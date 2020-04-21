More News:

April 21, 2020

4-year-old girl dies from gunshot wound in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
Girl shot killed Philadelphia Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A 4-year-old girl died at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital early Tuesday after sustaining a gunshot wound to her stomach, police say. Investigators believe she was shot at her home in Northeast Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police are investigating the death of a four-year-old girl who allegedly suffered a gunshot wound to her stomach while in the care of her family Monday night.

Investigators believe the girl was shot at her home on the 2900 block of Secane Drive in Northeast Philly, CBS3 reportsShe was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital by her mother and uncle. Hospital staff alerted police to the girl's condition just before midnight. 

MORE NEWS: These are the Philly-area Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores offering curbside pickup

The girl was pronounced dead around 12:13 a.m. Tuesday.

Police questioned several family members that had arrived at the hospital, including some who are believed to have been present at the time of the shooting. They are still trying to piece together the details involving the shooting. 

It is unclear who handled the firearm and whether it was accidentally discharged, Chief Inspector Scott Small told 6ABC.

Investigators found a trail of blood that led from the front door of the home, Small told CBS. Both the family's home and the vehicle used to transport the girl to the hospital are part of the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings Philadelphia Philadelphia Police Hospital Guns Northeast Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles 2020 NFL Draft board
042120HowieRoseman

Business

These are the Philly-area Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores offering curbside pickup
Liquor Curbside Philly

Illness

New Jersey's number of new COVID-19 patients stabilizes as curve continues to flatten
new jersey coronavirus

Sixers

What would a 10-part documentary on 'The Process' look like?
042518_Hinkie_usat

Streaming

Adam Sandler's ‘Uncut Gems’ among titles coming to Netflix in May
uncut gems Netflix May

Fitness

Run for Clean Air becomes virtual race you can do anywhere
Run For Clean Air virtual race

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved