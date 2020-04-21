4-year-old girl dies from gunshot wound in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

April 21, 2020
Philadelphia police are investigating the death of a four-year-old girl who allegedly suffered a gunshot wound to her stomach while in the care of her family Monday night.
Investigators believe the girl was shot at her home on the 2900 block of Secane Drive in Northeast Philly, CBS3 reports. She was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital by her mother and uncle. Hospital staff alerted police to the girl's condition just before midnight.
The girl was pronounced dead around 12:13 a.m. Tuesday.
Police questioned several family members that had arrived at the hospital, including some who are believed to have been present at the time of the shooting. They are still trying to piece together the details involving the shooting.
It is unclear who handled the firearm and whether it was accidentally discharged, Chief Inspector Scott Small told 6ABC.
Investigators found a trail of blood that led from the front door of the home, Small told CBS. Both the family's home and the vehicle used to transport the girl to the hospital are part of the investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
