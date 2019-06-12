More Health:

June 12, 2019

Nearly 400 medical practices rendered ineffective by large analysis of past research

Researchers hope their findings will spur a halt to the practices

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Medical Research
medical practices ineffective Online Marketing/Unsplash

A number of medical practices have been reviewed and found to be not worthwhile.

There are certain aspects of health care that we, as lay people, tend to question but are generally brushed off as “protocol.”

A new study that analyzed more than 3,000 past pieces of research from the top three medical journals extrapolated an estimated 400 “established medical practices” that are actually ineffective.

Published Tuesday in the journal eLife, researchers at the Knight Cancer Institute at Oregon Health and Science University hope their findings will spur what is called “medical reversals,” the practice of ceasing ineffective practices.

RELATED READ: IBX, Rothman enter 5-year partnership to help patients save

The analysis, which primarily included people in high-income countries, identified 396 practices requiring medical reversals, according to the study. It said 20 percent of reversals pertained to cardiovascular disease; 12 percent were public health and preventative medicine; and 11 percent were related to critical care. Medications accounted for 33 percent of reversals, 20 percent involved produced and 13 percent included vitamins or supplements.

According to News-Medical.net:

Some reversals cited include the immediate delivery of babies following preterm prelabor rupture of the membranes after 34 weeks of pregnancy but before 37 weeks are complete, to reduce newborn sepsis. Others include the universal use of protective gowns and gloves to reduce the spread of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) in ICUs; mammography every 1-2 years after the age of 40 (not recommended until 50 years); the use of compression stockings to prevent clots in the leg veins after surgery; wearable technology for weight loss; and hormone replacement therapy for menopausal women’s health. None of these are now recommended.

There are, of course, some limitations of this study, namely that only three journals — the Journal of the American Medical Association, the Lancet and the New England Journal of Medicine — were analyzed. This means, according to researchers, that the findings may not be applicable across all medical fields or even journals.

"Taken together, we hope our findings will help push medical professionals to evaluate their own practices critically and demand high-quality research before adopting a new practice in future, especially for those that are more expensive and/or aggressive than the current standard of care," said co-lead author Alyson Haslam, Ph.D.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Medical Research Oregon Practice Procedures

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Malcolm Jenkins opens up about desire for new contract, says he won't skip Eagles training camp
Malcolm-Jenkins_061119_usat

Election 2019

Here are the write-in votes from across the Philly suburbs in the May primaries
Captain Marvel

Music

Meek Mill dropping new summer music in 'a few weeks'
meek mill new hearing

Opinion

Natalie Egenolf: Raptors fans are pathetic; and which team wins a Philly Dodgeball Royal Rumble
Raptors-fans-NBA-Finals-061119_USAT

Senior Health

Pennsylvania receives 'F' grade for nursing home facilities, new report says
Pennsylvania worst nursing homes ranked

Odd News

Song written for Pennsylvania man who claims tornadoes are caused by traffic circles
Band Steele Tornados

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved