

  1. Anto Saka, EDGE, Northwestern
  2. Isaiah World, OT, Oregon
  3. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
  4. Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia
  5. Caleb Banks, iDL, Florida

September 20

  1. Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
  2. Lee Hunter, iDL, Texas Tech
  3. Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
  4. Rueben Bain, DL, Miami
  5. Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

September 27

  1. Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
  2. Harold Perkins, EDGE/LB, LSU
  3. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo
  4. Max Klare, TE, Ohio State
  5. Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

October 4

  1. Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois
  2. Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati
  3. Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
  4. Makai Lemon, WR, USC
  5. Hezekiah Masses, CB, California

October 11

  1. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
  2. Cayden Green, OT/OG, Missouri
  3. Mikail Kamara, EDGE, Indiana
  4. Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia
  5. Nyck Harbor, WR, South Carolina

October 18

  1. Dae'Quan Wright, TE, Ole Miss
  2. David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech
  3. Iapani Laloulu, C/OG, Oregon
  4. Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
  5. Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

October 25

  1. Caleb Tiernan, OT, Nebraska
  2. A’Mauri Washington, iDL, Oregon
  3. Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor
  4. Chris Bell, WR, Louisville
  5. Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

November 1

  1. Peter Woods, iDL, Clemson
  2. Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami
  3. Ian Strong, WR, Rutgers
  4. Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee
  5. Justin Joly, TE, NC State

November 8

  1. Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State
  2. Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami
  3. Xavier Chaplin, OT, Auburn
  4. Bray Hubbard, S, Alabama
  5. Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

November 15

  1. D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana
  2. Rohan Jones, TE, Arkansas
  3. Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State
  4. Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia
  5. Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

November 22

  1. Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, USC
  2. Bishop Fitzgerald, S, USC
  3. Peter Clarke, TE, Temple
  4. John Henry Daley, EDGE, Utah
  5. Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State

November 29

  1. LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina
  2. Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina
  3. Quincy Rhodes, EDGE, Arkansas
  4. Duce Robinson, WR, Florida State
  5. Niki Prongos, OT, Stanford

December 6

  1. Nadame Tucker, EDGE, Western Michigan
  2. Terrance Carter, Jr., TE, Texas Tech
  3. Yhonzae Pierre, EDGE, Alabama
  4. Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
  5. Omar Cooper, WR, Indiana

December 13

  1. Landon Robinson, iDL, Navy
  2. Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
  3. Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State
  4. Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State
  5. Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Grocery shopping

Videos

Featured

Visit NJ - Drive Thru Lights

7 drive-thru light displays in NJ
Macys Light Show Dickens Village at Wanamaker Building

IBEW Local 98 helps bring back the Wanamaker Christmas Light Show for 2025

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. found not guilty in abuse case

Marty Small Not Guilty

Sponsored

Manayunk is merry, bright & bursting with holiday magic!

Limited - Manayunk Holiday 1

Prevention

Drinking tea instead of coffee may be better for your bones

Tea Bone Health

Food & Drink

Watch Party PHL releases limited-edition beer to celebrate women's sports in Philly

Philly women's sports beer

Wedding Planning

Philadelphia Wedding Walk will let couples tour multiple wedding venues in one afternoon

Philadelphia Wedding Walk Image

Sixers

As NBA trade season begins, four Sixers officially become eligible to be traded

Edwards Watford 12.11.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved