5 free agents the Phillies could still target as free agency winds down

The Phillies will not be making any massive moves before Spring Training begins in just over a month, such as signing a star like Alex Bregman or Roki Sasaki. Not unless something drastically changes with pitchers and catchers on the cusp of reporting.

The roster is basically set, but that doesn't mean there still can't be a late addition. The Phils still have a few bullpen spots to work out, as well as a bench spot and dicy outfield situation. If they want to bring in some more help, there are some players they could still add at a reasonable cost (they are already going to be paying the luxury tax in 2025) — players with enough upside to make a real impact.

Here's a look at five such players:

Mark Canha, OF

It wouldn't hurt to upgrade the outfield bench, and Canha is a righty who could platoon with both Max Kepler and Brandon Marsh — two outfielders slated to start for the Phillies who each hit from the left side. Canha played for two teams last season and hit .242. But his place discipline could be particularly appealing to the Phillies, as he was on base at a .344 rate and has a career .346 on-base percentage over 10 seasons.

Jon Berti, UTIL

Having a superutility defender who can also hit sounds like a plus for any baseball team. Berti has played every defensive position except for catcher and first base in his seven year MLB career — mostly as a Marlin. He hit .291 over his last two seasons in 2023 with the Marlins and 25 games in 2024 with the Yankees. He has battled injuries of late but his right-handed bat and positional versatility would make him an excellent fit for the Phillies in 2025.

Kenley Jansen, RP

The four-time All-Star is the current active leader in saves in Major League Baseball with 477, and he's currently both 37 years old and unemployed. After a solid 3.29 ERA in Boston last year Jansen will surely be suiting up for the 2025 season, and Jansen's age and desire to pitch for a contender could earn him a look from the Phillies front office depending on price. Currently, Orion Kerkering is the top right-handed bullpen option for end of game situations. Jansen and the other two hurlers below are righties.

Héctor Neris, RP

The former Phillies late innings eater had an up and down 2024, playing first for the Cubs (8-4 with a 3.89 ERA in 44 innings), and later pitched a little worse with the Astros (4.70 ERA in 15.1 innings). He is now a free agent and according to Spotrac, carries a likely $5.2 million value. The Phillies are probably not looking to spend that much on a reliever — they like what they have — but if he is willing to take less on a prove it deal at age 35, perhaps a return to the middle of the pen in Philly is a possibility.

Spencer Turnbull, RP/SP

We'll conclude with one more familiar arm, Turnbull, who pitched really well least season as a reclamation project as both a starter and reliever. In 17 games, seven of them starts before he was shut down with a serious lat strain in the spring, Turnbull had a 2.65 ERA over 54.1 innings. If he is healthy again and unable to get a deal with another team, the Phillies would gladly welcome him back as a swing pitcher who can help give them innings and depth this season.

