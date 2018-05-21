More Health:

May 21, 2018

IBX, Rothman enter five-year partnership to help patients save on health procedures

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Health Insurance Health Care Costs
IBX Headquarters IBX/for PhillyVoice

Independence Blue Cross just secured a five-year partnership with the Rothman Institute, welcoming the largest independent physician group to join IBX's Facilitated Health Networks (FHN) system.

FHN is a collaborative effort designed to unite health insurers, hospitals, and doctors in order to provide high-quality care at more cost-effective prices. The partnership with Rothman, a private, orthopedic practice with 29 locations throughout Greater Philadelphia, officially begins July 1.

A major part of this agreement is the expansion of bundled-payment plans, which means a doctor oversees all care necessary for a specific treatment, including pre- and post-op procedures.

Once the partnership is underway this summer, Rothman will offer bundled payment options for more procedures, including hip, knee, or shoulder replacement; knee arthroscopy; lumbar laminectomy; and spinal fusion. In turn, the model cuts down healthcare costs incurred by delays or unneeded services and offers, ideally, a more cohesive experience for the patient.

“[Rothman was] one of the first physician groups to work with us on value-based incentive programs and have proven how successful these types of arrangements can be in helping to solve the problem to rising healthcare costs in our region,” said Daniel J. Hilferty, president and CEO of IBX, in a statement.

IBX maintains similar health network contracts with other area healthcare systems, including the University of Pennsylvania Health System and Jefferson Health.

“Our new agreement with Rothman Institute includes significant collaboration and innovation around things such as the two-way exchange of data that will give both organizations the ability to identify – and fill – gaps in care, understand utilization and spending patterns at a population level, and help keep costs down for our members,” said Dr. Anthony V. Coletta, president of Facilitated Health Networks at Independence, in a statement.

“This strengthened partnership underscores how committed Independence and Rothman Institute are to improving healthcare in the region and to ensuring members receive the high-quality care at the right place and at the right price.”

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health Insurance Health Care Costs Philadelphia IBX Rothman Institute Procedures Independence Blue Cross Surgery Greater Philadelphia Area

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sifting through the facts of Markelle Fultz's thoracic outlet syndrome diagnosis
033118-MarkelleFultz-USAToday

Holiday

ITV transforms into Christmas bar with festive cocktails
Merry Christmas sign

Health Stories

Telemedicine offers new health care possibilities – but payment challenges abound
Carroll - Telemedicine in schools

Eagles

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 14 edition
120418mIKEmCcARTHY

Airports

Philadelphia native allegedly detained by ICE for seven months suing Florida authorities
10292018_jail_cell_prison_bars_Flickr.

Food & Drink

New Rittenhouse restaurant Talk closes after just five months
talk rittenhouse closing

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved