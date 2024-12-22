More Sports:

December 22, 2024

Phillies acquire pitcher Jesús Luzardo

The Phillies have added a lefty starter.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Jesús Luzardo 12.22.24 Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

The Phillies' biggest addition of the offseason so far: left-handed starter Jesús Luzardo, reportedly acquired in a trade with the Miami Marlins on Sunday morning.

The Phillies have acquired left-handed starter Jesús Luzardo in a trade with the Miami Marlins, bolstering one of baseball’s best starting pitching rotations.

FanSided's Robert Murray was first to report the deal

Luzardo, 27, had a 4.15 ERA over the course of the last three-plus seasons with the Marlins, making 74 starts during that time.

The Phillies parted with prospects Starlyn Caba and Emaarion Boyd to bring in Luzardo. Caba, a 19-year-old shortstop, was the prize of the deal for Miami.

The Phillies' move for Luzardo comes while the lefty has two years of team control remaining. He's had his share of injury issues, but upside persists. Luzardo is one of the better young starters in baseball when healthy.  

It has not been a splashy offseason for the Phils, as they appear ready to run it back with the core that's made the postseason the last three years, but with the addition of Luzardo, the team is doubling down on the importance of starting pitching.

Follow Shamus on X: @shamus_clancy

Follow Shamus on Bluesky: @shamus

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia MLB Trade Rumors

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit Wilmington - Nemours

Gift a journey through history, nature, and art with exclusive access to 12 iconic attractions
Purchased - Digital Asset Management

Why digital asset management matters more than ever

Just In

Must Read

Media

Howard Eskin to leave SportsRadio 94WIP after 38 years

Eskin quits WIP

Sponsored

Could Sixers' Jared McCain be back for the playoffs? We asked a doctor

McCain 10.31.24

Development

What's next after City Council approved 76ers arena plan?

76ers Arena Next Steps

Adult Health

Sleep apnea may be linked to brain changes that cause Alzheimer's disease

Sleep Apnea Alzheimer's

Weekend

What to do this weekend: A tamales market and one-man 'Nutcracker'

Weekend guide

Eagles

Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL? A look at the numbers

121524_EaglesSteelers_Eagles-huddle-Jalen-Hurts-1068.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved