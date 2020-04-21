4-year-old girl dies from gunshot wound in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

Philadelphia police are investigating the death of a four-year-old girl who allegedly suffered a gunshot wound to her stomach while in the care of her family Monday night.

Investigators believe the girl was shot at her home on the 2900 block of Secane Drive in Northeast Philly, CBS3 reports. She was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital by her mother and uncle. Hospital staff alerted police to the girl's condition just before midnight.

The girl was pronounced dead around 12:13 a.m. Tuesday.