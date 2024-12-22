Phillies acquire pitcher Jesús Luzardo

The Phillies have acquired left-handed starter Jesús Luzardo in a trade with the Miami Marlins, bolstering one of baseball’s best starting pitching rotations.

FanSided's Robert Murray was first to report the deal.

Luzardo, 27, had a 4.15 ERA over the course of the last three-plus seasons with the Marlins, making 74 starts during that time.

The Phillies parted with prospects Starlyn Caba and Emaarion Boyd to bring in Luzardo. Caba, a 19-year-old shortstop, was the prize of the deal for Miami.

The Phillies' move for Luzardo comes while the lefty has two years of team control remaining. He's had his share of injury issues, but upside persists. Luzardo is one of the better young starters in baseball when healthy.

It has not been a splashy offseason for the Phils, as they appear ready to run it back with the core that's made the postseason the last three years, but with the addition of Luzardo, the team is doubling down on the importance of starting pitching.

